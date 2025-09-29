ESPN’s Week 6 Slate Features 13 Ranked Teams, 75+ Showdowns including a Marquee ABC Tripleheader

  • Undefeated No. 3 Miami and No. 16 Vanderbilt face tough road tests at No. 18 Florida State and No. 10 Alabama on ABC
  • Field Pass with ACC Huddle puts former FSU National Championship head coach and ACC Network analyst Jimbo Fisher on the sidelines with FSU alum and ACC Huddle host Taylor Tannebaum, and longtime ACCN analysts Eric Mac Lain and Eddie Royal

ESPN is set to deliver a stacked Week 6 schedule highlighted by pivotal conference clashes across ESPN networks and on the ESPN App. In total, 13 ranked teams and more than 75 games are set for ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio.

On ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One at 7:30 p.m. ET, a rivalry showdown headlines the slate as No. 3 Miami meets No. 18 Florida State, with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe calling the action. ACC Network will have altcast coverage of the ACC clash with ACC Huddle host and FSU alum Taylor Tannebaum and analysts Jimbo Fisher – former FSU National Championship head coach, Eric Mac Lain and Eddie Royal delivering sideline commentary with Field Pass with ACC Huddle live from Tallahassee.

At noon on ABC, Kentucky faces No. 12 Georgia with Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George on the call. At 3:30 p.m., undefeated No. 16 Vanderbilt travels to No. 10 Alabama with Sean McDonough, National Champion QB for the Crimson Tide Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath providing commentary. The Commodores/Crimson Tide tussle is the site of this week’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot.

At 3:30 p.m. on ESPN, No. 9 Texas visits Florida with Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick and Kris Budden on the mic. Later at 7 p.m., No. 11 Texas Tech faces Houston with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor. Bookending the ESPN action is a pair of ACC showcases Saturday, starting at noon with Clemson at North Carolina featuring Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich providing commentary. In late night ESPN action, Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler and Stormy Buonantony have the call of Duke at California at 10:30 p.m. Friday night at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN, West Virginia heads to No. 23 BYU with Anish Shroff, Andre Ware and Paul Carcaterra providing commentary.

ESPN2 has a solid slate of ranked matchups in Week 6. On Saturday at noon, No. 14 Iowa State takes on Cincinnati with Roy Philpott, Sam Acho and Taylor Davis on the call. At 3:30 p.m., No. 24 Virginia travels to Louisville with Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison and Dawn Davenport announcing the ACC action.

SEC Network spotlights two ranked matchups: Kent State at No. 5 Oklahoma at 4 p.m. with Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker and Morgan Uber on the call, followed by Mississippi State at No. 6 Texas A&M on SEC Saturday Night Presented by T-Mobile 5G Home Internet at 7:30 p.m. with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic.

ESPN Radio
ESPN Radio’s top team of Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons are on the call for a Big Ten tussle between Wisconsin and No. 20 Michigan. Coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. from Ann Arbor with kickoff set for noon. ESPN Radio’s College Football Tailgate will be on site in Chapel Hill for Clemson-UNC, with “Amber & Ian: On the Road” on Friday night and an immersive Saturday morning broadcast with ESPN Radio personalities Amber Wilson and Jonathan Zaslow at 10 a.m.

ESPN+
ESPN+ will spotlight several conference clashes in Week 6, featuring key matchups from the Big 12 and American. The action starts at noon with Kansas State facing Baylor in a Big 12 battle on ESPN+, featuring commentary from Pete Sousa, Leger Douzable and Tori Petry. American showdowns begin with UTSA taking on Temple at 1 p.m., with Richard Cross, Barrett Brooks and Maria Trivelpiece on the call. Later at 7 p.m., Rice hosts Florida Atlantic with James Westling, LaDarrin McLane and Smacker Miles on the mic.

ESPN NETWORKS COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE – WEEK 6

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Network
Fri, Oct 3 7 p.m. Charlotte at South Florida
Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia, Marilyn Payne		 ESPN2
  7:30 p.m. Columbia at Princeton
Eric Frede, Jack Ford		 ESPNU
  10:30 p.m. West Virginia at No. 23 BYU
Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra		 ESPN
Sat, Oct 4 11:30 a.m. Wisconsin at No. 20 Michigan
Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons		 ESPN Radio
Noon Kentucky at No. 12 Georgia**
Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George		 ABC
Noon Clemson at North Carolina*
Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich		 ESPN
Noon No. 14 Iowa State at Cincinnati
Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis		 ESPN2
Noon Army at UAB
Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox		 ESPNU
Noon Boston College at Pittsburgh
Chris Cotter, Max Browne, Kendra Douglas		 ACC Network
Noon Kansas State at Baylor
Pete Sousa, Leger Douzable, Tori Petry		 ESPN+
Noon Rhode Island at Brown ESPN+
Noon Richmond at Bucknell ESPN+
Noon Yale at Lehigh ESPN+
Noon San Diego at Marist ESPN+
Noon Saint Francis (IL) at Indiana Wesleyan ESPN+
12:30 p.m. Fordham at Lafayette ESPN+
1 p.m. UTSA at Temple
Richard Cross, Barrett Brooks, Maria Trivelpiece		 ESPN+
1 p.m. Dartmouth at Pennsylvania ESPN+
1 p.m. Davidson at Stetson ESPN+
1 p.m. Valparaiso at Drake ESPN+
1 p.m. Robert Morris at Merrimack ESPN+
1 p.m. Dayton at Morehead State ESPN+
1 p.m. Morgan State at Georgetown ESPN+
1 p.m. Long Island University at Mercyhurst ESPN+
1 p.m. Western Illinois at Tennessee Tech ESPN+
1:30 p.m. Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb ESPN+
1:30 p.m. Western Carolina at Wofford ESPN+
1:30 p.m. Chattanooga at VMI ESPN+
1:30 p.m. Savannah State at South Carolina State ESPN+
2 p.m. Campbell at NC State
Jorge Sedano, Rodney McLeod, Victoria Arlen		 ESPN+/ACCNX
2 p.m. Kentucky State at Miles ESPN+
2 p.m. Colgate at Cornell ESPN+
2 p.m. UT Martin at Lindenwood ESPN+
2 p.m. Harvard at Holy Cross ESPN+
2 p.m. East Tennessee State at Furman ESPN+
2:30 p.m. Western Michigan at Massachusetts
Cooper Boardman, Craig Haubert		 ESPN+
3 p.m. Tennessee State at Eastern Illinois ESPN+
3 p.m. North Alabama at Abilene Christian ESPN+
3 p.m. Murray State at South Dakota ESPN+
3:30 p.m. No. 16 Vanderbilt at No. 10 Alabama*
Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath		 ABC
3:30 p.m. No. 9 Texas at Florida*
Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden		 ESPN
3:30 p.m. No. 24 Virginia at Louisville
Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport		 ESPN2
3:30 p.m. Syracuse at SMU
Wes Durham, Steve Addazio, Dana Boyle		 ACC Network
3:30 p.m. Central Michigan at Akron
Michael Reghi, Ryan Cavanaugh		 ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Eastern Michigan at Buffalo
Shawn Kenney, Marcus Ray		 ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Miami (Ohio) at Northern Illinois
Jason Ross Jr, Tyoka Jackson		 ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Oregon State at App State ESPN+
3:30 p.m. James Madison at Georgia State ESPN+
4 p.m. Texas State at Arkansas State
Chuckie Kempf, Darius Walker		 ESPNU
4 p.m. Kent State at No. 5 Oklahoma
Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker, Morgan Uber		 SEC Network
4 p.m. Samford at Mercer ESPN+
4 p.m. Nicholls at Lamar ESPN+
4 p.m. West Georgia at Austin Peay ESPN+
5 p.m. Montana State at Northern Arizona ESPN+
5 p.m. North Dakota at Northern Iowa ESPN+
6 p.m. South Dakota State at Youngstown State ESPN+
6 p.m. Coastal Carolina at Old Dominion ESPN+
7 p.m. No. 11 Texas Tech at Houston*
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor		 ESPN
7 p.m. Florida Atlantic at Rice
James Westling, LaDarrin McLane, Smacker Miles		 ESPN+
7 p.m. South Alabama at Troy ESPN+
7 p.m. Tuskegee at Morehouse ESPN+
7 p.m. Portland State at Eastern Washington ESPN+
7 p.m. Stephen F. Austin at Incarnate Word ESPN+
7 p.m. East Texas A&M at Northwestern State ESPN+
7 p.m. Southern Utah at Tarleton State ESPN+
7 p.m. SE Louisiana at McNeese ESPN+
7 p.m. North Dakota State at Illinois State ESPN+
7 p.m. Indiana State at Southern Illinois ESPN+
7:30 p.m. No. 3 Miami at No. 18 Florida State*^
ABC: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe
ACCN: Taylor Tannebaum, Jimbo Fisher, Eric Mac Lain, Eddie Royal		 ABC/ACC Network
7:30 p.m. Kansas at UCF
Lowell Galindo, Aaron Murray, Lauren Sisler		 ESPN2
7:30 p.m. Mississippi State at No. 6 Texas A&M
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic		 SEC Network
8 p.m. Tulsa at Memphis
Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman		 ESPNU
8 p.m. UC Davis at Cal Poly ESPN+
8 p.m. Montana at Idaho State ESPN+
8 p.m. Houston Christian at UT Rio Grande Valley ESPN+
10:30 p.m. Duke at California
Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony		 ESPN

*Skycast on ESPN App
**Skycast on SEC Network
^4K Game of the Week

Photo of Amanda Brooks Amanda Brooks Follow on Twitter 17 hours ago
Amanda Brooks

Amanda is the Senior Director of Communications overseeing publicity strategy for ESPN’s entire college sports portfolio, including college football and the College Football Playoff, 40 NCAA Championships and ESPN's college networks. Amanda is a proud alum of Hendrix College in Conway, Ark., and earned her master's in ethics from Vanderbilt University. A native of Kent, Ohio, she is a die-hard Cleveland Guardians fan.
