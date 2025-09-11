ESPN Exclusively Presents the 2025 Premier Lacrosse League Championship: New York Atlas vs. Denver Outlaws

The 2025 Premier Lacrosse League season culminates with the Championship, when the 2025 PLL US Bank Champion will be crowned on Sunday, Sept. 14, at 12:30 p.m. ET from Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, N.J. Live on ABC, ESPN+ and the ESPN App, Drew Carter will handle play-by-play with Paul Carcaterra and Ryan Boyle as analysts and Quint Kessenich reporting.

Sunday’s championship game features Eastern Conference No. 1 seed New York Atlas and reigning league MVP Jeff Teat facing the Western Conference No. 1 seed Denver Outlaws with their attack line of attack line of Pat Kavanagh, Logan Wisnauskas and Brennan O’Neill. This is the first-ever appearance in a PLL Championship for both teams.

