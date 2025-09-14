ESPN Original Series Believers: Boston Red Sox to Premiere September 26, Featuring Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Donnie Wahlberg, Bill Burr, Uzo Aduba, Katie Nolan, Curt Schilling, David Ortiz, and More

Watch Trailer

ESPN today announced its newest ESPN Original Series Believers: Boston Red Sox will premiere on September 26 on the ESPN App for subscribers to an ESPN Unlimited plan. Directed by Gotham Chopra and Lauren Fisher, executive produced by Ben Affleck, and produced by Religion of Sports and Artists Equity, the three-part series tells the story of how, for 86 years, the Red Sox broke the spirits of generations of their most devoted followers, falling short of a championship in heartbreaking and unforgettable fashion, time and time again. Yet through every collapse, every missed chance, and every season of disappointment, Boston fans held on to an unshakable belief that redemption would come.

Featuring appearances and commentary from Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Katie Nolan, Bill Burr, Donnie Wahlberg, Uzo Aduba, Sam Jay, Maria Menounos, Doris Kearns Goodwin, Neil deGrasse Tyson, along with members of the 2004 Red Sox roster including Johnny Damon, Curt Schilling, David Ortiz, Kevin Millar, and Bronson Arroyo, Believers chronicles how that enduring faith, a remarkable group of players, and a city ready for change came together to break one of the most notorious curses in sports. The series follows Boston’s improbable 2004 post-season run through the lens of the franchise’s complex history and the city’s passionate culture, capturing the defining moments when belief and extraordinary talent finally rewarded the city’s long-suffering faithful. In doing so, the Red Sox did more than win a championship—they redefined what it meant to believe, both on the field and in the hearts of an entire fanbase.

-30-

About ESPN Originals

ESPN Originals are premium programs that take fans inside the biggest moments, athletes, and stories in sports. With critically acclaimed, award-winning series — including the Emmy®-winning Man in the Arena: Tom Brady, Peyton’s Places and the Places universe, In the Arena: Serena Williams, Full Court Press, and Clutch: The NBA Playoffs — ESPN Originals deliver bold perspectives and unparalleled access to the narratives that define the modern sports world.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans within the ESPN App. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, a vertical video feature called Verts and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, and more. These new features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

Press Contacts

Garrett Cowan | [email protected]

Jay Jay Nesheim | [email protected]