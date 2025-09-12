ESPN Networks Deliver Most-Watched WNBA Regular Season Ever

ESPN networks delivered its most-watched WNBA regular season, with games across ESPN and ABC, based on Nielsen Big Data + Panel. Across 25 regular season games, WNBA games on ESPN networks averaged 1.3 million viewers this season, up six percent from last season’s record year.

ESPN networks aired eight of the top 10 most-watched WNBA games during the 2025 season, highlighted by its most-watched WNBA game ever — 2.7 million viewers for Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever on May 17 (ABC).

Studio Shows Generate Significant Growth

ESPN’s WNBA Countdown Presented by Google averaged 549,000 viewers, up seven percent year-over-year, across 17 episodes (including All-Star Weekend).

ESPN’s WNBA digital programming Hoop Streams presented by Google and The Wrap-Up presented by AT&T viewership per show grew 15% year-over-year, while average watch time increased 61% year-over-year, streamed across the ESPN App, YouTube and Facebook with extensions on Instagram.

ESPN to Exclusively Carry 2025 WNBA Playoffs Presented by Google



ESPN will exclusively televise the entire 2025 WNBA Playoffs Presented by Google, tipping off Sunday, Sept. 14, at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN. This year’s postseason features the defending champion New York Liberty, top overall seed Minnesota Lynx, Las Vegas Aces, Indiana Fever, Atlanta Dream, Golden State Valkyries, Phoenix Mercury and Seattle Storm.

