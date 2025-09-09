College FootballRatings
ABC Scores Three of the Top Four Best Audiences of College Football’s Week 2; College GameDay Delivers Second Most-Watched Regular Season Show on Record
- ESPN networks achieve best two-week start for college football since 2009 (3.2M viewers)
- ABC off to strongest two-week start for the sport since 2006 (7.5M viewers)
- GameDay averaged 2.6M viewers – up 22 percent from 2024’s Week 2 episode, peaking at 3.7M for the full show
- Michigan/Oklahoma (9.7M viewers) is ABC’s most-viewed Week 2 game since 2006
- Through Week 2, ESPN networks boast eight of the top 10 most-watched games and 63 percent of minutes watched
|Rank
|Network
|Matchup
|Window
|P2+ Viewers
|1.
|ABC
|Michigan/Oklahoma
|Primetime
|9.7 million
|2.
|ABC
|Ole Miss/Kentucky
|Mid-Afternoon
|4.8 million
|4.
|ABC
|San Jose St/Texas
|Noon
|3.7 million
|7.
|ESPN
|Illinois/Duke
|Noon
|2.2 million
|9.
|ESPN2
|Kansas/Missouri
|Mid-Afternoon
|1.8 million*
*Most-watched ESPN2 game since 2022
