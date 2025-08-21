6 a.m. ET: Main Card | 3 a.m. ET: Prelims

For the first time in nearly eight years, UFC returns to Shanghai, China this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Zhang, live from Shanghai Indoor Stadium, August 23, on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM, with the main card at 6 a.m. ET and prelims beginning at 3 a.m.

Main Event

Light heavyweight finishers No. 13 Johnny Walker and 14 Zhang Mingyang collide in this weekend’s main event. Walker (21‑9), a seasoned veteran and one of the sport’s most dangerous knockout fighters, brings a wealth of Octagon experience to the bout. Zhang (19‑6), a surging prospect, has created waves with 12 consecutive first-round finishes in his MMA record, positioning himself as a must-see emerging threat in the light heavyweight ranks.

Co-Main Event

Top 10 featherweights No. 5 Brian Ortega and No. 7 Aljamain Sterling meet in a pivotal co-main event. Ortega (16-4) returns for his first bout since UFC 306 and looks to reaffirm his place among the elite at 145 pounds. Sterling (24-5) aims to bounce back from a competitive outing against Movsar Evloev and continue his transition to featherweight following a successful run as bantamweight champion.

ESPN+, ESPN.com , ESPN App UFC Content: Editorial, Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives

On the call

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside former UFC champions Michael Bisping and Laura Sanko. John Gooden will handle sideline reporting.

@ESPNMMA: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X (Twitter)

Programming (All times ET)

Thurs. 8/21 11:30 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Walker vs. Zhang ESPN+ Fri. 8/22 5 p.m. UFC Live ESPN2 Sat. 8/23 3 a.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Walker vs. Zhang (Prelims) ESPN+ (English & Spanish),

ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM 6 a.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Walker vs. Zhang (Main Card) 9 a.m.* UFC Fight Night Post Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Walker vs. Zhang ESPN+

*Immediately following Main Event.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

6 a.m. Main Johnny Walker vs. Zhang Mingyang Co-Main Brian Ortega vs. Aljamain Sterling Undercard Sergei Pavlovich vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta Undercard Sumudaerji vs. Kevin Borjas Undercard Taiyilake Nueraji vs. Kiefer Crosbie 3 a.m. Feature Maheshate vs. Gauge Young Undercard Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Charles Johnson Undercard Rongzhu vs. Austin Hubbard Undercard Michel Pereira vs. Kyle Daukaus Undercard Yizha vs. Westin Wilson Undercard Xiao Long vs. SuYoung You Undercard Uran Satybaldiev vs. Diyar Nurgozhay

-30-