2025 MLB Wild Card Series Exclusively on ESPN Networks Starts September 30

ESPN Networks will serve as the exclusive home of the 2025 Major League Baseball Wild Card Series – up to 12 games across four best-of-three series – Tuesday, September 30 through Thursday, October 2. All four series, two in the American League and two in the National League, will begin with Game 1s on September 30, followed by Game 2s on October 1 and Game 3s, if necessary, on October 2.

2025 ESPN MLB Wild Card Series schedule

Date Time (ET) Game/Program Network Tues, Sept. 30 12 p.m. Baseball Tonight ESPN 1 p.m. Game 1: Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians ESPN 3 p.m. Game 1: San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs ABC 4 p.m. Baseball Tonight ESPN 6 p.m. Game 1: Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees ESPN 9 p.m. Game 1: Cincinnati Reds vs. Los Angeles Dodgers ESPN Midnight Baseball Tonight ESPN2 Wed, Oct. 1 12 p.m. Baseball Tonight ESPN 1 p.m. Game 2: Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians ESPN 3 p.m. Game 2: San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs ABC 4 p.m. Baseball Tonight ESPN 6 p.m. Game 2: Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees ESPN 9 p.m. Game 2: Cincinnati Reds vs. Los Angeles Dodgers ESPN Midnight Baseball Tonight ESPN2 Thu, Oct. 2* TBD Game 3s: TBD TBD

*The October 2 Game 3 schedule to be determined

ESPN broadcast teams

Wild Card Series Commentators Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians ESPN: Sean McDonough, Todd Frazier with Taylor McGregor reporting ESPN Radio: Mike Ferrin, Kyle Peterson San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs ABC: Kevin Brown, Jessica Mendoza, Ben McDonald with Jesse Rogers reporting ESPN Radio: Mike Couzens, Chris Burke Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees ESPN: Karl Ravech, Eduardo Pérez, David Cone with Buster Olney reporting ESPN Radio: Roxy Bernstein, Gregg Olson Cincinnati Reds vs. Los Angeles Dodgers ESPN: Jon Sciambi, Doug Glanville with Alden Gonzalez reporting ESPN Radio: Tom Hart, Tim Kurkjian

Baseball Tonight

Baseball Tonight, ESPN’s MLB studio show, will surround ESPN’s MLB Wild Card Series schedule with game previews, highlights, recaps and expert analysis. Kevin Connors will host Baseball Tonight with analyst Xavier Scruggs and senior MLB insider Jeff Passan. Additionally, two-time World Series Champion Hunter Pence will join Baseball Tonight’s studio coverage for the entire MLB Wild Card Series as well as select dates during the League Division Series and League Championship Series.

All MLB Wild Card Series games will also be available to stream on the ESPN App. ESPN Radio will serve as the national audio home of the MLB Wild Card Series and the entire MLB Postseason. The MLB Wild Card Series is also available in Spanish on ESPN Deportes.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans within the ESPN App. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, a vertical video feature called Verts and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, and more. These new features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

