ESPN Networks Command Historic Viewership with Second Most-Watched Labor Day Weekend in At Least 30 Years

Photo of Amanda Brooks Amanda Brooks Follow on Twitter 9 hours ago
  • 16.8 billion minutes watched across ABC, ESPN and ESPN2
  • Holiday weekend only surpassed by 2016’s record high
  • College football, US Open, college volleyball, MLB and F1 drive multi-sport success

ESPN networks scored a historic start to the fall sports season, delivering the second most-watched Labor Day Weekend in at least 30 years (records date back to 1995) and ESPN’s most-watched Labor Day Weekend since 2016. From Saturday, Aug. 30 through Monday, Sept. 1, fans consumed 16.8 billion minutes across ABC, ESPN and ESPN2, up 25 percent year-over-year.

The stacked holiday slate featured standout performances across multiple properties, with several reaching all-time or multi-year highs based on average minute audience, including:

  • College Football: ESPN networks posted their most-watched Kickoff Weekend on record, averaging 4.1 million viewers across 15 games, up 31 percent year-over-year. For the first time ever in a regular season weekend, three games on ABC surpassed 10 million viewers. More details.
  • College GameDay: The premier college football pregame show delivered its most-watched episode ever, averaging 4.0 million viewers as fans tuned in for Lee Corso’s final show: More details.
  • US Open Tennis: ESPN’s coverage continued to surge, with ABC’s Round of 16 averaging 2.2 million viewers, the most-watched Round of 16 telecast since 2015. The Third Round was up 15 percent year-over-year and drawing its best audience since 2022.
  • College Volleyball: ESPN Events’ inaugural Broadway Block Party set a milestone with ESPN networks’ most-watched regular season college volleyball match ever, as Nebraska vs. Kentucky averaged 1.2 million viewers on ABC.
  • Sunday Night Baseball: The Braves/Phillies matchup drew 1.9 million viewers, up 28 percent against last season’s Sunday Night Baseball average.
  • SportsCenter: SportsCenter was up 8 percent from 2024, across 11 live episodes. Saturday morning’s show – which features live interviews with on-air ESPN personalities at the biggest college football games in the country – averaged 942,000 viewers, while SportsCenter with SVP on Monday night following TCU-UNC registered 1.2 million viewers.
  • F1: Sunday’s Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix averaged 1.2 million viewers, the largest audience ever for the event. Viewership peaked at 1.3 million between 10:30-10:45 a.m. ET as Oscar Piastri drove to victory. 

Media contacts:
Amanda Brooks: [email protected]
Derek Volner: [email protected]

