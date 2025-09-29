ESPN’s Week 6 Slate Features 13 Ranked Teams, 75+ Showdowns including a Marquee ABC Tripleheader
- Undefeated No. 3 Miami and No. 16 Vanderbilt face tough road tests at No. 18 Florida State and No. 10 Alabama on ABC
- Field Pass with ACC Huddle puts former FSU National Championship head coach and ACC Network analyst Jimbo Fisher on the sidelines with FSU alum and ACC Huddle host Taylor Tannebaum, and longtime ACCN analysts Eric Mac Lain and Eddie Royal
ESPN is set to deliver a stacked Week 6 schedule highlighted by pivotal conference clashes across ESPN networks and on the ESPN App. In total, 13 ranked teams and more than 75 games are set for ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio.
On ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One at 7:30 p.m. ET, a rivalry showdown headlines the slate as No. 3 Miami meets No. 18 Florida State, with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe calling the action. ACC Network will have altcast coverage of the ACC clash with ACC Huddle host and FSU alum Taylor Tannebaum and analysts Jimbo Fisher – former FSU National Championship head coach, Eric Mac Lain and Eddie Royal delivering sideline commentary with Field Pass with ACC Huddle live from Tallahassee.
At noon on ABC, Kentucky faces No. 12 Georgia with Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George on the call. At 3:30 p.m., undefeated No. 16 Vanderbilt travels to No. 10 Alabama with Sean McDonough, National Champion QB for the Crimson Tide Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath providing commentary. The Commodores/Crimson Tide tussle is the site of this week’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot.
At 3:30 p.m. on ESPN, No. 9 Texas visits Florida with Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick and Kris Budden on the mic. Later at 7 p.m., No. 11 Texas Tech faces Houston with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor. Bookending the ESPN action is a pair of ACC showcases Saturday, starting at noon with Clemson at North Carolina featuring Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich providing commentary. In late night ESPN action, Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler and Stormy Buonantony have the call of Duke at California at 10:30 p.m. Friday night at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN, West Virginia heads to No. 23 BYU with Anish Shroff, Andre Ware and Paul Carcaterra providing commentary.
ESPN2 has a solid slate of ranked matchups in Week 6. On Saturday at noon, No. 14 Iowa State takes on Cincinnati with Roy Philpott, Sam Acho and Taylor Davis on the call. At 3:30 p.m., No. 24 Virginia travels to Louisville with Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison and Dawn Davenport announcing the ACC action.
SEC Network spotlights two ranked matchups: Kent State at No. 5 Oklahoma at 4 p.m. with Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker and Morgan Uber on the call, followed by Mississippi State at No. 6 Texas A&M on SEC Saturday Night Presented by T-Mobile 5G Home Internet at 7:30 p.m. with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic.
ESPN Radio
ESPN Radio’s top team of Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons are on the call for a Big Ten tussle between Wisconsin and No. 20 Michigan. Coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. from Ann Arbor with kickoff set for noon. ESPN Radio’s College Football Tailgate will be on site in Chapel Hill for Clemson-UNC, with “Amber & Ian: On the Road” on Friday night and an immersive Saturday morning broadcast with ESPN Radio personalities Amber Wilson and Jonathan Zaslow at 10 a.m.
ESPN+
ESPN+ will spotlight several conference clashes in Week 6, featuring key matchups from the Big 12 and American. The action starts at noon with Kansas State facing Baylor in a Big 12 battle on ESPN+, featuring commentary from Pete Sousa, Leger Douzable and Tori Petry. American showdowns begin with UTSA taking on Temple at 1 p.m., with Richard Cross, Barrett Brooks and Maria Trivelpiece on the call. Later at 7 p.m., Rice hosts Florida Atlantic with James Westling, LaDarrin McLane and Smacker Miles on the mic.
ESPN NETWORKS COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE – WEEK 6
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Commentators
|Network
|Fri, Oct 3
|7 p.m.
|Charlotte at South Florida
Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia, Marilyn Payne
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|Columbia at Princeton
Eric Frede, Jack Ford
|ESPNU
|10:30 p.m.
|West Virginia at No. 23 BYU
Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN
|Sat, Oct 4
|11:30 a.m.
|Wisconsin at No. 20 Michigan
Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons
|ESPN Radio
|Noon
|Kentucky at No. 12 Georgia**
Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George
|ABC
|Noon
|Clemson at North Carolina*
Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich
|ESPN
|Noon
|No. 14 Iowa State at Cincinnati
Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis
|ESPN2
|Noon
|Army at UAB
Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox
|ESPNU
|Noon
|Boston College at Pittsburgh
Chris Cotter, Max Browne, Kendra Douglas
|ACC Network
|Noon
|Kansas State at Baylor
Pete Sousa, Leger Douzable, Tori Petry
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Rhode Island at Brown
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Richmond at Bucknell
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Yale at Lehigh
|ESPN+
|Noon
|San Diego at Marist
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Saint Francis (IL) at Indiana Wesleyan
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Fordham at Lafayette
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|UTSA at Temple
Richard Cross, Barrett Brooks, Maria Trivelpiece
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Dartmouth at Pennsylvania
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Davidson at Stetson
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Valparaiso at Drake
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Robert Morris at Merrimack
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Dayton at Morehead State
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Morgan State at Georgetown
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Long Island University at Mercyhurst
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Western Illinois at Tennessee Tech
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Western Carolina at Wofford
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Chattanooga at VMI
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Savannah State at South Carolina State
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Campbell at NC State
Jorge Sedano, Rodney McLeod, Victoria Arlen
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|2 p.m.
|Kentucky State at Miles
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Colgate at Cornell
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|UT Martin at Lindenwood
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Harvard at Holy Cross
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|East Tennessee State at Furman
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Western Michigan at Massachusetts
Cooper Boardman, Craig Haubert
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Tennessee State at Eastern Illinois
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|North Alabama at Abilene Christian
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Murray State at South Dakota
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 16 Vanderbilt at No. 10 Alabama*
Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 9 Texas at Florida*
Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden
|ESPN
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 24 Virginia at Louisville
Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport
|ESPN2
|3:30 p.m.
|Syracuse at SMU
Wes Durham, Steve Addazio, Dana Boyle
|ACC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|Central Michigan at Akron
Michael Reghi, Ryan Cavanaugh
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Eastern Michigan at Buffalo
Shawn Kenney, Marcus Ray
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Miami (Ohio) at Northern Illinois
Jason Ross Jr, Tyoka Jackson
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Oregon State at App State
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|James Madison at Georgia State
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Texas State at Arkansas State
Chuckie Kempf, Darius Walker
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|Kent State at No. 5 Oklahoma
Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker, Morgan Uber
|SEC Network
|4 p.m.
|Samford at Mercer
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Nicholls at Lamar
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|West Georgia at Austin Peay
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Montana State at Northern Arizona
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|North Dakota at Northern Iowa
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|South Dakota State at Youngstown State
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Coastal Carolina at Old Dominion
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|No. 11 Texas Tech at Houston*
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Florida Atlantic at Rice
James Westling, LaDarrin McLane, Smacker Miles
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|South Alabama at Troy
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Tuskegee at Morehouse
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Portland State at Eastern Washington
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Stephen F. Austin at Incarnate Word
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|East Texas A&M at Northwestern State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Southern Utah at Tarleton State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|SE Louisiana at McNeese
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|North Dakota State at Illinois State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Indiana State at Southern Illinois
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 3 Miami at No. 18 Florida State*^
ABC: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe
ACCN: Taylor Tannebaum, Jimbo Fisher, Eric Mac Lain, Eddie Royal
|ABC/ACC Network
|7:30 p.m.
|Kansas at UCF
Lowell Galindo, Aaron Murray, Lauren Sisler
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|Mississippi State at No. 6 Texas A&M
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|Tulsa at Memphis
Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|UC Davis at Cal Poly
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Montana at Idaho State
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Houston Christian at UT Rio Grande Valley
|ESPN+
|10:30 p.m.
|Duke at California
Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony
|ESPN
*Skycast on ESPN App
**Skycast on SEC Network
^4K Game of the Week