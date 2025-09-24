ESPN’s Lions at Ravens Generates More than 22.8 Million Viewers, One of ESPN’s Most-Watched Monday Night Football Games Ever

Audience Peaked at 25.4 Million Viewers

ESPN’s Week 3 showcase featuring the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens (September 22, 8:15 p.m. ET) is among the network’s four most-watched Monday Night Football games ever, generating an audience of 22,847,000 viewers (ESPN, ABC, ESPN Deportes, and NFL+). The audience also ranks as ESPN’s most-watched MNF Week 3 game.

The more than 22.8 million viewers for the Lions-Ravens surpass more than 340 regular season Monday Night Football games on ESPN (2006 – present), trailing only the Super Bowl rematch between Philadelphia and Kansas City (2023 season), among traditional Monday Night Football games.

ESPN’s 2023 Christmas night MNF special (Ravens at 49ers) and 2023 MNF Week 17 (Lions at Cowboys), played on a Saturday due to the New Year’s holiday, join Eagles-Chiefs as the only MNF games to generate a larger audience than Lions-Ravens since 2006.

More Highlights:

Lions and Ravens peaked at 25.4 million viewers late in the first half.

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli (ESPN2) generated a 6% larger audience for Lions-Ravens compared to the show’s Week 1 viewership, averaging 887,000 viewers in Week 3.

Monday Night Countdown averaged 1.7 million viewers (6 – 8 p.m.).

