ESPN Networks Feature 18 of AP Top 25 in Week 2; No. 15 Michigan at No. 18 Oklahoma Highlights Stacked Slate
- 15 Michigan at No. 18 Oklahoma on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One
- 3 LSU, No. 4 Georgia, No. 5 Miami, No. 7 Texas, No. 8 Clemson, No. 10 South Carolina and more featured across ESPN networks
ESPN’s expansive college football coverage continues in Week 2 with more than 70 matchups across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN Radio and ESPN+, showcasing 18 nationally ranked programs and key non-conference contests.
ABC’s Week 2 presentation is highlighted by ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One as No. 15 Michigan takes on No. 18 Oklahoma at 7:30 p.m. ET in Norman, featuring Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe on the call. The Wolverines/Sooners showdown is also this week’s 4K Game of the Week. ESPN’s on-site presence in Norman begins with College GameDay Built by The Home Depot (9 a.m. – noon, ESPN/ESPNU).
In the afternoon, ABC features a pair of high-profile showdowns, beginning at noon when San Jose State travels to face No. 7 Texas with Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George on the call. At 3:30 p.m., No. 20 Ole Miss visits Kentucky in an SEC showcase, with commentary from Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath.
ESPN’s Saturday slate begins at noon with No. 11 Illinois at Duke, as Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor provide commentary. Primetime coverage continues at 7 p.m. when Army meets No. 17 Kansas State, with Roy Philpott, Louis Riddick and Kris Budden on the call. Late night ESPN action features Stanford on the road against BYU at 10:15 p.m., as Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich call the final game of ESPN’s Week 2 presentation.
A non-conference edition of Virginia at NC State kicks off ESPN2’s Saturday schedule, with Bob Wischusen, Sam Acho and Taylor Davis providing commentary. At 3:30 p.m., the 121st edition of the Border Showdown featuring Kansas and Missouri continues on ESPN2 and ESPN Radio, with Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison and Dawn Davenport on the TV call and Mike Couzens, Tom Ramsey and Mike Peasley on the radio broadcast. The evening window on ESPN2 showcases No. 12 Arizona State at Mississippi State at 7:30 p.m., called by Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler and Stormy Buonantony. ESPN2 also gets Week 2 action started on Friday, Sept. 5, with James Madison at Louisville at 7 p.m., featuring Anish Shroff, Andre Ware and Paul Carcaterra on the mic.
ESPN College Networks
SEC Network features several ranked programs, beginning with Utah State at No. 19 Texas A&M at 12:45 p.m., with Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang on the call. In the late afternoon, South Florida faces No. 13 Florida at 4:15 p.m., as Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker and Morgan Uber provide coverage. SEC Saturday Night includes UL Monroe at No. 21 Alabama at 7:45 p.m., with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic teaming up to provide commentary.
ACC Network has an action-packed programming slate Saturday, starting with No. 14 Florida State hosting East Texas A&M at noon with Jorge Sedano, Rodney McLeod and Victoria Arlen on the call. Troy at No. 8 Clemson is set for 3:30 p.m., featuring Chris Cotter, Max Browne and Kendra Douglas, and Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech is the ACC Network Primetime Football Presented by SERVPRO feature at 7:30 p.m. with Wes Durham, Steve Addazio and Dana Boyle.
Additional Saturday Showdowns:
- Baylor at No. 17 SMU (11:30 a.m., ESPN Radio): Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons
- Central Michigan at Pittsburgh (Noon, ESPNU): Brian Custer, Max Starks
- Ball State at Auburn (7:30 p.m., ESPNU): Lowell Galindo, Aaron Murray, Lauren Sisler
ESPN+ Spotlight
ESPN+ will feature several nationally ranked programs in Week 2, highlighted by matchups across the SEC, ACC and Big 12. Coming off big upset wins in Week 1, No. 3 LSU and No. 5 Miami are both in action on ESPN+. At 7:30 p.m., the Bayou Bengals take on Louisiana Tech with Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman and Tori Petry calling the action. At 7 p.m., Bethune-Cookman visits the Hurricanes on ESPN+/ACCNX, featuring Mike Corey, Tyoka Jackson and Madison Hock on the mic. At 6 p.m. on ESPN+, No. 25 Utah plays host to Cal Poly with Mark Neely and Barrett Brooks on the call.
In other ESPN+/SECN+ action, No. 4 Georgia hosts Austin Peay at 3:30 p.m. with Clay Matvick, Chase Daniel and Madison Fitzpatrick on the call. Also at 3:30 p.m., No. 22 Tennessee welcomes East Tennessee State, as Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox and Stephanie Otey provide commentary. In the evening window, South Carolina State faces No. 10 South Carolina at 7 p.m., with coverage from Kevin Fitzgerald, Charles Arbuckle and Ashley Stroehlein. North Carolina looks to bounce back on the road at in-state foe Charlotte with Chuckie Kempf, Tom Luginbill and UNC alumna Marilyn Payne on the ESPN+ call.
ESPN Radio’s College Football Tailgate
ESPN Radio’s College Football Tailgate returns this weekend, setting the table for Baylor at No. 17 SMU on Saturday morning. The dynamic two-show tour, featuring Amber & Ian on Friday nights and a Saturday morning broadcast live from the nation’s top tailgating scenes. Hosted by ESPN Radio personalities Amber Wilson and Jonathan Zaslow, the tour will bring fans closer to the passion and traditions of college football with on-site interviews, live reports and behind-the-scenes content across ESPN platforms. Baylor-SMU can also be heard on ESPN Radio with Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons on the call.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Commentators
|Network
|Fri, Sep 5
|7 p.m.
|James Madison at Louisville
Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN2
|Sat, Sep 6
|11:30 a.m.
|Baylor at No. 17 SMU
Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons
|ESPN Radio
|Noon
|San Jose State at No. 7 Texas
Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George
|ABC*
|No. 11 Illinois at Duke
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor
|ESPN*
|Virginia at NC State
Bob Wischusen, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis
|ESPN2
|Central Michigan at Pittsburgh
Brian Custer, Max Starks
|ESPNU
|East Texas A&M at No. 14 Florida State
Jorge Sedano, Rodney McLeod, Victoria Arlen
|ACC Network
|UConn at Syracuse
Bill Spaulding, Craig Haubert
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|Lincoln (PA) at Duquesne
|ESPN+
|Sacred Heart at Lehigh
|ESPN+
|12:45 p.m.
|Utah State at No. 19 Texas A&M
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang
|SEC Network
|1 p.m.
|Wagner at Georgetown
|ESPN+
|Bucknell at Marist
|ESPN+
|Chattanooga at Tennessee Tech
|ESPN+
|UAlbany at Delaware State
|ESPN+
|Eastern Illinois at Indiana State
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Ferrum at VMI
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Western Carolina at Wake Forest
Doug Sherman, Brad Hopkins
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|Howard at Temple
Shawn Kenney, Jay Sonnhalter
|ESPN+
|Presbyterian at Furman
|ESPN+
|Robert Morris at Youngstown State
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|North Dakota State at Tennessee State
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 20 Ole Miss at Kentucky
Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath
|ABC*
|Kansas at Missouri
TV: Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport
Radio: Mike Couzens, Tom Ramsey, Mike Peasley
|ESPN2/ESPN Radio
|Troy at No. 8 Clemson
Chris Cotter, Max Browne, Kendra Douglas
|ACC Network
|Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech
Justin Kutcher, Forrest Conoly
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|Austin Peay at No. 4 Georgia
Clay Matvick, Chase Daniel, Madison Fitzpatrick
|ESPN+/SECN+
|East Tennessee State at No. 22 Tennessee
Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox, Stephanie Otey
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Bowling Green at Cincinnati
James Westling, Leger Douzable, Shane Sparks
|ESPN+
|Texas State at UTSA
Jack Benjamin, LaDarrin McLane
|ESPN+
|Bryant at Massachusetts
Cooper Boardman, Tre Watson
|ESPN+
|North Texas at Western Michigan
Evan Stockton, Marcus Ray
|ESPN+
|St. Francis at Buffalo
Anthony Lima, Randy Buffington
|ESPN+
|Lindenwood at App State
|ESPN+
|The Citadel at Samford
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|West Virginia at Ohio
Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia
|ESPNU
|Miles at Edward Waters
|ESPN+
|St. Thomas-Minnesota at Idaho
|ESPN+
|4:15 p.m.
|South Florida at No. 13 Florida
Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker, Morgan Uber
|SEC Network
|5 p.m.
|Arkansas State at Arkansas (Little Rock, Ark.)
Richard Cross, Taylor McHargue
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Jackson State at Southern Miss
|ESPN+
|Utah Tech at Northern Arizona
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Texas Southern at California
Chris Sylvester, Ahman Green
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|Cal Poly at No. 25 Utah
Mark Neely, Barrett Brooks
|ESPN+
|Campbell at East Carolina
Joe Tordy, Reggie Walker
|ESPN+
|Florida A&M at Florida Atlantic
AJ Ricketts, Patrick Murray
|ESPN+
|Missouri State at Marshall
|ESPN+
|North Carolina Central at Old Dominion
|ESPN+
|Monmouth at Fordham
|ESPN+
|Richmond at Wofford
|ESPN+
|Saint Anselm at Merrimack
|ESPN+
|Warner at Stetson
|ESPN+
|Saint Xavier (IL) at Indiana Wesleyan
|ESPN+
|Virginia State at Norfolk State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Army at Kansas State
Roy Philpott, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden
|ESPN*
|South Carolina State at No. 10 South Carolina
Kevin Fitzgerald, Charles Arbuckle, Ashley Stroehlein
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Bethune-Cookman at No. 5 Miami
Mike Corey, Tyoka Jackson, Madison Hock
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|North Carolina A&T at UCF
Peter Sousa, Todd Doxzon
|ESPN+
|North Carolina at Charlotte
Chuckie Kempf, Tom Luginbill, Marilyn Payne
|ESPN+
|Houston at Rice
Kyle Youmans, Dave Steckel, Maria Trivelpiece
|ESPN+
|Long Island University at Eastern Michigan
Dan Gutowsky, Ryan Cavanaugh
|ESPN+
|Western Kentucky at Toledo
Michael Reghi, Je’Rod Cherry
|ESPN+
|Alabama State at Southern
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker
|ESPN+
|Memphis at Georgia State
|ESPN+
|Tulane at South Alabama
|ESPN+
|North Alabama at Southeast Missouri State
|ESPN+
|Adrian at Valparaiso
|ESPN+
|South Dakota at Lamar
|ESPN+
|Mississippi Valley State at Tarleton State
|ESPN+
|Morehead State at Illinois State
|ESPN+
|SE Louisiana at Murray State
|ESPN+
|Portland State at North Dakota
|ESPN+
|Towson at Morgan State
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 15 Michigan at No. 18 Oklahoma
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe
|ABC*^
|No. 12 Arizona State at Mississippi State
Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony
|ESPN2
|Ball State at Auburn
Lowell Galindo, Aaron Murray, Lauren Sisler
|ESPNU
|Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech
Wes Durham, Steve Addazio, Dana Boyle
|ACC Network
|Louisiana Tech at No. 3 LSU
Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman, Tori Petry
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Charleston Southern at Coastal Carolina
|ESPN+
|7:45 p.m.
|UL Monroe at No. 21 Alabama
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|McNeese at Louisiana
|ESPN+
|Central Washington at Montana
|ESPN+
|South Dakota State at Montana State
|ESPN+
|Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Tulsa at New Mexico State
|ESPN+
|UT Martin at UTEP
|ESPN+
|Southern Utah at San Diego
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Weber State at Arizona
Ted Emrich, Jeff Woody
|ESPN+
|10:15 p.m.
|Stanford at BYU
Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich
|ESPN*
*Skycast on ESPN App
^4K Game of the Week