ESPN Delivers Most Viewed Tennis Telecast of the Year and Most Viewed US Open Since 2022

Tennis

2025 US Open Champions Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz

Photo of Ardi Dwornik Ardi Dwornik Follow on Twitter 11 hours ago

Photo: (L) Aryna Sabalenka and (R) Carlos Alcaraz. Credit: Allen Kee/ESPN Images

ESPN’s coverage of the 2025 US Open delivered standout audiences across the tournament.  The 15-day event is the most-viewed tennis telecast of the year, with the Men’s Championship the highest in a decade and ESPN’s second most-viewed on record, and double-digit growth throughout all rounds.

The Men’s Championship averaged 3 million viewers on ABC, up 82% vs. 2024 while the Women’s Championship averaged 2.4 million on ESPN, up 50% vs. 2024

Quarterfinals drew their largest audience in 10 years, and early round coverage through the Round of 16 posted its best numbers since 2022. The new Sunday start also proved a success, driving ESPN’s most-viewed Day 1 coverage since 2022 with audiences up nearly 83% year over year.

Key results from across the Tournament:

Men’s Championship:

  • #1 tennis telecast of the year with 3.3M viewers on ABC (match only)
  • ESPN’s Second Most-Viewed on Record & Most-Viewed in a Decade
  • 3M viewers on ABC (including trophy ceremony), +82% vs. 2024

Women’s Championship:

  • 4M viewers on ESPN
  • +50% vs. 2024

Men’s Semifinals:

  • 8M viewers on ESPN
  • +37% vs. 2024

Women’s Semifinals:

  • 8M viewers on ESPN
  • +62% vs. 2024

Quarterfinals: Most-Viewed Quarterfinals in 10 years

  • 4M viewers on ESPN
  • +55% vs. 2024

More Tournament Highlights:

  • Most-Viewed Round of 16 since 2019
    • 5M viewers on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2
    • +51% vs. 2024
    • Round of 16 on ABC most-viewed US Open Round of 16 telecast since 2015 (2.2M viewers)
  • Most-Viewed Coverage through Third Round since 2022
    • 873K viewers on ESPN, ESPN2
    • +28% vs. 2024
  • Most-Viewed Coverage through Second Round since 2022
    • 784K viewers on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2
    • +43% vs. 2024
  • Most-Viewed First Round Coverage Since 2022
    • 750K viewers on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2
    • +48% vs. 2024
  • New Sunday Start Served Up Most-Viewed Day 1 Coverage on ESPN Since 2022
    • 2M viewers on ABC
    • 808K viewers on ABC and ESPN2
    • +83% vs. 2024 Day 1 Telecasts on ESPN and ESPN2
  • New Mixed Doubles Championship Format During Fan Week Drove Increase in Viewership
    • 343K viewers for Semifinals and Finals on ESPN2
    • +31% vs. 2024 Championship (which aired on Final Thursday)

Source: Nielsen Big Data + Panel

-30-

Tags
Photo of Ardi Dwornik

Ardi Dwornik

I oversee all facets of ESPN’s corporate communications for Tennis and Combat Sports.
