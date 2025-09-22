ESPN Presents 16 Top 25 Teams and Nearly 75 Games as CFP Contenders Clash in College Football’s Week 5

ESPN’s expansive Week 5 college football slate is primed to present a full weekend of marquee matchups across ESPN networks and on the ESPN App. In total, 16 ranked teams and nearly 75 games are set for ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio.

ABC’s SEC All Day Presented by IHG Hotels and Resorts begins at noon ET Saturday with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor on the call for No. 22 Notre Dame traveling to Arkansas. At 3:30 p.m., No. 4 LSU visits No. 13 Ole Miss in a pivotal conference clash, with coverage from Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath. The primetime spotlight belongs to one of the season’s most anticipated showdowns, as No. 17 Alabama faces No. 5 Georgia at 7:30 p.m. on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe and Laura Rutledge on the 4K Game of the Week ‘Between the Hedges.’

ESPN’s ranked roster of games kicks off Friday night with No. 8 Florida State on the road at Virginia with Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick and Kris Budden announcing the all-ACC action. Saturday’s ESPN quadruple-header kicks off at noon with No. 16 Georgia Tech visiting Wake Forest, called by Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison and Dawn Davenport. At 3:30 p.m., Auburn travels to face No. 9 Texas A&M, with Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George on the mic. The night slate brings two Big 12 battles, beginning at 7 p.m. as Arizona faces No. 14 Iowa State, with Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler and Stormy Buonantony on the call. Capping the night, No. 25 BYU heads to Colorado at 10:15 p.m., with Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich calling the after dark action.

ESPN’s college networks boast a trio of Top 25 teams Saturday. At 12:45 p.m., SEC Network showcases No. 18 Vanderbilt at home against Utah State with Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang on the call. At 4:15 p.m., Mississippi State welcomes No. 15 Tennessee, with Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker and Morgan Uber on the mic. In primetime on ESPNU, No. 20 Missouri hosts Massachusetts at 7:30 p.m. with Courtney Lyle and Rene Ingoglia.

Additional Highlighted Games

Thursday, Sept. 25 – Army at East Carolina (7:30 p.m. | ESPN) Matt Barrie, Tom Luginbill, Harry Lyles Jr.

Friday, Sept. 26 – Houston at Oregon State (10:30 p.m. | ESPNU) Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra

Saturday, Sept. 27 – Duke at Syracuse (Noon | ACC Network) Wes Durham, Steve Addazio, Dana Boyle

Saturday, Sept. 27 – Kentucky at South Carolina (7:45 p.m. | SEC Network) Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic



ESPN Radio

Week 5 on ESPN Radio showcases two showdowns with potential College Football Playoff implications. At 3 p.m., No. 1 Ohio State travels to Seattle to face Washington in a Big Ten clash. Mike Couzens, Jordan Reid and Mike Peasley are announcing the action from Husky Stadium. Later in the evening, No. 6 Oregon heads to Happy Valley to take on No. 2 Penn State in a primetime thriller. ESPN Radio’s top team of Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons will be on the call from Beaver Stadium. ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will be live from Old Main from 9 a.m. – noon to start the day.

ESPN+

MAC teams take center stage on ESPN+ in Week 5, with two intraconference matchups on the schedule. The action begins with the first fight for the Michigan MAC Trophy as Eastern Michigan takes on Western Michigan at 1 p.m., with Doug Sherman and Marcus Ray on the call. Later in the afternoon, Toledo takes on Akron at 3:30 p.m., with Michael Reghi and Ryan Cavanaugh announcing the action. Plus, in a primetime SWAC showdown, Southern hosts Jackson State at 7 p.m. featuring Tiffany Greene and Jay Walker on the mic.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans within the ESPN App. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, a vertical video feature called Verts and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, and more. These new features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Network Thu, Sep 25 7:30 p.m. Army at East Carolina

Matt Barrie, Tom Luginbill, Harry Lyles Jr. ESPN Fri, Sep 26 7 p.m. No. 8 Florida State at Virginia*

Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden ESPN 10:30 p.m. Houston at Oregon State

Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra ESPN Sat, Sep 27 12 p.m. No. 22 Notre Dame at Arkansas*

Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor ABC 12 p.m. No. 16 Georgia Tech at Wake Forest

Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport ESPN 12 p.m. Louisville at Pittsburgh

Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis ESPN2 12 p.m. South Alabama at North Texas

Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox ESPNU 12 p.m. Duke at Syracuse

Wes Durham, Steve Addazio, Dana Boyle ACC Network 12 p.m. Georgetown at Columbia ESPN+ 12 p.m. Cornell at Yale ESPN+ 12 p.m. Pennsylvania at Lehigh ESPN+ 12 p.m. Delaware State at Sacred Heart ESPN+ 12:45 p.m. Utah State at No. 18 Vanderbilt

Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang SEC Network 1 p.m. Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan

Doug Sherman, Marcus Ray ESPN+ 1 p.m. Morehead State at Presbyterian ESPN+ 1 p.m. Holy Cross at Fordham ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Georgia Southern at James Madison ESPN+ 2 p.m. Howard at Richmond ESPN+ 2 p.m. Utah Tech at Austin Peay ESPN+ 2 p.m. South Dakota at North Dakota State ESPN+ 3 p.m. No. 1 Ohio State at Washington

Mike Couzens, Jordan Reid, Mike Peasley ESPN Radio 3 p.m. Idaho State at Northern Colorado ESPN+ 3 p.m. Fort Valley State at Tuskegee ESPN+ 3 p.m. Mercyhurst at South Dakota State ESPN+ 3 p.m. Arkansas State at UL Monroe ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. No. 4 LSU at No. 13 Ole Miss*

Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath ABC 3:30 p.m. Auburn at No. 9 Texas A&M*

Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George ESPN 3:30 p.m. Baylor at Oklahoma State

Lowell Galindo, Aaron Murray, Lauren Sisler ESPN2 3:30 p.m. California at Boston College

Chris Cotter, Max Browne, Kendra Douglas ACC Network 3:30 p.m. UConn at Buffalo

James Westling, Craig Haubert ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. San Diego State at Northern Illinois

Jason Ross Jr, Tyoka Jackson ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Lindenwood at Miami (Ohio)

Shawn Kenney, Doc Holliday ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Akron at Toledo

Michael Reghi, Ryan Cavanaugh ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Princeton at Lafayette ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Furman at Samford ESPN+ 4 p.m. Tulane at Tulsa

Chuckie Kempf, Darius Walker ESPNU 4 p.m. Eastern Washington at Montana State ESPN+ 4 p.m. Eastern Illinois at Western Illinois ESPN+ 4 p.m. St. Thomas-Minnesota at San Diego ESPN+ 4:15 p.m. No. 15 Tennessee at Mississippi State

Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker, Morgan Uber SEC Network 4:30 p.m. Tennessee Tech at Tennessee State ESPN+ 5 p.m. Northern Arizona at Portland State ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. Mercer at East Tennessee State ESPN+ 6 p.m. Kentucky State at Savannah State ESPN+ 6 p.m. South Carolina State at Charleston Southern ESPN+ 6 p.m. Brown at Harvard ESPN+ 6 p.m. Saint Francis at Bucknell ESPN+ 6 p.m. The Citadel at Chattanooga ESPN+ 6 p.m. Middle Tennessee at Kennesaw State ESPN+ 6 p.m. Liberty at Old Dominion ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. Rhode Island at Western Michigan

Jack Kizer, Forrest Conoly ESPN+ 7 p.m. Arizona at No. 14 Iowa State

Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony ESPN 7 p.m. Memphis at Florida Atlantic

Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman, Tori Petry ESPN2 7 p.m. No. 6 Oregon at No. 3 Penn State

Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons ESPN Radio 7 p.m. Jackson State at Southern

Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker ESPN+ 7 p.m. Western Kentucky at Missouri State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Jacksonville State at Southern Miss ESPN+ 7 p.m. Southeast Missouri State at UT Martin ESPN+ 7 p.m. North Carolina Central at East Texas A&M ESPN+ 7 p.m. Abilene Christian at Incarnate Word ESPN+ 7 p.m. Central Arkansas at Lamar ESPN+ 7 p.m. UT Rio Grande Valley at SE Louisiana ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. No. 17 Alabama at No. 5 Georgia^*

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, Laura Rutledge ABC 7:30 p.m. Massachusetts at No. 20 Missouri

Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia ESPNU 7:30 p.m. San Jose State at Stanford

Jorge Sedano, Rodney McLeod, Victoria Arlen ACC Network 7:45 p.m. Kentucky at South Carolina

Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic SEC Network 8 p.m. Marshall at Louisiana ESPN+ 8 p.m. McNeese at Stephen F. Austin ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. West Georgia at Southern Utah ESPN+ 9 p.m. Louisiana Tech at UTEP ESPN+ 9 p.m. Cal Poly at Sacramento State ESPN+ 10 p.m. Weber State at UC Davis ESPN+ 10:15 p.m. No. 25 BYU at Colorado*

Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich ESPN 10:15 p.m. Idaho at Montana

Clay Matvick, Chase Daniel ESPN2

*Skycast on ESPN App

^4K Game of the Week