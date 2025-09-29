2025 MLB Wild Card Series Exclusively on ESPN Networks Starts September 30

2025 MLB Wild Card Series Exclusively on ESPN Networks Starts September 30

ESPN Broadcast Teams for All Four Wild Card Series and Baseball Tonight

ESPN Networks will serve as the exclusive home of the 2025 Major League Baseball Wild Card Series – up to 12 games across four best-of-three series – Tuesday, September 30 through Thursday, October 2. All four series, two in the American League and two in the National League, will begin with Game 1s on September 30, followed by Game 2s on October 1 and Game 3s, if necessary, on October 2. 

2025 ESPN MLB Wild Card Series schedule

Date

Time (ET)

Game/Program

Network

Tues, Sept. 30

12 p.m.

Baseball Tonight

ESPN

 

1 p.m.

Game 1: Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians

ESPN

 

3 p.m.

Game 1: San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs

ABC

 

4 p.m.

Baseball Tonight

ESPN

 

6 p.m.

Game 1: Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees

ESPN

 

9 p.m.

Game 1: Cincinnati Reds vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

ESPN

 

Midnight

Baseball Tonight

ESPN2

Wed, Oct. 1

12 p.m.

Baseball Tonight

ESPN

 

1 p.m.

Game 2: Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians

ESPN

 

3 p.m.

Game 2: San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs

ABC

 

4 p.m.

Baseball Tonight

ESPN

 

6 p.m.

Game 2: Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees

ESPN

 

9 p.m.

Game 2: Cincinnati Reds vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

ESPN

 

Midnight

Baseball Tonight

ESPN2

Thu, Oct. 2*

TBD

Game 3s: TBD

TBD

*The October 2 Game 3 schedule to be determined

ESPN broadcast teams

Wild Card Series

Commentators

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians

ESPN: Sean McDonough, Todd Frazier with Taylor McGregor reporting

ESPN Radio: Mike Ferrin, Kyle Peterson

San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs

ABC: Kevin Brown, Jessica Mendoza, Ben McDonald with Jesse Rogers reporting

ESPN Radio: Mike Couzens, Chris Burke

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees

ESPN: Karl Ravech, Eduardo Pérez, David Cone with Buster Olney reporting

ESPN Radio: Roxy Bernstein, Gregg Olson

Cincinnati Reds vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

ESPN: Jon Sciambi, Doug Glanville with Alden Gonzalez reporting

ESPN Radio: Tom Hart, Tim Kurkjian 

Baseball Tonight

Baseball Tonight, ESPN’s MLB studio show, will surround ESPN’s MLB Wild Card Series schedule with game previews, highlights, recaps and expert analysis. Kevin Connors will host Baseball Tonight with analyst Xavier Scruggs and senior MLB insider Jeff Passan. Additionally, two-time World Series Champion Hunter Pence will join Baseball Tonight’s studio coverage for the entire MLB Wild Card Series as well as select dates during the League Division Series and League Championship Series. 

All MLB Wild Card Series games will also be available to stream on the ESPN App. ESPN Radio will serve as the national audio home of the MLB Wild Card Series and the entire MLB Postseason. The MLB Wild Card Series is also available in Spanish on ESPN Deportes. 

All of ESPN. All in One Place.
-30- 

