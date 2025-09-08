ESPN Showcases Blockbuster Week 3 College Football Slate Featuring Key Ranked Matchups Across ABC and ESPN Networks
ESPN’s industry-leading college football coverage continues in Week 3 with a jam-packed schedule highlighted by several marquee ranked matchups. ESPN networks will once again serve as the home for some of the weekend’s biggest showdowns that could have College Football Playoff implications, including another stacked SEC on ABC tripleheader.
At 3:30 p.m., a top 15 conference clash headlines the ABC slate as No. 6 Georgia faces No. 15 Tennessee in Knoxville, with lead announce team Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe providing commentary. Earlier in the day, College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will be live from UT’s Ayres Hall from 9 a.m. – noon on ESPN and ESPNU.
ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One delivers another SEC showdown under the lights when Florida visits No. 3 LSU at 7:30 p.m., with Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath calling the SEC showcase from Tiger Stadium. The action on ABC kicks off at noon with Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George on the call as Wisconsin travels to Tuscaloosa to take on No. 19 Alabama.
At noon, No. 12 Clemson takes on Georgia Tech on ESPN with Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick and Kris Budden on the call. The Backyard Brawl between Pittsburgh at West Virginia is set for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN with Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich, and in primetime, ESPN presents Arkansas at No. 17 Ole Miss at 7 p.m. with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor on the mic from Oxford.
No. 13 Oklahoma travels to Temple at noon on ESPN2 with Roy Philpott, Sam Acho and Marilyn Payne announcing the action. Later in the day, ESPN2 showcases No. 14 Iowa State at Arkansas State at 4 p.m., with Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison and Dawn Davenport on the call.
SEC Network features a trio of ranked squads at home in Week 3. No. 7 Texas plays host to UTEP at 4:15 p.m. with Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker and Morgan Uber, while SEC Saturday Night Presented by T-Mobile 5G Home Internet has an all-SEC showdown between No. 11 South Carolina and undefeated Vanderbilt at 7:45 p.m. with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic announcing the action. SECN kicks off the day with No. 24 Auburn hosting South Alabama at 12:45 p.m., with Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang on the call.
ESPN showcases a pair of primetime conference clashes on Thursday and Friday night. Thursday, Matt Barrie, Tom Luginbill and Harry Lyles Jr. will have the all-ACC call of NC State at Wake Forest at 7:30 p.m. On Friday at 7:30 p.m., Colorado travels to Houston with Anish Shroff, Andre Ware and Paul Carcaterra on the mic on ESPN.
Additional Highlighted Games:
- Richmond at North Carolina (3:30 p.m., ACC Network)
- Chris Cotter, Max Browne, Kendra Douglas
- Minnesota at California (10:30 p.m., ESPN)
- Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony
- Boston College at Stanford (10:30 p.m., ACC Network)
- Wes Durham, Steve Addazio, Dana Boyle
ESPN Radio
ESPN Radio will have the national broadcast of two rivalry showdowns in Week 3. Mike Couzens, Max Starks and Mike Peasley will be on the call for the Backyard Brawl between Pittsburgh and West Virginia. In primetime, ESPN Radio’s lead commentary team of Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons will be in Death Valley for Florida at No. 3 LSU.
ESPN+ Spotlight
ESPN+ will showcase several of the sport’s Week 2 winners in Week 3. Following a big rivalry win in Week 2, No. 25 Missouri returns to action on ESPN+ and SECN+ as they face Louisiana at 4 p.m., with Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman and Tori Petry on the call.
Baylor opens the day against Samford on ESPN+ at noon with coverage by James Westling, Leger Douzable and Madison Hock. At 6 p.m., Mississippi State hosts Alcorn State as Richard Cross, Charles Arbuckle and Stephanie Otey provide commentary on ESPN+ and SECN+. Then TCU wraps up the evening with a home game against Abilene Christian at 8 p.m. on ESPN+ with Roxy Bernstein and Todd Doxzon on the call.
Extra Yard for Teachers Week
The College Football Playoff Foundation’s Extra Yard for Teachers Week will kick off Saturday, Sept. 13, and run through Saturday, Sept. 20, with the Big Day for Teachers taking place on Tuesday, Sept. 16. As in years past, ESPN will celebrate educators across its programming with on-air and social content, encouraging viewers to nominate outstanding teachers at CFP-Foundation.org.
ESPN commentators will also distribute DonorsChoose gift cards to deserving educators and College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will spotlight teachers during its Week 3 and 4 shows. Additionally, the College Football Playoff Foundation will launch a special Lee Corso Headgear Auction from Sept. 13 to Oct. 11, featuring autographed mascot headgear from Corso’s legendary career, with proceeds supporting educators nationwide.
All of ESPN. All in One Place. Now Available!
For the first time ever, ESPN offers its full suite of 12 networks and services directly to fans within an enhanced ESPN App that integrates game stats, ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen experience, a vertical video feature called Verts and a personalized SportsCenter For You. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, these new features and functionality are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a special offer at launch for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit the ESPN DTC Press Kit.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Commentators
|Network
|Thu, Sep 11
|7 p.m.
|Fort Valley State at Clark Atlanta
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|NC State at Wake Forest
Matt Barrie, Tom Luginbill, Harry Lyles Jr.
|ESPN
|Fri, Sep 12
|7 p.m.
|Colgate at Syracuse
Doug Sherman, Forrest Conoly
|ACC Network
|7:30 p.m.
|Colorado at Houston
Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN
|Sat, Sep 13
|Noon
|Wisconsin at No. 19 Alabama*
Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George
|ABC
|Noon
|No. 12 Clemson at Georgia Tech*
Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden
|ESPN
|Noon
|No. 13 Oklahoma at Temple
Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Marilyn Payne
|ESPN2
|Noon
|Memphis at Troy
Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia
|ESPNU
|Noon
|William & Mary at Virginia
Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox, Ashley Stroehlein
|ACC Network
|Noon
|Samford at Baylor
James Westling, Leger Douzable, Madison Hock
|ESPN+
|12:45 p.m.
|South Alabama at No. 24 Auburn
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang
|SEC Network
|1 p.m.
|Davidson at Tennessee Tech
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Lafayette at Georgetown
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Iowa Western at Hutchinson
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|New Hampshire at Ball State
Jack Kizer, Ryan Cavanaugh
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Rhode Island at Holy Cross
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Northern Colorado at South Dakota
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Elon at Western Carolina
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|UConn at Delaware
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|North Dakota at Montana
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|San Diego at Montana State
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Illinois State at Eastern Illinois
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Bowie State at Delaware State
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 6 Georgia at No. 15 Tennessee*
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|Pittsburgh at West Virginia*
TV: Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich
Radio: Mike Couzens, Max Starks, Mike Peasley
|ESPN/ESPN Radio
|3:30 p.m.
|Washington State at North Texas
Chuckie Kempf, Darius Walker
|ESPNU
|3:30 p.m.
|Richmond at North Carolina
Chris Cotter, Max Browne, Kendra Douglas
|ACC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|Northwestern State at Cincinnati
Shawn Kenney, Jeff Woody
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Incarnate Word at UTSA
Jack Benjamin, Dave Steckel
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Morgan State at Toledo
Jim Barber, Randy Buffington
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|VMI at Bucknell
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Southeast Missouri State at North Dakota State
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|No. 14 Iowa State at Arkansas State
Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|Louisiana at No. 25 Missouri
Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman, Tori Petry
|ESPN+/SECN+
|4 p.m.
|Utah Tech at Idaho
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Lindenwood at Charleston Southern
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Virginia Union at Edward Waters
|ESPN+
|4:15 p.m.
|UTEP at No. 7 Texas
Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker, Morgan Uber
|SEC Network
|4:30 p.m.
|Alabama A&M at Tennessee State
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Liberty at Bowling Green
Michael Reghi, Marcus Ray
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Eastern Washington at Northern Iowa
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Alcorn State at Mississippi State
Richard Cross, Charles Arbuckle, Stephanie Otey
|ESPN+/SECN+
|6 p.m.
|Monmouth at Charlotte
Justin Kutcher, Reggie Walker
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Florida Atlantic at Florida International
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Merrimack at Kennesaw State
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Eastern Kentucky at Marshall
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|West Liberty at Robert Morris
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Stetson at Chattanooga
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Wofford at Mercer
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|East Tennessee State at West Georgia
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Bethune-Cookman at South Carolina State
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Fayetteville State at North Carolina Central
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Arkansas at No. 17 Ole Miss*
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Old Dominion at Virginia Tech
Jorge Sedano, Jay Walker, Victoria Arlen
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|Prairie View A&M at Rice
Pete Sousa, LaDarrin McLane
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|App State at Southern Miss
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Jacksonville State at Georgia Southern
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Murray State at Georgia State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|The Citadel at Gardner-Webb
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Southern Illinois at UT Martin
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Valparaiso at Western Illinois
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Mississippi Valley State at SE Louisiana
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Morehead State at Austin Peay
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Northeastern State at North Alabama
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Drake at South Dakota State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Erskine at Presbyterian
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Weber State at McNeese
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Florida at No. 3 LSU^*
TV: Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath
Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons
|ABC/ESPN Radio
|7:30 p.m.
|Eastern Michigan at Kentucky
Clay Matvick, Chase Daniel
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|New Mexico State at Louisiana Tech
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|East Carolina at Coastal Carolina
|ESPN+
|7:45 p.m.
|Vanderbilt at No. 11 South Carolina
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|Duke at Tulane
Lowell Galindo, Aaron Murray, Lauren Sisler
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|Abilene Christian at TCU
Roxy Bernstein, Todd Doxzon
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Navy at Tulsa
Ted Emrich, Barrett Brooks, Maria Trivelpiece
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Western Oregon at Cal Poly
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Sul Ross State at Stephen F. Austin
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Langston at UT Rio Grande Valley
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Akron at UAB
Kevin Fitzgerald, Tyoka Jackson
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Northern Arizona at Southern Utah
|ESPN+
|10:30 p.m.
|Minnesota at California
Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony
|ESPN
|10:30 p.m.
|Boston College at Stanford
Wes Durham, Steve Addazio, Dana Boyle
|ACC Network
*Skycast on ESPN App
^4K Game of the Week