ESPN’s College Football Production Presents 11 Ranked Teams, 80+ Showdowns in Week 4

ESPN’s Week 4 college football slate is set to deliver a dynamic weekend across ESPN networks and on the ESPN App, headlined by two marquee matchups on ABC: No. 22 Auburn at No. 11 Oklahoma and Florida at No. 4 Miami. In total, 11 ranked teams and more than 80 games are set for ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+, SEC Network+, ACCNX and ESPN Radio.

ABC will present two premier showdowns beginning Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET, when the No. 22 Tigers travel to take on the 11th-ranked Sooners. The clash in Norman will be called by Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath, with the national radio broadcast from Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons on ESPN Radio. Later that evening, at 7:30 p.m., Florida and No. 4 Miami renew their storied rivalry at Hard Rock Stadium, with ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One led by Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe. The Sunshine State showdown is this week’s 4K Game of the Week. ABC’s schedule also features Arkansas at Memphis at noon, with Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George on the call.

ESPN’s Saturday coverage kicks off at noon with Syracuse at Clemson, featuring Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick and Kris Budden. At 3:30 p.m., Tulane travels to No. 13 Ole Miss, with Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich calling the action. In primetime, ESPN showcases South Carolina at No. 23 Missouri at 7 p.m., with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor live from CoMo. The day concludes in Boulder, as Wyoming takes on Colorado at 10:15 p.m., with Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler and Stormy Buonantony on the call.

A handful of ranked squads are set for the spotlight on ESPN’s college networks Saturday. ESPNU features undefeated No. 20 Vanderbilt at home against Georgia State with Jay Alter and Rocky Boiman on the mic for the Music City matchup. SEC Network begins with UAB at No. 15 Tennessee at 12:45 p.m., with Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang on the call. SEC Saturday Night Presented by T-Mobile 5G Home Internet features an in-state showcase with Southeastern Louisiana at No. 3 LSU at 7:45 p.m., with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic announcing the SECN action. On ACC Network, Kent State faces No. 7 Florida State at 3:30 p.m., with Jorge Sedano, Rodney McLeod and Victoria Arlen.

Additional Highlighted Matchups:

Rice at Charlotte – Thursday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) Matt Barrie, Tom Luginbill, Harry Lyles Jr.

Tulsa at Oklahoma State – Friday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra

Northern Illinois at Mississippi State – Saturday, Sept. 20 at 4:15 p.m. (SEC Network) Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker, Morgan Uber

Stanford at Virginia – Saturday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. (ACC Network) Wes Durham, Steve Addazio, Dana Boyle



ESPN Radio

In addition to the Auburn/Oklahoma showdown, ESPN Radio adds coverage of Michigan State at No. 25 USC at 10:30 p.m., featuring Mike Couzens, Jordan Reid and Mike Peasley.

ESPN+ Spotlight

ESPN+ will spotlight more than 60 games in Week 4. In primetime, No. 8 Texas hosts Sam Houston at 8 p.m. on ESPN+/SECN+, with Clay Matvick, Chase Daniel and Tori Petry providing commentary. Virginia Tech takes on Wofford on ESPN+ at noon, with Doug Sherman and Forrest Conoly on the call. Also in Week 4, the Ivy League kicks off its 2025 football season, as all eight programs begin non-conference play on ESPN+.

Extra Yard for Teachers Week

The College Football Playoff Foundation’s Extra Yard for Teachers Week kicked off Saturday, Sept. 13, and runs through Saturday, Sept. 20, with the Big Day for Teachers taking place on Tuesday, Sept. 16. As in years past, ESPN will celebrate educators across its programming with on-air and social content, encouraging viewers to nominate outstanding teachers at CFP-Foundation.org.

ESPN commentators will also distribute DonorsChoose gift cards to deserving educators and College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will spotlight teachers during its Week 4 show. Last week, GameDay honored Josh Holman and his wife Sarah with a $5,000 gift card to support his classroom, as well as tickets and travel for the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T. Additionally, the College Football Playoff Foundation launched a special Lee Corso Headgear Auction from Sept. 13 to Oct. 11, featuring autographed mascot headgear from Corso’s legendary career, with proceeds supporting educators nationwide.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans within the ESPN App. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, a vertical video feature called Verts and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, and more. These new features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

Date Time Game/Commentators Network Thu, Sep 18 7 p.m. Tuskegee at Benedict ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Rice at Charlotte

Matt Barrie, Tom Luginbill, Harry Lyles Jr. ESPN Fri, Sep 19 6 p.m. Columbia at Lafayette ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Tulsa at Oklahoma State

Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra ESPN Sat, Sep 20 Noon Arkansas at Memphis*

Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George ABC Noon Syracuse at Clemson*

Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden ESPN Noon SMU at TCU

Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis ESPN2 Noon UNLV at Miami (Ohio)

Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox ESPNU Noon Bowling Green at Louisville

Chris Cotter, Max Browne, Kendra Douglas ACC Network Noon Wofford at Virginia Tech

Doug Sherman, Forrest Conoly ESPN+/ACCNX Noon South Carolina State at South Florida

Chuckie Kempf, Darius Walker, Maria Trivelpiece ESPN+ Noon Holy Cross at Yale ESPN+ Noon San Diego at Princeton ESPN+ Noon Georgetown at Brown ESPN+ Noon Olivet Nazarene at Indiana Wesleyan ESPN+ Noon Central State at Morgan State ESPN+ 12:45 p.m. UAB at No. 15 Tennessee

Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang SEC Network 1 p.m. Wagner at Central Michigan

Evan Stockton, Doc Holliday ESPN+ 1 p.m. Bluefield at Presbyterian ESPN+ 1 p.m. New Hampshire at Dartmouth ESPN+ 1 p.m. Fordham at Colgate ESPN+ 1 p.m. Harvard at Stetson ESPN+ 1 p.m. North Alabama at Illinois State ESPN+ 2 p.m. Dayton at Robert Morris ESPN+ 2 p.m. VMI at Richmond ESPN+ 2 p.m. Mercer at The Citadel ESPN+ 2 p.m. Drake at South Dakota ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Samford at Western Carolina ESPN+ 3 p.m. Indiana State at Montana ESPN+ 3 p.m. Mercyhurst at Montana State ESPN+ 3 p.m. Savannah State at Miles ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. No. 22 Auburn at No. 11 Oklahoma*

TV: Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath

Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons ABC/ESPN Radio 3:30 p.m. Tulane at No. 13 Ole Miss*

Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich ESPN 3:30 p.m. James Madison at Liberty

Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia ESPNU 3:30 p.m. Kent State at No. 7 Florida State

Jorge Sedano, Rodney McLeod, Victoria Arlen ACC Network 3:30 p.m. Troy at Buffalo

Michael Reghi, Je’rod Cherry ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Louisiana at Eastern Michigan

Jason Ross Jr, Tyoka Jackson ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Toledo at Western Michigan

Ted Emrich, Marcus Ray ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Gardner-Webb at Ohio

Kelsie Kasper, Ryan Cavanaugh ESPN+ 4 p.m. NC State at Duke

Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport ESPN2 4 p.m. Valparaiso at North Dakota ESPN+ 4 p.m. Sacred Heart at Norfolk State ESPN+ 4:15 p.m. Northern Illinois at Mississippi State

Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker, Morgan Uber SEC Network 5 p.m. Incarnate Word at Northern Arizona ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. Elon at East Tennessee State ESPN+ 6 p.m. Duquesne at Akron

Anthony Lima, Craig Haubert ESPN+ 6 p.m. Lincoln (CA) at Idaho State ESPN+ 6 p.m. Lehigh at Bucknell ESPN+ 6 p.m. Eastern Kentucky at West Georgia ESPN+ 6 p.m. Central Connecticut at Merrimack ESPN+ 6 p.m. Kentucky Christian at Morehead State ESPN+ 6 p.m. Delaware at Florida International ESPN+ 6 p.m. Arkansas State at Kennesaw State ESPN+ 7 p.m. South Carolina at No. 23 Missouri*

Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor ESPN 7 p.m. Marshall at Middle Tennessee ESPN+ 7 p.m. Nevada at Western Kentucky ESPN+ 7 p.m. Coastal Carolina at South Alabama ESPN+ 7 p.m. UT Martin at Missouri State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Murray State at Jacksonville State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Maine at Georgia Southern ESPN+ 7 p.m. Western Illinois at Eastern Washington ESPN+ 7 p.m. Southern Illinois at Southeast Missouri State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Stony Brook at Lindenwood ESPN+ 7 p.m. Greensboro College at Davidson ESPN+ 7 p.m. Northern Colorado at Houston Christian ESPN+ 7 p.m. Chattanooga at Tarleton State ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Florida at No. 4 Miami^*

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe ABC 7:30 p.m. BYU at East Carolina

Lowell Galindo, Aaron Murray, Lauren Sisler ESPN2 7:30 p.m. Georgia State at No. 20 Vanderbilt

Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman ESPNU 7:30 p.m. Stanford at Virginia

Wes Durham, Steve Addazio, Dana Boyle ACC Network 7:30 p.m. Southern Miss at Louisiana Tech ESPN+ 7:45 p.m. SE Louisiana at No. 3 LSU

Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic SEC Network 8 p.m. Sam Houston at No. 8 Texas

Clay Matvick, Chase Daniel, Tori Petry ESPN+/SECN+ 8 p.m. Nicholls at Texas State ESPN+ 8 p.m. Cal Poly at Stephen F. Austin ESPN+ 8 p.m. Texas Wesleyan at UT Rio Grande Valley ESPN+ 8 p.m. Austin Peay at Abilene Christian ESPN+ 8 p.m. Northern Iowa at Utah Tech ESPN+ 9 p.m. UL Monroe at UTEP ESPN+ 9 p.m. Butler at Weber State ESPN+ 10 p.m. Southern Utah at UC Davis ESPN+ 10:15 p.m. Wyoming at Colorado

Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony ESPN 10:30 p.m. Michigan State at No. 25 USC

Mike Couzens, Jordan Reid, Mike Peasley ESPN Radio

*Skycast on ESPN App

^4K Game of the Week