ESPN Films’ Latest 30 for 30 “Berlusconi: Condemned to Win“ to Premiere September 16

ESPN today announced that “Berlusconi: Condemned to Win”, the latest installment in its 30 for 30 series, will premiere September 16 on the ESPN App for subscribers to an ESPN Unlimited plan and on ESPN2 at 7 p.m. ET.

Directed by Sam Blair (“Maradona ‘86”, “Make Us Dream”, “Ronnie O’Sullivan: The Edge of Everything”), and produced by Box to Box Films, the three-part documentary tells the story of Silvio Berlusconi, one of the most significant figures in Italian history over the last three decades. Serving as Italy’s prime minister over three different stints, Berlusconi first rose to prominence as a business and media tycoon who owned one of the country’s most storied football clubs, A.C. Milan. As he turned the team into arguably the world’s most successful club, he used its victories to fuel his own popularity — ultimately propelling him to the highest political office in the land. Yet as the film reveals, Berlusconi’s ascent raised troubling questions about how sport can mask corruption and provide a pathway to power with consequences far beyond the game.

“Silvio Berlusconi is one of the most complex figures of our time,” said Blair. “His story is about more than football or politics — it’s about ambition, power, and the way sport can be used to reframe an entire nation’s identity. With this documentary, we wanted to explore not only how Berlusconi built AC Milan into a global powerhouse, but also how that success became a launchpad for his rise to the highest office in Italy. It’s a story about the seduction of winning, and the price a society pays when victory overshadows accountability.”

Added Marsha Cooke, Vice President & Executive Producer, 30 for 30: “Like so many of the best 30 for 30 films, Berlusconi’s story bridges the worlds of sports, politics, and culture in an unforgettable way. It shows us how the drive to win at all costs can impact every facet of society. The film challenges us to think about the true cost of power — and the role sport can play in enabling it.”

The 30 for 30 series from ESPN develops, produces, and acquires premium, long-form documentary storytelling that explores the intersection of sports, culture, and history. Since its debut in 2009, 30 for 30 has produced more than 100 films, earning multiple Emmy, Peabody, and Academy Award® honors. Acclaimed titles include the Academy Award®-winning “OJ: Made in America”, the Peabody Award-winning “The Two Escobars”, and more. Expanding beyond feature-length films and documentaries, the series also includes 30 for 30 Shorts, a series of documentary shorts that spotlight unique and untold sports stories, and 30 for 30 Podcasts, an audio documentary series that brings the franchise’s signature storytelling to the podcast space. With powerful narratives across multiple platforms, 30 for 30 continues to bring to life the most captivating stories in sports.

