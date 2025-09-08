ESPN Showcases Blockbuster Week 3 College Football Slate Featuring Key Ranked Matchups Across ABC and ESPN Networks

ESPN’s industry-leading college football coverage continues in Week 3 with a jam-packed schedule highlighted by several marquee ranked matchups. ESPN networks will once again serve as the home for some of the weekend’s biggest showdowns that could have College Football Playoff implications, including another stacked SEC on ABC tripleheader.

At 3:30 p.m., a top 15 conference clash headlines the ABC slate as No. 6 Georgia faces No. 15 Tennessee in Knoxville, with lead announce team Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe providing commentary. Earlier in the day, College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will be live from UT’s Ayres Hall from 9 a.m. – noon on ESPN and ESPNU.

ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One delivers another SEC showdown under the lights when Florida visits No. 3 LSU at 7:30 p.m., with Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath calling the SEC showcase from Tiger Stadium. The action on ABC kicks off at noon with Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George on the call as Wisconsin travels to Tuscaloosa to take on No. 19 Alabama.

At noon, No. 12 Clemson takes on Georgia Tech on ESPN with Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick and Kris Budden on the call. The Backyard Brawl between Pittsburgh at West Virginia is set for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN with Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich, and in primetime, ESPN presents Arkansas at No. 17 Ole Miss at 7 p.m. with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor on the mic from Oxford.

No. 13 Oklahoma travels to Temple at noon on ESPN2 with Roy Philpott, Sam Acho and Marilyn Payne announcing the action. Later in the day, ESPN2 showcases No. 14 Iowa State at Arkansas State at 4 p.m., with Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison and Dawn Davenport on the call.

SEC Network features a trio of ranked squads at home in Week 3. No. 7 Texas plays host to UTEP at 4:15 p.m. with Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker and Morgan Uber, while SEC Saturday Night Presented by T-Mobile 5G Home Internet has an all-SEC showdown between No. 11 South Carolina and undefeated Vanderbilt at 7:45 p.m. with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic announcing the action. SECN kicks off the day with No. 24 Auburn hosting South Alabama at 12:45 p.m., with Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang on the call.

ESPN showcases a pair of primetime conference clashes on Thursday and Friday night. Thursday, Matt Barrie, Tom Luginbill and Harry Lyles Jr. will have the all-ACC call of NC State at Wake Forest at 7:30 p.m. On Friday at 7:30 p.m., Colorado travels to Houston with Anish Shroff, Andre Ware and Paul Carcaterra on the mic on ESPN.

Additional Highlighted Games:

Richmond at North Carolina (3:30 p.m., ACC Network) Chris Cotter, Max Browne, Kendra Douglas

Minnesota at California (10:30 p.m., ESPN) Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony

Boston College at Stanford (10:30 p.m., ACC Network) Wes Durham, Steve Addazio, Dana Boyle



ESPN Radio

ESPN Radio will have the national broadcast of two rivalry showdowns in Week 3. Mike Couzens, Max Starks and Mike Peasley will be on the call for the Backyard Brawl between Pittsburgh and West Virginia. In primetime, ESPN Radio’s lead commentary team of Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons will be in Death Valley for Florida at No. 3 LSU.

ESPN+ Spotlight

ESPN+ will showcase several of the sport’s Week 2 winners in Week 3. Following a big rivalry win in Week 2, No. 25 Missouri returns to action on ESPN+ and SECN+ as they face Louisiana at 4 p.m., with Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman and Tori Petry on the call.

Baylor opens the day against Samford on ESPN+ at noon with coverage by James Westling, Leger Douzable and Madison Hock. At 6 p.m., Mississippi State hosts Alcorn State as Richard Cross, Charles Arbuckle and Stephanie Otey provide commentary on ESPN+ and SECN+. Then TCU wraps up the evening with a home game against Abilene Christian at 8 p.m. on ESPN+ with Roxy Bernstein and Todd Doxzon on the call.

Extra Yard for Teachers Week

The College Football Playoff Foundation’s Extra Yard for Teachers Week will kick off Saturday, Sept. 13, and run through Saturday, Sept. 20, with the Big Day for Teachers taking place on Tuesday, Sept. 16. As in years past, ESPN will celebrate educators across its programming with on-air and social content, encouraging viewers to nominate outstanding teachers at CFP-Foundation.org.

ESPN commentators will also distribute DonorsChoose gift cards to deserving educators and College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will spotlight teachers during its Week 3 and 4 shows. Additionally, the College Football Playoff Foundation will launch a special Lee Corso Headgear Auction from Sept. 13 to Oct. 11, featuring autographed mascot headgear from Corso’s legendary career, with proceeds supporting educators nationwide.

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Network Thu, Sep 11 7 p.m. Fort Valley State at Clark Atlanta

Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker ESPN2 7:30 p.m. NC State at Wake Forest

Matt Barrie, Tom Luginbill, Harry Lyles Jr. ESPN Fri, Sep 12 7 p.m. Colgate at Syracuse

Doug Sherman, Forrest Conoly ACC Network 7:30 p.m. Colorado at Houston

Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra ESPN Sat, Sep 13 Noon Wisconsin at No. 19 Alabama*

Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George ABC Noon No. 12 Clemson at Georgia Tech*

Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden ESPN Noon No. 13 Oklahoma at Temple

Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Marilyn Payne ESPN2 Noon Memphis at Troy

Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia ESPNU Noon William & Mary at Virginia

Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox, Ashley Stroehlein ACC Network Noon Samford at Baylor

James Westling, Leger Douzable, Madison Hock ESPN+ 12:45 p.m. South Alabama at No. 24 Auburn

Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang SEC Network 1 p.m. Davidson at Tennessee Tech ESPN+ 1 p.m. Lafayette at Georgetown ESPN+ 1 p.m. Iowa Western at Hutchinson ESPN+ 2 p.m. New Hampshire at Ball State

Jack Kizer, Ryan Cavanaugh ESPN+ 2 p.m. Rhode Island at Holy Cross ESPN+ 2 p.m. Northern Colorado at South Dakota ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Elon at Western Carolina ESPN+ 3 p.m. UConn at Delaware ESPN+ 3 p.m. North Dakota at Montana ESPN+ 3 p.m. San Diego at Montana State ESPN+ 3 p.m. Illinois State at Eastern Illinois ESPN+ 3 p.m. Bowie State at Delaware State ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. No. 6 Georgia at No. 15 Tennessee*

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe ABC 3:30 p.m. Pittsburgh at West Virginia*

TV: Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich

Radio: Mike Couzens, Max Starks, Mike Peasley ESPN/ESPN Radio 3:30 p.m. Washington State at North Texas

Chuckie Kempf, Darius Walker ESPNU 3:30 p.m. Richmond at North Carolina

Chris Cotter, Max Browne, Kendra Douglas ACC Network 3:30 p.m. Northwestern State at Cincinnati

Shawn Kenney, Jeff Woody ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Incarnate Word at UTSA

Jack Benjamin, Dave Steckel ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Morgan State at Toledo

Jim Barber, Randy Buffington ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. VMI at Bucknell ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Southeast Missouri State at North Dakota State ESPN+ 4 p.m. No. 14 Iowa State at Arkansas State

Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport ESPN2 4 p.m. Louisiana at No. 25 Missouri

Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman, Tori Petry ESPN+/SECN+ 4 p.m. Utah Tech at Idaho ESPN+ 4 p.m. Lindenwood at Charleston Southern ESPN+ 4 p.m. Virginia Union at Edward Waters ESPN+ 4:15 p.m. UTEP at No. 7 Texas

Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker, Morgan Uber SEC Network 4:30 p.m. Alabama A&M at Tennessee State ESPN+ 5 p.m. Liberty at Bowling Green

Michael Reghi, Marcus Ray ESPN+ 5 p.m. Eastern Washington at Northern Iowa ESPN+ 6 p.m. Alcorn State at Mississippi State

Richard Cross, Charles Arbuckle, Stephanie Otey ESPN+/SECN+ 6 p.m. Monmouth at Charlotte

Justin Kutcher, Reggie Walker ESPN+ 6 p.m. Florida Atlantic at Florida International ESPN+ 6 p.m. Merrimack at Kennesaw State ESPN+ 6 p.m. Eastern Kentucky at Marshall ESPN+ 6 p.m. West Liberty at Robert Morris ESPN+ 6 p.m. Stetson at Chattanooga ESPN+ 6 p.m. Wofford at Mercer ESPN+ 6 p.m. East Tennessee State at West Georgia ESPN+ 6 p.m. Bethune-Cookman at South Carolina State ESPN+ 6 p.m. Fayetteville State at North Carolina Central ESPN+ 7 p.m. Arkansas at No. 17 Ole Miss*

Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor ESPN 7 p.m. Old Dominion at Virginia Tech

Jorge Sedano, Jay Walker, Victoria Arlen ACC Network 7 p.m. Prairie View A&M at Rice

Pete Sousa, LaDarrin McLane ESPN+ 7 p.m. App State at Southern Miss ESPN+ 7 p.m. Jacksonville State at Georgia Southern ESPN+ 7 p.m. Murray State at Georgia State ESPN+ 7 p.m. The Citadel at Gardner-Webb ESPN+ 7 p.m. Southern Illinois at UT Martin ESPN+ 7 p.m. Valparaiso at Western Illinois ESPN+ 7 p.m. Mississippi Valley State at SE Louisiana ESPN+ 7 p.m. Morehead State at Austin Peay ESPN+ 7 p.m. Northeastern State at North Alabama ESPN+ 7 p.m. Drake at South Dakota State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Erskine at Presbyterian ESPN+ 7 p.m. Weber State at McNeese ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Florida at No. 3 LSU^*

TV: Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath

Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons ABC/ESPN Radio 7:30 p.m. Eastern Michigan at Kentucky

Clay Matvick, Chase Daniel ESPNU 7:30 p.m. New Mexico State at Louisiana Tech ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. East Carolina at Coastal Carolina ESPN+ 7:45 p.m. Vanderbilt at No. 11 South Carolina

Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic SEC Network 8 p.m. Duke at Tulane

Lowell Galindo, Aaron Murray, Lauren Sisler ESPN2 8 p.m. Abilene Christian at TCU

Roxy Bernstein, Todd Doxzon ESPN+ 8 p.m. Navy at Tulsa

Ted Emrich, Barrett Brooks, Maria Trivelpiece ESPN+ 8 p.m. Western Oregon at Cal Poly ESPN+ 8 p.m. Sul Ross State at Stephen F. Austin ESPN+ 8 p.m. Langston at UT Rio Grande Valley ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Akron at UAB

Kevin Fitzgerald, Tyoka Jackson ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Northern Arizona at Southern Utah ESPN+ 10:30 p.m. Minnesota at California

Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony ESPN 10:30 p.m. Boston College at Stanford

Wes Durham, Steve Addazio, Dana Boyle ACC Network

*Skycast on ESPN App

^4K Game of the Week