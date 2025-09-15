ESPN’s College Football Production Presents 11 Ranked Teams, 80+ Showdowns in Week 4
ESPN’s Week 4 college football slate is set to deliver a dynamic weekend across ESPN networks and on the ESPN App, headlined by two marquee matchups on ABC: No. 22 Auburn at No. 11 Oklahoma and Florida at No. 4 Miami. In total, 11 ranked teams and more than 80 games are set for ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+, SEC Network+, ACCNX and ESPN Radio.
ABC will present two premier showdowns beginning Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET, when the No. 22 Tigers travel to take on the 11th-ranked Sooners. The clash in Norman will be called by Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath, with the national radio broadcast from Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons on ESPN Radio. Later that evening, at 7:30 p.m., Florida and No. 4 Miami renew their storied rivalry at Hard Rock Stadium, with ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One led by Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe. The Sunshine State showdown is this week’s 4K Game of the Week. ABC’s schedule also features Arkansas at Memphis at noon, with Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George on the call.
ESPN’s Saturday coverage kicks off at noon with Syracuse at Clemson, featuring Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick and Kris Budden. At 3:30 p.m., Tulane travels to No. 13 Ole Miss, with Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich calling the action. In primetime, ESPN showcases South Carolina at No. 23 Missouri at 7 p.m., with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor live from CoMo. The day concludes in Boulder, as Wyoming takes on Colorado at 10:15 p.m., with Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler and Stormy Buonantony on the call.
A handful of ranked squads are set for the spotlight on ESPN’s college networks Saturday. ESPNU features undefeated No. 20 Vanderbilt at home against Georgia State with Jay Alter and Rocky Boiman on the mic for the Music City matchup. SEC Network begins with UAB at No. 15 Tennessee at 12:45 p.m., with Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang on the call. SEC Saturday Night Presented by T-Mobile 5G Home Internet features an in-state showcase with Southeastern Louisiana at No. 3 LSU at 7:45 p.m., with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic announcing the SECN action. On ACC Network, Kent State faces No. 7 Florida State at 3:30 p.m., with Jorge Sedano, Rodney McLeod and Victoria Arlen.
Additional Highlighted Matchups:
- Rice at Charlotte – Thursday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
- Matt Barrie, Tom Luginbill, Harry Lyles Jr.
- Tulsa at Oklahoma State – Friday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
- Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
- Northern Illinois at Mississippi State – Saturday, Sept. 20 at 4:15 p.m. (SEC Network)
- Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker, Morgan Uber
- Stanford at Virginia – Saturday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. (ACC Network)
- Wes Durham, Steve Addazio, Dana Boyle
ESPN Radio
In addition to the Auburn/Oklahoma showdown, ESPN Radio adds coverage of Michigan State at No. 25 USC at 10:30 p.m., featuring Mike Couzens, Jordan Reid and Mike Peasley.
ESPN+ Spotlight
ESPN+ will spotlight more than 60 games in Week 4. In primetime, No. 8 Texas hosts Sam Houston at 8 p.m. on ESPN+/SECN+, with Clay Matvick, Chase Daniel and Tori Petry providing commentary. Virginia Tech takes on Wofford on ESPN+ at noon, with Doug Sherman and Forrest Conoly on the call. Also in Week 4, the Ivy League kicks off its 2025 football season, as all eight programs begin non-conference play on ESPN+.
Extra Yard for Teachers Week
The College Football Playoff Foundation’s Extra Yard for Teachers Week kicked off Saturday, Sept. 13, and runs through Saturday, Sept. 20, with the Big Day for Teachers taking place on Tuesday, Sept. 16. As in years past, ESPN will celebrate educators across its programming with on-air and social content, encouraging viewers to nominate outstanding teachers at CFP-Foundation.org.
ESPN commentators will also distribute DonorsChoose gift cards to deserving educators and College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will spotlight teachers during its Week 4 show. Last week, GameDay honored Josh Holman and his wife Sarah with a $5,000 gift card to support his classroom, as well as tickets and travel for the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T. Additionally, the College Football Playoff Foundation launched a special Lee Corso Headgear Auction from Sept. 13 to Oct. 11, featuring autographed mascot headgear from Corso’s legendary career, with proceeds supporting educators nationwide.
All of ESPN. All in One Place.
ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans within the ESPN App. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, a vertical video feature called Verts and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, and more. These new features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.
|Date
|Time
|Game/Commentators
|Network
|Thu, Sep 18
|7 p.m.
|Tuskegee at Benedict
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Rice at Charlotte
Matt Barrie, Tom Luginbill, Harry Lyles Jr.
|ESPN
|Fri, Sep 19
|6 p.m.
|Columbia at Lafayette
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Tulsa at Oklahoma State
Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN
|Sat, Sep 20
|Noon
|Arkansas at Memphis*
Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George
|ABC
|Noon
|Syracuse at Clemson*
Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden
|ESPN
|Noon
|SMU at TCU
Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis
|ESPN2
|Noon
|UNLV at Miami (Ohio)
Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox
|ESPNU
|Noon
|Bowling Green at Louisville
Chris Cotter, Max Browne, Kendra Douglas
|ACC Network
|Noon
|Wofford at Virginia Tech
Doug Sherman, Forrest Conoly
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|Noon
|South Carolina State at South Florida
Chuckie Kempf, Darius Walker, Maria Trivelpiece
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Holy Cross at Yale
|ESPN+
|Noon
|San Diego at Princeton
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Georgetown at Brown
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Olivet Nazarene at Indiana Wesleyan
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Central State at Morgan State
|ESPN+
|12:45 p.m.
|UAB at No. 15 Tennessee
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang
|SEC Network
|1 p.m.
|Wagner at Central Michigan
Evan Stockton, Doc Holliday
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Bluefield at Presbyterian
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|New Hampshire at Dartmouth
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Fordham at Colgate
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Harvard at Stetson
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|North Alabama at Illinois State
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Dayton at Robert Morris
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|VMI at Richmond
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Mercer at The Citadel
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Drake at South Dakota
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Samford at Western Carolina
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Indiana State at Montana
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Mercyhurst at Montana State
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Savannah State at Miles
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 22 Auburn at No. 11 Oklahoma*
TV: Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath
Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons
|ABC/ESPN Radio
|3:30 p.m.
|Tulane at No. 13 Ole Miss*
Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich
|ESPN
|3:30 p.m.
|James Madison at Liberty
Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia
|ESPNU
|3:30 p.m.
|Kent State at No. 7 Florida State
Jorge Sedano, Rodney McLeod, Victoria Arlen
|ACC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|Troy at Buffalo
Michael Reghi, Je’rod Cherry
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Louisiana at Eastern Michigan
Jason Ross Jr, Tyoka Jackson
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Toledo at Western Michigan
Ted Emrich, Marcus Ray
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Gardner-Webb at Ohio
Kelsie Kasper, Ryan Cavanaugh
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|NC State at Duke
Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|Valparaiso at North Dakota
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Sacred Heart at Norfolk State
|ESPN+
|4:15 p.m.
|Northern Illinois at Mississippi State
Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker, Morgan Uber
|SEC Network
|5 p.m.
|Incarnate Word at Northern Arizona
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|Elon at East Tennessee State
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Duquesne at Akron
Anthony Lima, Craig Haubert
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Lincoln (CA) at Idaho State
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Lehigh at Bucknell
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Eastern Kentucky at West Georgia
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Central Connecticut at Merrimack
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Kentucky Christian at Morehead State
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Delaware at Florida International
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Arkansas State at Kennesaw State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|South Carolina at No. 23 Missouri*
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Marshall at Middle Tennessee
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Nevada at Western Kentucky
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Coastal Carolina at South Alabama
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|UT Martin at Missouri State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Murray State at Jacksonville State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Maine at Georgia Southern
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Western Illinois at Eastern Washington
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Southern Illinois at Southeast Missouri State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Stony Brook at Lindenwood
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Greensboro College at Davidson
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Northern Colorado at Houston Christian
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Chattanooga at Tarleton State
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Florida at No. 4 Miami^*
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe
|ABC
|7:30 p.m.
|BYU at East Carolina
Lowell Galindo, Aaron Murray, Lauren Sisler
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|Georgia State at No. 20 Vanderbilt
Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|Stanford at Virginia
Wes Durham, Steve Addazio, Dana Boyle
|ACC Network
|7:30 p.m.
|Southern Miss at Louisiana Tech
|ESPN+
|7:45 p.m.
|SE Louisiana at No. 3 LSU
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|Sam Houston at No. 8 Texas
Clay Matvick, Chase Daniel, Tori Petry
|ESPN+/SECN+
|8 p.m.
|Nicholls at Texas State
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Cal Poly at Stephen F. Austin
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Texas Wesleyan at UT Rio Grande Valley
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Austin Peay at Abilene Christian
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Northern Iowa at Utah Tech
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|UL Monroe at UTEP
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Butler at Weber State
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Southern Utah at UC Davis
|ESPN+
|10:15 p.m.
|Wyoming at Colorado
Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony
|ESPN
|10:30 p.m.
|Michigan State at No. 25 USC
Mike Couzens, Jordan Reid, Mike Peasley
|ESPN Radio
*Skycast on ESPN App
^4K Game of the Week