Another F1 Race, Another Viewership Record on ESPN: Azerbaijan Grand Prix Gets Its Largest Audience Ever

ESPN’s Formula 1 race viewership in 2025 continues on pace for a season record audience. Sunday’s live telecast of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix averaged 1.1 million viewers (per Nielsen Big Date + Panel), the largest audience ever for the event on U.S. television. The race began shortly after 7 a.m. ET.

The audience was up from the race’s previous record of 970,000 set in 2021. Last year’s race, which was the first time the race was run in September after having previously been held earlier in the season, averaged 865,000 viewers.

The race also averaged 420,000 viewers in the Persons ages 18-49 demographic.

Of the 17 F1 races held so far this season, all but one (Miami) have seen year-over-year viewership increases and 11 of the 17 (Australia, China, Monaco, Spain, Canada, Austria, Great Britain, Belgium, The Netherlands, Italy, Azerbaijan) scored event record audiences.

Across ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC, F1 races are averaging 1.4 million viewers, ahead of the all-time U.S. television record average of 1.21 million that was set in 2022.

Next: Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday, Oct. 5, on ESPN (race starts 7:55 a.m. ET).

