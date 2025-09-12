ESPN Tips Off Its Exclusive Coverage of the Entire 2025 WNBA Playoffs Presented by Google

ESPN will exclusively carry the entire 2025 WNBA Playoffs Presented by Google, tipping off Sunday, September 14. This year’s postseason features the defending champion New York Liberty, top overall seed Minnesota Lynx, Las Vegas Aces, Indiana Fever, Atlanta Dream, Golden State Valkyries, Phoenix Mercury and Seattle Storm.

ESPN’s commentator lineup for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs presented by Google will be led by Ryan Ruocco, Hall of Famer Rebecca Lobo, and Holly Rowe. Pam Ward, LaChina Robinson, and Angel Gray will also be featured throughout the postseason, along with veteran voices Mark Jones, Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck, Debbie Antonelli, Brooke Weisbrod, and Vanessa Richardson.

ESPN’s comprehensive coverage of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs presented by Google will include ESPN’s studio pregame show WNBA Countdown Presented by Google, which be onsite for the entirety of the 2025 WNBA Finals Presented by YouTube TV. For the first two rounds, studio coverage will span between Bristol with Elle Duncan, Andraya Carter and Chiney Ogwumike and the LAPC WNBA Studio, with Malika Andrews, Chiney Ogwumike, Carolyn Peck, Monica McNutt and Andraya Carter.

The 2025 WNBA Playoffs Presented by Google begin with the second consecutive WNBA Sunday quadruple-header on September 14.

Action tips off at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN as the Golden State Valkyries make their postseason debut against the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx and Napheesa Collier. Coverage continues at 2:30 p.m. ET on ABC with WNBA Countdown Presented by Google, featuring Elle Duncan, Andraya Carter and Chiney Ogwumike.

At 3 p.m. ET on ABC, the Indiana Fever face the Atlanta Dream, followed by the Phoenix Mercury and Alyssa Thomas hosting the defending champions New York Liberty and Breanna Stewart at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN. The nightcap Nneka Ogwumike and the Seattle Storm visiting the Las Vegas Aces and A’ja Wilson at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Spanish-language coverage of select first round games along with the entire Semifinals and Finals will be available on ESPN Deportes.

ESPN will also have comprehensive digital coverage with shows on ESPN’s YouTube and Facebook channels as well as the ESPN App. Hoop Streams presented by Google will stream live before Game 1 of the Finals while The Wrap-Up presented by AT&T will air live reaction immediately after every Finals game. Sam Ravech, Ari Chambers, Carolyn Peck and Taylor Tannebaum will all appear.

Digital

ESPN.com reporters will provide live on-site coverage throughout the playoffs. Before the games tip off, Michael Voepel, Alexa Philippou, Kendra Andrews and Kevin Pelton will preview each first-round series, rank the top 25 players in the playoffs and debate the biggest storylines for the rest of the postseason. As teams are eliminated, the group, along with Katie Barnes, will provide an offseason guide examining every WNBA team’s biggest priorities for 2025.

Additional content this postseason will include:

Predictions for every round of the postseason

Barnes ’ profile of Minnesota’s StudBudz, Pelton ’s look at the friendship between Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins and Andrews ’ feature on the Dream

’ profile of Minnesota’s StudBudz, ’s look at the friendship between Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins and ’ feature on the Dream Voepel’s Way-Too-Early 2026 WNBA Power Rankings and ranking every WNBA champion

ESPN.com also named its picks for MVP and all the major WNBA awards last week.

2025 WNBA Regular-Season Schedule Across ESPN Networks

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network(s) Sun., Sept. 14 12:30 p.m. WNBA Hoop Streams Presented by Google

Sam Ravech, Arielle Chambers YouTube, Facebook, ESPN App 1 p.m. Golden State Valkyries vs. Minnesota Lynx – Game 1

Tiffany Greene, Deb Antonelli, Brooke Weisbrod ESPN 2:30 p.m. WNBA Countdown Presented by Google Elle Duncan, Andraya Carter, Chiney Ogwumike ABC 3 p.m. Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream – Game 1

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe ABC 5 p.m. New York Liberty vs. Phoenix Mercury – Game 1

Pam Ward, LaChina Robinson, Angel Gray ESPN 10 p.m. Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces – Game 1

Mark Jones, Carolyn Peck, Vanessa Richardson ESPN Tue., Sept. 16 7 p.m. WNBA Countdown Presented by Google

Malika Andrews, Andraya Carter, Chiney Ogwumike ESPN 7:30 p.m. Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever – Game 2

Pam Ward, LaChina Robinson, Angel Gray ESPN 9:30 p.m. Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm – Game 2

Mark Jones, Carolyn Peck, Vanessa Richardson ESPN Wed., Sept. 17 7 p.m. WNBA Countdown Presented by Google

Malika Andrews, Andraya Carter, Chiney Ogwumike ESPN 8 p.m. Phoenix Mercury vs. New York Liberty – Game 2

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe ESPN 10 p.m. Minnesota Lynx vs. Golden State Valkyries – Game 2

Tiffany Greene, Deb Antonelli, Brooke Weisbrod ESPN Thur., Sept. 18 TBD WNBA Countdown Presented by Google ESPN2 TBD Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream – Game 3 (if nec.) ESPN2 TBD Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces – Game 3 (if nec.) ESPN2 Fri., Sept. 19 TBD WNBA Countdown Presented by Google ESPN2 TBD Golden State Valkyries vs. Minnesota Lynx – Game 3 (if nec.) ESPN2 TBD New York Liberty vs. Phoenix Mercury – Game 3 (if nec.) ESPN2

