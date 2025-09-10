ESPN Delivers Most Viewed Tennis Telecast of the Year and Most Viewed US Open Since 2022
2025 US Open Champions Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz
Photo: (L) Aryna Sabalenka and (R) Carlos Alcaraz. Credit: Allen Kee/ESPN Images
ESPN’s coverage of the 2025 US Open delivered standout audiences across the tournament. The 15-day event is the most-viewed tennis telecast of the year, with the Men’s Championship the highest in a decade and ESPN’s second most-viewed on record, and double-digit growth throughout all rounds.
The Men’s Championship averaged 3 million viewers on ABC, up 82% vs. 2024 while the Women’s Championship averaged 2.4 million on ESPN, up 50% vs. 2024
Quarterfinals drew their largest audience in 10 years, and early round coverage through the Round of 16 posted its best numbers since 2022. The new Sunday start also proved a success, driving ESPN’s most-viewed Day 1 coverage since 2022 with audiences up nearly 83% year over year.
Key results from across the Tournament:
Men’s Championship:
- #1 tennis telecast of the year with 3.3M viewers on ABC (match only)
- ESPN’s Second Most-Viewed on Record & Most-Viewed in a Decade
- 3M viewers on ABC (including trophy ceremony), +82% vs. 2024
Women’s Championship:
- 4M viewers on ESPN
- +50% vs. 2024
Men’s Semifinals:
- 8M viewers on ESPN
- +37% vs. 2024
Women’s Semifinals:
- 8M viewers on ESPN
- +62% vs. 2024
Quarterfinals: Most-Viewed Quarterfinals in 10 years
- 4M viewers on ESPN
- +55% vs. 2024
More Tournament Highlights:
- Most-Viewed Round of 16 since 2019
- 5M viewers on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2
- +51% vs. 2024
- Round of 16 on ABC most-viewed US Open Round of 16 telecast since 2015 (2.2M viewers)
- Most-Viewed Coverage through Third Round since 2022
- 873K viewers on ESPN, ESPN2
- +28% vs. 2024
- Most-Viewed Coverage through Second Round since 2022
- 784K viewers on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2
- +43% vs. 2024
- Most-Viewed First Round Coverage Since 2022
- 750K viewers on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2
- +48% vs. 2024
- New Sunday Start Served Up Most-Viewed Day 1 Coverage on ESPN Since 2022
- 2M viewers on ABC
- 808K viewers on ABC and ESPN2
- +83% vs. 2024 Day 1 Telecasts on ESPN and ESPN2
- New Mixed Doubles Championship Format During Fan Week Drove Increase in Viewership
- 343K viewers for Semifinals and Finals on ESPN2
- +31% vs. 2024 Championship (which aired on Final Thursday)
Source: Nielsen Big Data + Panel
-30-