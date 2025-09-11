ESPN Exclusively Presents the 2025 Premier Lacrosse League Championship: New York Atlas vs. Denver Outlaws
Sunday, Sept. 14, live from Harrison, N.J., on ABC, ESPN+, and the ESPN App
The 2025 Premier Lacrosse League season culminates with the Championship, when the 2025 PLL US Bank Champion will be crowned on Sunday, Sept. 14, at 12:30 p.m. ET from Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, N.J. Live on ABC, ESPN+ and the ESPN App, Drew Carter will handle play-by-play with Paul Carcaterra and Ryan Boyle as analysts and Quint Kessenich reporting.
Sunday’s championship game features Eastern Conference No. 1 seed New York Atlas and reigning league MVP Jeff Teat facing the Western Conference No. 1 seed Denver Outlaws with their attack line of attack line of Pat Kavanagh, Logan Wisnauskas and Brennan O’Neill. This is the first-ever appearance in a PLL Championship for both teams.
All of ESPN. All in One Place.
ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans within the ESPN App. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, a vertical video feature called Verts and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, and more. These new features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.