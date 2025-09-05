ESPN Goes to San Diego for Live Coverage of Alex Morgan’s Jersey Retirement Ceremony

NJ/NY Gotham FC-Angel City FC at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes

San Diego Wave FC-Houston Dash in Alex Morgan’s jersey retirement game on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, and Disney+ at 8:30 p.m. ET

ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, and Disney+, will combine to present the San Diego Wave FC-Houston Dash match on Sunday, September 7, at 8:30 p.m. ET from Snapdragon Stadium. Immediately following the match, coverage will feature San Diego Wave FC’s retirement ceremony honoring Alex Morgan’s iconic No. 13 jersey.

Morgan, a two-time FIFA World Cup champion is one of the most accomplished players in U.S. and international soccer history. Her career has helped define a generation of women’s sports, making Sunday’s ceremony a landmark moment for the club and the NWSL. Morgan is the first player in San Diego team’s history to receive this honor. ESPN’s Ali Krieger, a teammate of Morgan’s in two World Cup-winning campaigns, will headline the coverage. ESPN studio anchor Kelsey Riggs will host the pre-game, halftime and post-game shows.

Coverage of the NWSL weekend from San Diego will begin on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET with a Futbol W Special from San Diego Wave FC’s training facility featuring host Cristina Alexander, analyst Krieger, and NWSL Insider Jeff Kassouf. Match commentators are Jenn Hildreth and Lianne Sanderson (English), and Alexander and Natalia Astrain (Spanish).

Earlier in the day on Sunday at 5 p.m., NJ/NY Gotham FC will host Angel City FC at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, N.J., on ESPN, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes. Mark Donaldson and Jordan Angeli will handle English commentary, while Richard Mendez and Carolina de las Salas will provide Spanish commentary.

Highlights of Sunday’s two “NWSL on ESPN” matches:

Alex Morgan will appear in multiple ESPN linear and digital outlets

SportsCenter: Riggs will host segments from San Diego with key NWSL newsmakers

Krieger will host Morgan’s jersey retirement ceremony immediately following the match

ESPN Digital editorial: Reporter and NWSL Insider Kassouf will cover the match and Morgan’s jersey retirement ceremony in San Diego, and rank the top moments in Alex Morgan’s career on ESPN.com

ESPN Social will create and share content on the match and Morgan’s jersey retirement ceremony across X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and more.

Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Event Network(s) Fri, Sep 5 8:30 p.m. Futbol W Special Cristina Alexander, Ali Krieger, and NWSL Insider Jeff Kassouf ESPN+ Sun, Sep 7 5 p.m. NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Angel City FC English: Mark Donaldson and Jordan Angeli Spanish: Richard Mendez and Carolina de las Salas ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 8:30 p.m. San Diego Wave vs. Houston Dash Jenn Hildreth and Lianne Sanderson Cristina Alexander and Natalia Astrain ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Disney+ 10:30 p.m. (approx.) Morgan’s Jersey Retirement Ceremony Krieger ESPN, ESPN+

*Subject to change

