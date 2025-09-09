ABC Scores Three of the Top Four Best Audiences of College Football’s Week 2; College GameDay Delivers Second Most-Watched Regular Season Show on Record

Photo of Amanda Brooks Amanda Brooks Follow on Twitter 18 hours ago
  • ESPN networks achieve best two-week start for college football since 2009 (3.2M viewers)
  • ABC off to strongest two-week start for the sport since 2006 (7.5M viewers)
  • GameDay averaged 2.6M viewers – up 22 percent from 2024’s Week 2 episode, peaking at 3.7M for the full show

  • Michigan/Oklahoma (9.7M viewers) is ABC’s most-viewed Week 2 game since 2006
  • Through Week 2, ESPN networks boast eight of the top 10 most-watched games and 63 percent of minutes watched
Rank Network Matchup Window P2+ Viewers
1. ABC Michigan/Oklahoma Primetime 9.7 million
2. ABC Ole Miss/Kentucky Mid-Afternoon 4.8 million
4. ABC San Jose St/Texas Noon 3.7 million
7. ESPN Illinois/Duke Noon 2.2 million
9. ESPN2 Kansas/Missouri Mid-Afternoon 1.8 million*

*Most-watched ESPN2 game since 2022

