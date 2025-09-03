ESPN Re-Signs NFL National Reporters Sal Paolantonio and Dan Graziano

Paolantonio Extends Historic Run as ESPN’s Longest-Serving Full-Time Reporter; Embarks on 32 nd Season Covering the NFL

Graziano Continues to Grow Multiplatform NFL Presence, Deepens Contributions on Digital, Across Studio Shows and On-site at Tentpole Events

Duo Continues to Report On Location for Sunday NFL Countdown

ESPN has re-signed NFL national reporters Sal Paolantonio and Dan Graziano, extending Paolantonio’s tenure as ESPN’s longest-serving full time reporter across all sports and further deepening Graziano’s multiplatform presence across digital and studio shows. Paolantonio has built a stellar reputation with fans, players, coaches and all levels of NFL organizations during his 30-year tenure at ESPN, having started with the network in 1995 as a bureau reporter. Graziano joined ESPN as a digital contributor focusing on the NFC East in 2011, and has since steadily grown his profile on television, now appearing regularly on Get Up, NFL Live and SportsCenter, while also continuing to write for ESPN’s digital platforms.

As part of each’s agreement, Paolantonio and Graziano will continue to be mainstays on Sunday NFL Countdown, reporting from one of the NFL’s biggest games each week, a show Paolantonio has been a part of since joining ESPN and Graziano was elevated to in 2017. To conclude each season, Paolantonio has notably covered the Super Bowl for the company every year at ESPN while Graziano has covered every Super Bowl in his current role as a national reporter (besides 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions).

Moving forward, Paolantonio’s NFL responsibilities continue to extend beyond reporting as he will host NFL Matchup – the Xs and Os film breakdown show – as he has done for the past 22 seasons. Additionally, on ESPN Radio, he will continue to serve as an analyst for NFL game broadcasts periodically throughout the season. Reporting across the NFL will continue to be the foundation of Paolantonio’s ESPN presence, where the widely recognized figure is most synonymous with the Philadelphia area, and he will continue to cover the Eagles this season on the team’s quest to defend their Super Bowl title.

Paolantonio’s tenure as ESPN’s longest full-time reporter is nearly matched by Holly Rowe and Jeremy Schaap. Rowe’s sideline reporting duties date back to 1995 with ABC Sports, where she called select games on ESPN. She joined ESPN full-time in 1998. Schaap joined ESPN in 1994 as a producer before assuming his reporter role in 1996.

Graziano has built a strong reputation for breaking news and providing insights on players, teams and the NFL in his nearly 15 years at ESPN. His “Buzz Files” and “Overreaction” stories throughout the year, which often focus on the business side of the NFL (player contracts and salary cap), on ESPN.com consistently resonate with fans and will continue under his new agreement.

In addition to his digital contributions, Graziano regularly appears in-studio as well as onsite at team facilities for the NFL Draft, NFL Scouting Combine, League Meetings and other tent-pole events contributing to SportsCenter, NFL Live and more. In addition to being a reporter and analyst on those shows, he occasionally hosts Get Up and NFL Live, further showcasing his versatility.

Sunday NFL Countdown Returns for Week 1, Sept. 7

Paolantonio (Steelers-Jets) and Graziano (Giants-Commanders) will help usher in the first Sunday of the season on Sunday NFL Countdown (10 a.m.–1 p.m. ET, ESPN), reporting live from two opening weekend games. Fellow reporters Jeff Darlington (Buccaneers-Falcons), Jeremy Fowler (Bengals-Browns), Kimberley A. Martin (Ravens-Bills) and Lindsey Thiry (Lions-Packers) will also contribute from game sites across the country. The dynamic group of reporters will virtually join in-studio commentators Tedy Bruschi, Randy Moss, Rex Ryan, Alex Smith, Adam Schefter, Erin Dolan and host Mike Greenberg.

