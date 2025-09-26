EL DERBI DE MADRID Headlines ESPN Soccer Coverage This Weekend
- The first Madrid Derby of the season pits in-form strikers Julián Álvarez and Kylian Mbappé against each other
- FC Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad – Sunday on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes
- Harry Kane and FC Bayern München look to extend their perfect start to the season as Bundesliga Matchday 6 kicks off
Atlético de Madrid-Real Madrid in the season’s first ELDERBI DE MADRID – Saturday at 4:15 p.m. ET
Julián Álvarez and Atlético de Madrid host Real Madrid, led by LALIGA’s top scorer Kylian Mbappé, in the first Madrid Derby of the 2025-26 season on Saturday, Sept. 27, at 10:15 a.m. ET, live from the Metropolitano Stadium on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.
Game Notes
- Under new manager Xabi Alonso, Real Madrid are off to a perfect 6-0 start – the club’s best-ever season opening under a first-year manager. Mbappé leads LALIGA with seven goals in six matches.
- Julián Álvarez enters the Derby in form after scoring a hat trick Wednesday in Atlético de Madrid’s come-from-behind win against Rayo Vallecano, the club’s second victory of the season.
Match Coverage from Metropolitano Stadium
- English Commentary: Ian Darke and Steve McManaman
- Spanish Commentary: Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart, with reporter Martin Ainstein from Madrid
Studio Coverage
English and Spanish-language editions of ESPN FC will headline coverage beginning today (Friday, Sept. 26). In addition, ESPN Deportes studio shows – SportsCenter, Ahora o Nunca, Equipo F, Generación F, Enfocados, and Fútbol Picante – will feature segments from Atlético’s Metropolitano Stadium.
- ESPN FC (English): Host Kay Murray and analyst Ale Moreno in Bristol, with reporter Sid Lowe and analyst Luis García in Madrid, plus reporter Alex Kirkland on ESPN Digital platforms.
- ESPN FC (Spanish): José Del Valle, Mexican and Madrid legend Hugo Sánchez, and Alex Pareja host from Bristol, with contributions from Martin Ainstein, Pareja, and former Atlético de Madrid midfielder Mario Suárez reporting from Madrid.
FC Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad – Sunday on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes
Four of the top 15 finishers in the 2025 Ballon d’Or voting – Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Pedri, and Robert Lewandowski – lead FC Barcelona in LALIGA action Sunday vs. Real Sociedad. Live coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.
- Commentators: Rob Palmer and Stewart Robson (English); Ricardo Ortiz and Mario Kempes (Spanish).
LALIGA – Matchday 7:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Network(s)
|Fri, Sep 26
|3 p.m.
|Girona FC vs. RCD Espanyol
|ESPN+
|Sat, Sep 27
|8 a.m.
|Getafe CF vs. Levante UD
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Atlético de Madrid vs. Real Madrid
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|RCD Mallorca vs. D. Alaves
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Villarreal CF vs. Athletic Club
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sun, Sep 28
|8 a.m.
|Rayo Vallecano vs. Sevilla FC
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Elche CF vs. Celta de Vigo
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p. m.
|FC Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Real Betis vs. CA Osasuna
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Mon, Sep 29
|3 p.m.
|Valencia CF vs. Real Oviedo
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
*Subject to change
Bundesliga on ESPN Platforms – Matchday 5
Bundesliga top scorer Harry Kane and FC Bayern München look to extend their perfect start to the 2025-26 season when they host Werder Bremen on later today, Friday, Sept. 26, at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.
On Saturday, Sept. 27, Borussia Dortmund – on a three-match win streak and unbeaten in four (10 points) – travel to face FSV Mainz at Mewa Arena. Live coverage begins at 9:30 a.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+.
Also Saturday, Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz will provide live whip-around coverage starting at 9:20 a.m. ET on ESPN+, with look-ins from: FC Heidenheim vs. FC Augsburg, FSV Mainz vs. Borussia Dortmund, VfL Wolfsburg vs. RB Leipzig, and FC St. Pauli vs. Bayer Leverkusen.
Bundesliga – Matchday 5 schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Network(s)
|Fri, Sep 26
|2:30 p.m.
|FC Bayern München vs. SV Werder Bremen
|ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
|Sat, Sep 27
|9:30 a.m.
|1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. FC Augsburg
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Borussia Dortmund
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|VfL Wolfsburg vs. RB Leipzig
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|FC St. Pauli vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
|ESPN+
|Sun, Sep 28
|9:30 a.m.
|Sport-Club Freiburg vs. TSG Hoffenheim
|ESPN+
|11:30 a.m.
|1. FC Köln vs. VfB Stuttgart
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|1. FC Union Berlin vs. Hamburger SV
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
Eredivisie Matchday 7: U.S. stars Sergiño Dest, Ricardo Pepi and PSV visit Excelsior
U.S. Men’s National Team stars Sergiño Dest and Ricardo Pepi lead PSV Eindhoven into Matchday 7 of the 2025-26 Eredivisie season with a visit to Excelsior Rotterdam on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET, live on ESPN+.
Matchday 7 Dutch Eredivise schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Network(s)
|Sat, Sep 27
|10:30 a.m.
|Ajax vs. NAC Breda
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Excelsior vs. PSV Eindhoven
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|FC St. Pauli vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|ESPN+
|Sun, Sep 28
|6:15 a.m.
|N.E.C. vs. AZ Alkmaar
|ESPN+
|8:30 a.m.
|FC Groningen vs. Feyenoord
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
Women’s Super League on ESPN+ – Sunday, Sept. 28
U.S. Women’s National Team stars take center stage on ESPN+ this weekend as Chelsea FC Women (3-0) travel to face West Ham United F.C. Women on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET, live exclusively on ESPN+. Chelsea’s unbeaten start to the season has been fueled by the impact of U.S. Women’s National Team stars Catarina Macario, Alyssa Thompson, and Naomi Girma, who have quickly established themselves as key figures in the squad.
WSL on ESPN+ – Matchday 4 schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Network(s)
|Sat, Sep 27
|7 a.m.
|Arsenal vs. Aston Villa
|ESPN+
|Sun, Sep 28
|7 a.m.
|Liverpool vs. Manchester United
|ESPN+
|7 a.m.
|Manchester City vs. London City Lionesses
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|West Ham vs. Chelsea
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
