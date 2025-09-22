ESPN Presents 16 Top 25 Teams and Nearly 75 Games as CFP Contenders Clash in College Football’s Week 5
ESPN’s expansive Week 5 college football slate is primed to present a full weekend of marquee matchups across ESPN networks and on the ESPN App. In total, 16 ranked teams and nearly 75 games are set for ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio.
ABC’s SEC All Day Presented by IHG Hotels and Resorts begins at noon ET Saturday with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor on the call for No. 22 Notre Dame traveling to Arkansas. At 3:30 p.m., No. 4 LSU visits No. 13 Ole Miss in a pivotal conference clash, with coverage from Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath. The primetime spotlight belongs to one of the season’s most anticipated showdowns, as No. 17 Alabama faces No. 5 Georgia at 7:30 p.m. on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe and Laura Rutledge on the 4K Game of the Week ‘Between the Hedges.’
ESPN’s ranked roster of games kicks off Friday night with No. 8 Florida State on the road at Virginia with Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick and Kris Budden announcing the all-ACC action. Saturday’s ESPN quadruple-header kicks off at noon with No. 16 Georgia Tech visiting Wake Forest, called by Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison and Dawn Davenport. At 3:30 p.m., Auburn travels to face No. 9 Texas A&M, with Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George on the mic. The night slate brings two Big 12 battles, beginning at 7 p.m. as Arizona faces No. 14 Iowa State, with Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler and Stormy Buonantony on the call. Capping the night, No. 25 BYU heads to Colorado at 10:15 p.m., with Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich calling the after dark action.
ESPN’s college networks boast a trio of Top 25 teams Saturday. At 12:45 p.m., SEC Network showcases No. 18 Vanderbilt at home against Utah State with Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang on the call. At 4:15 p.m., Mississippi State welcomes No. 15 Tennessee, with Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker and Morgan Uber on the mic. In primetime on ESPNU, No. 20 Missouri hosts Massachusetts at 7:30 p.m. with Courtney Lyle and Rene Ingoglia.
Additional Highlighted Games
- Thursday, Sept. 25 – Army at East Carolina (7:30 p.m. | ESPN)
- Matt Barrie, Tom Luginbill, Harry Lyles Jr.
- Friday, Sept. 26 – Houston at Oregon State (10:30 p.m. | ESPNU)
- Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
- Saturday, Sept. 27 – Duke at Syracuse (Noon | ACC Network)
- Wes Durham, Steve Addazio, Dana Boyle
- Saturday, Sept. 27 – Kentucky at South Carolina (7:45 p.m. | SEC Network)
- Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
ESPN Radio
Week 5 on ESPN Radio showcases two showdowns with potential College Football Playoff implications. At 3 p.m., No. 1 Ohio State travels to Seattle to face Washington in a Big Ten clash. Mike Couzens, Jordan Reid and Mike Peasley are announcing the action from Husky Stadium. Later in the evening, No. 6 Oregon heads to Happy Valley to take on No. 2 Penn State in a primetime thriller. ESPN Radio’s top team of Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons will be on the call from Beaver Stadium. ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will be live from Old Main from 9 a.m. – noon to start the day.
ESPN+
MAC teams take center stage on ESPN+ in Week 5, with two intraconference matchups on the schedule. The action begins with the first fight for the Michigan MAC Trophy as Eastern Michigan takes on Western Michigan at 1 p.m., with Doug Sherman and Marcus Ray on the call. Later in the afternoon, Toledo takes on Akron at 3:30 p.m., with Michael Reghi and Ryan Cavanaugh announcing the action. Plus, in a primetime SWAC showdown, Southern hosts Jackson State at 7 p.m. featuring Tiffany Greene and Jay Walker on the mic.
All of ESPN. All in One Place.
ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans within the ESPN App. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, a vertical video feature called Verts and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, and more. These new features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Commentators
|Network
|Thu, Sep 25
|7:30 p.m.
|Army at East Carolina
Matt Barrie, Tom Luginbill, Harry Lyles Jr.
|ESPN
|Fri, Sep 26
|7 p.m.
|No. 8 Florida State at Virginia*
Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden
|ESPN
|10:30 p.m.
|Houston at Oregon State
Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN
|Sat, Sep 27
|12 p.m.
|No. 22 Notre Dame at Arkansas*
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor
|ABC
|12 p.m.
|No. 16 Georgia Tech at Wake Forest
Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport
|ESPN
|12 p.m.
|Louisville at Pittsburgh
Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis
|ESPN2
|12 p.m.
|South Alabama at North Texas
Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox
|ESPNU
|12 p.m.
|Duke at Syracuse
Wes Durham, Steve Addazio, Dana Boyle
|ACC Network
|12 p.m.
|Georgetown at Columbia
|ESPN+
|12 p.m.
|Cornell at Yale
|ESPN+
|12 p.m.
|Pennsylvania at Lehigh
|ESPN+
|12 p.m.
|Delaware State at Sacred Heart
|ESPN+
|12:45 p.m.
|Utah State at No. 18 Vanderbilt
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang
|SEC Network
|1 p.m.
|Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan
Doug Sherman, Marcus Ray
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Morehead State at Presbyterian
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Holy Cross at Fordham
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Georgia Southern at James Madison
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Howard at Richmond
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Utah Tech at Austin Peay
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|South Dakota at North Dakota State
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|No. 1 Ohio State at Washington
Mike Couzens, Jordan Reid, Mike Peasley
|ESPN Radio
|3 p.m.
|Idaho State at Northern Colorado
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Fort Valley State at Tuskegee
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Mercyhurst at South Dakota State
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Arkansas State at UL Monroe
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 4 LSU at No. 13 Ole Miss*
Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|Auburn at No. 9 Texas A&M*
Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George
|ESPN
|3:30 p.m.
|Baylor at Oklahoma State
Lowell Galindo, Aaron Murray, Lauren Sisler
|ESPN2
|3:30 p.m.
|California at Boston College
Chris Cotter, Max Browne, Kendra Douglas
|ACC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|UConn at Buffalo
James Westling, Craig Haubert
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|San Diego State at Northern Illinois
Jason Ross Jr, Tyoka Jackson
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Lindenwood at Miami (Ohio)
Shawn Kenney, Doc Holliday
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Akron at Toledo
Michael Reghi, Ryan Cavanaugh
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Princeton at Lafayette
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Furman at Samford
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Tulane at Tulsa
Chuckie Kempf, Darius Walker
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|Eastern Washington at Montana State
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Eastern Illinois at Western Illinois
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|St. Thomas-Minnesota at San Diego
|ESPN+
|4:15 p.m.
|No. 15 Tennessee at Mississippi State
Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker, Morgan Uber
|SEC Network
|4:30 p.m.
|Tennessee Tech at Tennessee State
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Northern Arizona at Portland State
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|Mercer at East Tennessee State
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Kentucky State at Savannah State
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|South Carolina State at Charleston Southern
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Brown at Harvard
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Saint Francis at Bucknell
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|The Citadel at Chattanooga
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Middle Tennessee at Kennesaw State
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Liberty at Old Dominion
|ESPN+
|6:30 p.m.
|Rhode Island at Western Michigan
Jack Kizer, Forrest Conoly
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Arizona at No. 14 Iowa State
Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Memphis at Florida Atlantic
Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman, Tori Petry
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|No. 6 Oregon at No. 3 Penn State
Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons
|ESPN Radio
|7 p.m.
|Jackson State at Southern
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Western Kentucky at Missouri State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Jacksonville State at Southern Miss
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Southeast Missouri State at UT Martin
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|North Carolina Central at East Texas A&M
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Abilene Christian at Incarnate Word
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Central Arkansas at Lamar
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|UT Rio Grande Valley at SE Louisiana
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 17 Alabama at No. 5 Georgia^*
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, Laura Rutledge
|ABC
|7:30 p.m.
|Massachusetts at No. 20 Missouri
Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|San Jose State at Stanford
Jorge Sedano, Rodney McLeod, Victoria Arlen
|ACC Network
|7:45 p.m.
|Kentucky at South Carolina
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|Marshall at Louisiana
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|McNeese at Stephen F. Austin
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|West Georgia at Southern Utah
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Louisiana Tech at UTEP
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Cal Poly at Sacramento State
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Weber State at UC Davis
|ESPN+
|10:15 p.m.
|No. 25 BYU at Colorado*
Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich
|ESPN
|10:15 p.m.
|Idaho at Montana
Clay Matvick, Chase Daniel
|ESPN2
*Skycast on ESPN App
^4K Game of the Week