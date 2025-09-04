ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot Delivers Most-Watched Episode of All Time for Lee Corso’s Final Show

College GameDay’s Week 1 show at Ohio State scored 4.0 million viewers during the three-hour telecast – the most-watched episode of all time and 1.3 million more than any other regular season episode. The show finished up 58% from 2024’s Week 1 episode at Texas A&M – the most-watched Week 1 episode at the time. The three-hour window (9 a.m. to noon ET) finished 198% over the competition, and the final hour of the show set a record for GameDay, averaging 4.9 million viewers from 11 a.m. to noon, with the final hour eclipsing the competition by 128% head-to-head.

Legendary analyst Lee Corso’s final headgear pick, which spanned the final five minutes of the show, had 10 million viewers across all simulcasts (ESPN/ESPNU/SEC Network/ACC Network/FOX).

Additional Headgear Highlights:

There were an additional 17 million video views of the headgear selection across ESPN Social Platforms

of the headgear selection across ESPN Social Platforms Women comprised 34 percent of the audience – a top five regular season episode on record for female audience composition

of the audience – a top five regular season episode on record for female audience composition The average viewer watched 58 minutes of the show, a significant audience for three-hour studio shows

Additional viewership from ESPN networks’ Week 1 record-breaking slate is available here.

-30-