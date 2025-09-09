ESPN Unveils 2026 Men’s College Basketball Big Monday Schedule Featuring Marquee ACC and Big 12 Conference Games

Six straight weeks of doubleheaders pitting conference foes begins January 26

ESPN has unveiled its 2026 men’s college basketball Big Monday schedule made up of six straight weeks of doubleheaders featuring high-level conference clashes in the ACC and Big 12. The schedule features 10 of the top-25 teams in the country according to ESPN.com’s Way Too Early rankings.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 26, ESPN will showcase marquee matchups in the ACC (7 p.m. ET) and Big 12 (9 p.m.) through the final Monday of the college basketball regular season (March 2). Featured teams include No. 3 Houston, No. 6 BYU, No. 10 Texas Tech, No. 13 Arizona, No. 18 Iowa State and No. 21 Kansas of the Big 12, and No. 7 Louisville, No. 12 Duke, No. 24 NC State and No. 25 North Carolina from the ACC.

2026 ESPN Big Monday Men’s College Basketball Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Network Mon, Jan 26 7 p.m. No. 7 Louisville at No. 12 Duke ESPN 9 p.m. No. 13 Arizona at No. 6 BYU ESPN Mon, Feb 2 7 p.m. Syracuse at No. 25 North Carolina ESPN 9 p.m. No. 21 Kansas at No. 10 Texas Tech ESPN Mon, Feb 9 7 p.m. No. 24 NC State at No. 7 Louisville ESPN 9 p.m. No. 13 Arizona at No. 21 Kansas ESPN Mon, Feb 16 7 p.m. Syracuse at No. 12 Duke ESPN 9 p.m. No. 3 Houston at No. 18 Iowa State ESPN Mon, Feb 23 7 p.m. No. 7 Louisville at No. 25 North Carolina ESPN 9 p.m. No. 3 Houston at No. 21 Kansas ESPN Mon, Mar 2 7 p.m. No. 12 Duke at No. 24 NC State ESPN 9 p.m. No. 18 Iowa State at No. 13 Arizona ESPN

Big Monday Schedule Breakdown:

January 26 7 Louisville at No. 12 Duke: After a remarkable first-year turnaround, Pat Kelsey and the Cardinals enter the 2025-26 season as legitimate Final Four contenders. After reaching the national semifinals in 2025, the Duke Blue Devils have hopes of cutting down the nets this April in Indianapolis. 13 Arizona at No. 6 BYU: Arizona returns three starters from last year’s team, which is rounded out by two top-12 recruits. BYU enters the season with hype after landing No. 1 overall recruit and potential first overall NBA Draft pick AJ Dybansta and Baylor transfer Robert Wright III .

February 2 Syracuse at No. 25 North Carolina: The Syracuse Orange have expectations of reaching the NCAA Tournament for the first time since its Sweet 16 run in 2021, while North Carolina is expected to compete for an ACC title with its revamped roster. 21 Kansas at No. 10 Texas Tech: Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson is a potential first overall NBA Draft pick while Texas Tech’s JT Toppin is the reigning Big 12 Player of the Year.

February 9 24 NC State at No. 7 Louisville: NC State enters a new era under first-year head coach Will Wade , who brings in a strong transfer class led by Texas Tech transfer Darrion Williams . Louisville has a highly rated transfer class of its own led by Virginia transfer Isaac McKneely and Xavier transfer Ryan Conwell . 13 Arizona at No. 21 Kansas: Arizona is coming off back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances while Kansas has won two national championships and reached two Final Fours and five Elite Eights since Bill Self took over in 2003.

February 16 Syracuse at No. 12 Duke: All eyes will be on Kiyan Anthony , the son of former Syracuse national champion Carmelo, and Cameron and Cayden Boozer , the twin sons of former Duke star and ACC Network analyst Carlos. All three players are top-ranked recruits and are expected to be major contributors at the same schools for which their fathers starred. 3 Houston at No. 18 Iowa State: One of the most successful programs this decade, Houston has a chance to return to the national championship game in 2026. Iowa State has not missed the NCAA Tournament under head coach T.J. Otzelberger .

February 23 7 Louisville at No. 25 North Carolina: Highly ranked freshmen Mikel Brown Jr. and Caleb Wilson go head-to-head in an anticipated showdown in Chapel Hill. 3 Houston at No. 21 Kansas: Two of the country’s top head coaches, Kelvin Sampson and Bill Self , meet at Allen Fieldhouse.

March 2 12 Duke at No. 24 NC State: Jon Scheyer ’s Duke Blue Devils make the short bus ride to Raleigh in an anticipated Big Monday Tobacco Road showdown. 18 Iowa State at No. 13 Arizona: Two of the favorites to win the Big 12 Conference meet in a late-season matchup that could have postseason implications.



The Big Monday franchise has been a staple of ESPN’s men’s college basketball coverage since 1987, consistently showcasing intraconference matchups from the best teams and leagues in the country.

The complete 2025-26 men’s college basketball schedule on ESPN networks will be announced in the coming weeks.

All of ESPN. All in One Place. Now Available!

For the first time ever, ESPN offers its full suite of 12 networks and services directly to fans within an enhanced ESPN App that integrates game stats, ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen experience, a vertical video feature called Verts and a personalized SportsCenter For You. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, these new features and functionality are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a special offer at launch for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit the ESPN DTC Press Kit.