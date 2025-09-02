ESPN Networks Feature 18 of AP Top 25 in Week 2; No. 15 Michigan at No. 18 Oklahoma Highlights Stacked Slate

15 Michigan at No. 18 Oklahoma on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One

3 LSU, No. 4 Georgia, No. 5 Miami, No. 7 Texas, No. 8 Clemson, No. 10 South Carolina and more featured across ESPN networks

ESPN’s expansive college football coverage continues in Week 2 with more than 70 matchups across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN Radio and ESPN+, showcasing 18 nationally ranked programs and key non-conference contests.

ABC’s Week 2 presentation is highlighted by ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One as No. 15 Michigan takes on No. 18 Oklahoma at 7:30 p.m. ET in Norman, featuring Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe on the call. The Wolverines/Sooners showdown is also this week’s 4K Game of the Week. ESPN’s on-site presence in Norman begins with College GameDay Built by The Home Depot (9 a.m. – noon, ESPN/ESPNU).

In the afternoon, ABC features a pair of high-profile showdowns, beginning at noon when San Jose State travels to face No. 7 Texas with Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George on the call. At 3:30 p.m., No. 20 Ole Miss visits Kentucky in an SEC showcase, with commentary from Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath.

ESPN’s Saturday slate begins at noon with No. 11 Illinois at Duke, as Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor provide commentary. Primetime coverage continues at 7 p.m. when Army meets No. 17 Kansas State, with Roy Philpott, Louis Riddick and Kris Budden on the call. Late night ESPN action features Stanford on the road against BYU at 10:15 p.m., as Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich call the final game of ESPN’s Week 2 presentation.

A non-conference edition of Virginia at NC State kicks off ESPN2’s Saturday schedule, with Bob Wischusen, Sam Acho and Taylor Davis providing commentary. At 3:30 p.m., the 121st edition of the Border Showdown featuring Kansas and Missouri continues on ESPN2 and ESPN Radio, with Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison and Dawn Davenport on the TV call and Mike Couzens, Tom Ramsey and Mike Peasley on the radio broadcast. The evening window on ESPN2 showcases No. 12 Arizona State at Mississippi State at 7:30 p.m., called by Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler and Stormy Buonantony. ESPN2 also gets Week 2 action started on Friday, Sept. 5, with James Madison at Louisville at 7 p.m., featuring Anish Shroff, Andre Ware and Paul Carcaterra on the mic.

ESPN College Networks

SEC Network features several ranked programs, beginning with Utah State at No. 19 Texas A&M at 12:45 p.m., with Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang on the call. In the late afternoon, South Florida faces No. 13 Florida at 4:15 p.m., as Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker and Morgan Uber provide coverage. SEC Saturday Night includes UL Monroe at No. 21 Alabama at 7:45 p.m., with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic teaming up to provide commentary.

ACC Network has an action-packed programming slate Saturday, starting with No. 14 Florida State hosting East Texas A&M at noon with Jorge Sedano, Rodney McLeod and Victoria Arlen on the call. Troy at No. 8 Clemson is set for 3:30 p.m., featuring Chris Cotter, Max Browne and Kendra Douglas, and Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech is the ACC Network Primetime Football Presented by SERVPRO feature at 7:30 p.m. with Wes Durham, Steve Addazio and Dana Boyle.

Additional Saturday Showdowns:

Baylor at No. 17 SMU (11:30 a.m., ESPN Radio): Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons

Central Michigan at Pittsburgh (Noon, ESPNU): Brian Custer, Max Starks

Ball State at Auburn (7:30 p.m., ESPNU): Lowell Galindo, Aaron Murray, Lauren Sisler

ESPN+ Spotlight

ESPN+ will feature several nationally ranked programs in Week 2, highlighted by matchups across the SEC, ACC and Big 12. Coming off big upset wins in Week 1, No. 3 LSU and No. 5 Miami are both in action on ESPN+. At 7:30 p.m., the Bayou Bengals take on Louisiana Tech with Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman and Tori Petry calling the action. At 7 p.m., Bethune-Cookman visits the Hurricanes on ESPN+/ACCNX, featuring Mike Corey, Tyoka Jackson and Madison Hock on the mic. At 6 p.m. on ESPN+, No. 25 Utah plays host to Cal Poly with Mark Neely and Barrett Brooks on the call.

In other ESPN+/SECN+ action, No. 4 Georgia hosts Austin Peay at 3:30 p.m. with Clay Matvick, Chase Daniel and Madison Fitzpatrick on the call. Also at 3:30 p.m., No. 22 Tennessee welcomes East Tennessee State, as Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox and Stephanie Otey provide commentary. In the evening window, South Carolina State faces No. 10 South Carolina at 7 p.m., with coverage from Kevin Fitzgerald, Charles Arbuckle and Ashley Stroehlein. North Carolina looks to bounce back on the road at in-state foe Charlotte with Chuckie Kempf, Tom Luginbill and UNC alumna Marilyn Payne on the ESPN+ call.

ESPN Radio’s College Football Tailgate

ESPN Radio’s College Football Tailgate returns this weekend, setting the table for Baylor at No. 17 SMU on Saturday morning. The dynamic two-show tour, featuring Amber & Ian on Friday nights and a Saturday morning broadcast live from the nation’s top tailgating scenes. Hosted by ESPN Radio personalities Amber Wilson and Jonathan Zaslow, the tour will bring fans closer to the passion and traditions of college football with on-site interviews, live reports and behind-the-scenes content across ESPN platforms. Baylor-SMU can also be heard on ESPN Radio with Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons on the call.

All of ESPN. All in One Place. Now Available!

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Network Fri, Sep 5 7 p.m. James Madison at Louisville

Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra ESPN2 Sat, Sep 6 11:30 a.m. Baylor at No. 17 SMU

Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons ESPN Radio Noon San Jose State at No. 7 Texas

Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George ABC* No. 11 Illinois at Duke

Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor ESPN* Virginia at NC State

Bob Wischusen, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis ESPN2 Central Michigan at Pittsburgh

Brian Custer, Max Starks ESPNU East Texas A&M at No. 14 Florida State

Jorge Sedano, Rodney McLeod, Victoria Arlen ACC Network UConn at Syracuse

Bill Spaulding, Craig Haubert ESPN+/ACCNX Lincoln (PA) at Duquesne ESPN+ Sacred Heart at Lehigh ESPN+ 12:45 p.m. Utah State at No. 19 Texas A&M

Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang SEC Network 1 p.m. Wagner at Georgetown ESPN+ Bucknell at Marist ESPN+ Chattanooga at Tennessee Tech ESPN+ UAlbany at Delaware State ESPN+ Eastern Illinois at Indiana State ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Ferrum at VMI ESPN+ 2 p.m. Western Carolina at Wake Forest

Doug Sherman, Brad Hopkins ESPN+/ACCNX Howard at Temple

Shawn Kenney, Jay Sonnhalter ESPN+ Presbyterian at Furman ESPN+ Robert Morris at Youngstown State ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. North Dakota State at Tennessee State ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. No. 20 Ole Miss at Kentucky

Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath ABC* Kansas at Missouri

TV: Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport

Radio: Mike Couzens, Tom Ramsey, Mike Peasley ESPN2/ESPN Radio Troy at No. 8 Clemson

Chris Cotter, Max Browne, Kendra Douglas ACC Network Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech

Justin Kutcher, Forrest Conoly ESPN+/ACCNX Austin Peay at No. 4 Georgia

Clay Matvick, Chase Daniel, Madison Fitzpatrick ESPN+/SECN+ East Tennessee State at No. 22 Tennessee

Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox, Stephanie Otey ESPN+/SECN+ Bowling Green at Cincinnati

James Westling, Leger Douzable, Shane Sparks ESPN+ Texas State at UTSA

Jack Benjamin, LaDarrin McLane ESPN+ Bryant at Massachusetts

Cooper Boardman, Tre Watson ESPN+ North Texas at Western Michigan

Evan Stockton, Marcus Ray ESPN+ St. Francis at Buffalo

Anthony Lima, Randy Buffington ESPN+ Lindenwood at App State ESPN+ The Citadel at Samford ESPN+ 4 p.m. West Virginia at Ohio

Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia ESPNU Miles at Edward Waters ESPN+ St. Thomas-Minnesota at Idaho ESPN+ 4:15 p.m. South Florida at No. 13 Florida

Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker, Morgan Uber SEC Network 5 p.m. Arkansas State at Arkansas (Little Rock, Ark.)

Richard Cross, Taylor McHargue ESPN+/SECN+ Jackson State at Southern Miss ESPN+ Utah Tech at Northern Arizona ESPN+ 6 p.m. Texas Southern at California

Chris Sylvester, Ahman Green ESPN+/ACCNX Cal Poly at No. 25 Utah

Mark Neely, Barrett Brooks ESPN+ Campbell at East Carolina

Joe Tordy, Reggie Walker ESPN+ Florida A&M at Florida Atlantic

AJ Ricketts, Patrick Murray ESPN+ Missouri State at Marshall ESPN+ North Carolina Central at Old Dominion ESPN+ Monmouth at Fordham ESPN+ Richmond at Wofford ESPN+ Saint Anselm at Merrimack ESPN+ Warner at Stetson ESPN+ Saint Xavier (IL) at Indiana Wesleyan ESPN+ Virginia State at Norfolk State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Army at Kansas State

Roy Philpott, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden ESPN* South Carolina State at No. 10 South Carolina

Kevin Fitzgerald, Charles Arbuckle, Ashley Stroehlein ESPN+/SECN+ Bethune-Cookman at No. 5 Miami

Mike Corey, Tyoka Jackson, Madison Hock ESPN+/ACCNX North Carolina A&T at UCF

Peter Sousa, Todd Doxzon ESPN+ North Carolina at Charlotte

Chuckie Kempf, Tom Luginbill, Marilyn Payne ESPN+ Houston at Rice

Kyle Youmans, Dave Steckel, Maria Trivelpiece ESPN+ Long Island University at Eastern Michigan

Dan Gutowsky, Ryan Cavanaugh ESPN+ Western Kentucky at Toledo

Michael Reghi, Je’Rod Cherry ESPN+ Alabama State at Southern

Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker ESPN+ Memphis at Georgia State ESPN+ Tulane at South Alabama ESPN+ North Alabama at Southeast Missouri State ESPN+ Adrian at Valparaiso ESPN+ South Dakota at Lamar ESPN+ Mississippi Valley State at Tarleton State ESPN+ Morehead State at Illinois State ESPN+ SE Louisiana at Murray State ESPN+ Portland State at North Dakota ESPN+ Towson at Morgan State ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. No. 15 Michigan at No. 18 Oklahoma

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe ABC*^ No. 12 Arizona State at Mississippi State

Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony ESPN2 Ball State at Auburn

Lowell Galindo, Aaron Murray, Lauren Sisler ESPNU Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech

Wes Durham, Steve Addazio, Dana Boyle ACC Network Louisiana Tech at No. 3 LSU

Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman, Tori Petry ESPN+/SECN+ Charleston Southern at Coastal Carolina ESPN+ 7:45 p.m. UL Monroe at No. 21 Alabama

Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic SEC Network 8 p.m. McNeese at Louisiana ESPN+ Central Washington at Montana ESPN+ South Dakota State at Montana State ESPN+ Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian ESPN+ 9 p.m. Tulsa at New Mexico State ESPN+ UT Martin at UTEP ESPN+ Southern Utah at San Diego ESPN+ 10 p.m. Weber State at Arizona

Ted Emrich, Jeff Woody ESPN+ 10:15 p.m. Stanford at BYU

Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich ESPN*

*Skycast on ESPN App

^4K Game of the Week