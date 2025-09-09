ESPN Signs National NFL Analyst Seth Walder to New Deal

Photo of John R. Manzo John R. Manzo Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago

ESPN is re-signing national NFL analyst Seth Walder to a multi-year contract extension. Walder has been with ESPN since 2017.

Examples of his work include NFL free agency and trade grades, including recently grading the Green Bay Packers – Dallas Cowboys trade involving star defensive end Micah Parsons. Additional work includes topics ranging from season projections to player analysis based on NFL Next Gen Stats. He writes for ESPN.com and makes regular appearances across ESPN studio programming, mainly ESPN BET Live.

“We’re thrilled that Seth is part of our team. He’s not just sharp with the numbers — he has a way of making data-driven insights relatable for every fan,” said Matt Morris, Director, Analytics & Innovation at ESPN. “Whether it’s breaking down trades, betting angles, or big-picture trends, he helps our readers see the game clearer.”

Said Walder, “At ESPN I get to do the work I love to do: from evaluating transactions to predictive modeling to politely scolding coaches for punting. I’m thrilled to stay.”

