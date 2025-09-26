EL DERBI DE MADRID Headlines ESPN Soccer Coverage This Weekend

The first Madrid Derby of the season pits in-form strikers Julián Álvarez and Kylian Mbappé against each other

FC Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad – Sunday on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Harry Kane and FC Bayern München look to extend their perfect start to the season as Bundesliga Matchday 6 kicks off

All matches stream live on the ESPN App via ESPN+ or Pay TV authentication

Atlético de Madrid-Real Madrid in the season’s first ELDERBI DE MADRID – Saturday at 4:15 p.m. ET

Julián Álvarez and Atlético de Madrid host Real Madrid, led by LALIGA’s top scorer Kylian Mbappé, in the first Madrid Derby of the 2025-26 season on Saturday, Sept. 27, at 10:15 a.m. ET, live from the Metropolitano Stadium on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

Game Notes

Under new manager Xabi Alonso, Real Madrid are off to a perfect 6-0 start – the club’s best-ever season opening under a first-year manager. Mbappé leads LALIGA with seven goals in six matches.

Julián Álvarez enters the Derby in form after scoring a hat trick Wednesday in Atlético de Madrid’s come-from-behind win against Rayo Vallecano, the club’s second victory of the season.

Match Coverage from Metropolitano Stadium

English Commentary: Ian Darke and Steve McManaman

Ian Darke and Steve McManaman Spanish Commentary: Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart, with reporter Martin Ainstein from Madrid

Studio Coverage

English and Spanish-language editions of ESPN FC will headline coverage beginning today (Friday, Sept. 26). In addition, ESPN Deportes studio shows – SportsCenter, Ahora o Nunca, Equipo F, Generación F, Enfocados, and Fútbol Picante – will feature segments from Atlético’s Metropolitano Stadium.

ESPN FC (English): Host Kay Murray and analyst Ale Moreno in Bristol, with reporter Sid Lowe and analyst Luis García in Madrid, plus reporter Alex Kirkland on ESPN Digital platforms.

ESPN FC (Spanish): José Del Valle, Mexican and Madrid legend Hugo Sánchez, and Alex Pareja host from Bristol, with contributions from Martin Ainstein, Pareja, and former Atlético de Madrid midfielder Mario Suárez reporting from Madrid.

Four of the top 15 finishers in the 2025 Ballon d’Or voting – Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Pedri, and Robert Lewandowski – lead FC Barcelona in LALIGA action Sunday vs. Real Sociedad. Live coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

Commentators: Rob Palmer and Stewart Robson (English); Ricardo Ortiz and Mario Kempes (Spanish).

LALIGA – Matchday 7 :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Fri, Sep 26 3 p.m. Girona FC vs. RCD Espanyol ESPN+ Sat, Sep 27 8 a.m. Getafe CF vs. Levante UD ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Atlético de Madrid vs. Real Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. RCD Mallorca vs. D. Alaves ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Villarreal CF vs. Athletic Club ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Sep 28 8 a.m. Rayo Vallecano vs. Sevilla FC ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Elche CF vs. Celta de Vigo ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p. m. FC Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Real Betis vs. CA Osasuna ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Mon, Sep 29 3 p.m. Valencia CF vs. Real Oviedo ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

Bundesliga on ESPN Platforms – Matchday 5

Bundesliga top scorer Harry Kane and FC Bayern München look to extend their perfect start to the 2025-26 season when they host Werder Bremen on later today, Friday, Sept. 26, at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

On Saturday, Sept. 27, Borussia Dortmund – on a three-match win streak and unbeaten in four (10 points) – travel to face FSV Mainz at Mewa Arena. Live coverage begins at 9:30 a.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+.

Also Saturday, Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz will provide live whip-around coverage starting at 9:20 a.m. ET on ESPN+, with look-ins from: FC Heidenheim vs. FC Augsburg, FSV Mainz vs. Borussia Dortmund, VfL Wolfsburg vs. RB Leipzig, and FC St. Pauli vs. Bayer Leverkusen.

Bundesliga – Matchday 5 schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Fri, Sep 26 2:30 p.m. FC Bayern München vs. SV Werder Bremen ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes Sat, Sep 27 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. FC Augsburg ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Borussia Dortmund ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. VfL Wolfsburg vs. RB Leipzig ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. FC St. Pauli vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Eintracht Frankfurt ESPN+ Sun, Sep 28 9:30 a.m. Sport-Club Freiburg vs. TSG Hoffenheim ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. 1. FC Köln vs. VfB Stuttgart ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. 1. FC Union Berlin vs. Hamburger SV ESPN+

*Subject to change

Eredivisie Matchday 7: U.S. stars Sergiño Dest, Ricardo Pepi and PSV visit Excelsior

U.S. Men’s National Team stars Sergiño Dest and Ricardo Pepi lead PSV Eindhoven into Matchday 7 of the 2025-26 Eredivisie season with a visit to Excelsior Rotterdam on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET, live on ESPN+.

Matchday 7 Dutch Eredivise schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Sat, Sep 27 10:30 a.m. Ajax vs. NAC Breda ESPN+ 2 p.m. Excelsior vs. PSV Eindhoven ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. FC St. Pauli vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen ESPN+ Sun, Sep 28 6:15 a.m. N.E.C. vs. AZ Alkmaar ESPN+ 8:30 a.m. FC Groningen vs. Feyenoord ESPN+

*Subject to change

Women’s Super League on ESPN+ – Sunday, Sept. 28

U.S. Women’s National Team stars take center stage on ESPN+ this weekend as Chelsea FC Women (3-0) travel to face West Ham United F.C. Women on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET, live exclusively on ESPN+. Chelsea’s unbeaten start to the season has been fueled by the impact of U.S. Women’s National Team stars Catarina Macario, Alyssa Thompson, and Naomi Girma, who have quickly established themselves as key figures in the squad.

WSL on ESPN+ – Matchday 4 schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Sat, Sep 27 7 a.m. Arsenal vs. Aston Villa ESPN+ Sun, Sep 28 7 a.m. Liverpool vs. Manchester United ESPN+ 7 a.m. Manchester City vs. London City Lionesses ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. West Ham vs. Chelsea ESPN+

*Subject to change

Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.

