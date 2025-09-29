ESPN’s Week 6 Slate Features 13 Ranked Teams, 75+ Showdowns including a Marquee ABC Tripleheader

Undefeated No. 3 Miami and No. 16 Vanderbilt face tough road tests at No. 18 Florida State and No. 10 Alabama on ABC

Field Pass with ACC Huddle puts former FSU National Championship head coach and ACC Network analyst Jimbo Fisher on the sidelines with FSU alum and ACC Huddle host Taylor Tannebaum, and longtime ACCN analysts Eric Mac Lain and Eddie Royal

ESPN is set to deliver a stacked Week 6 schedule highlighted by pivotal conference clashes across ESPN networks and on the ESPN App. In total, 13 ranked teams and more than 75 games are set for ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio.

On ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One at 7:30 p.m. ET, a rivalry showdown headlines the slate as No. 3 Miami meets No. 18 Florida State, with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe calling the action. ACC Network will have altcast coverage of the ACC clash with ACC Huddle host and FSU alum Taylor Tannebaum and analysts Jimbo Fisher – former FSU National Championship head coach, Eric Mac Lain and Eddie Royal delivering sideline commentary with Field Pass with ACC Huddle live from Tallahassee.

At noon on ABC, Kentucky faces No. 12 Georgia with Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George on the call. At 3:30 p.m., undefeated No. 16 Vanderbilt travels to No. 10 Alabama with Sean McDonough, National Champion QB for the Crimson Tide Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath providing commentary. The Commodores/Crimson Tide tussle is the site of this week’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot.

At 3:30 p.m. on ESPN, No. 9 Texas visits Florida with Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick and Kris Budden on the mic. Later at 7 p.m., No. 11 Texas Tech faces Houston with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor. Bookending the ESPN action is a pair of ACC showcases Saturday, starting at noon with Clemson at North Carolina featuring Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich providing commentary. In late night ESPN action, Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler and Stormy Buonantony have the call of Duke at California at 10:30 p.m. Friday night at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN, West Virginia heads to No. 23 BYU with Anish Shroff, Andre Ware and Paul Carcaterra providing commentary.

ESPN2 has a solid slate of ranked matchups in Week 6. On Saturday at noon, No. 14 Iowa State takes on Cincinnati with Roy Philpott, Sam Acho and Taylor Davis on the call. At 3:30 p.m., No. 24 Virginia travels to Louisville with Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison and Dawn Davenport announcing the ACC action.

SEC Network spotlights two ranked matchups: Kent State at No. 5 Oklahoma at 4 p.m. with Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker and Morgan Uber on the call, followed by Mississippi State at No. 6 Texas A&M on SEC Saturday Night Presented by T-Mobile 5G Home Internet at 7:30 p.m. with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic.

ESPN Radio

ESPN Radio’s top team of Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons are on the call for a Big Ten tussle between Wisconsin and No. 20 Michigan. Coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. from Ann Arbor with kickoff set for noon. ESPN Radio’s College Football Tailgate will be on site in Chapel Hill for Clemson-UNC, with “Amber & Ian: On the Road” on Friday night and an immersive Saturday morning broadcast with ESPN Radio personalities Amber Wilson and Jonathan Zaslow at 10 a.m.

ESPN+

ESPN+ will spotlight several conference clashes in Week 6, featuring key matchups from the Big 12 and American. The action starts at noon with Kansas State facing Baylor in a Big 12 battle on ESPN+, featuring commentary from Pete Sousa, Leger Douzable and Tori Petry. American showdowns begin with UTSA taking on Temple at 1 p.m., with Richard Cross, Barrett Brooks and Maria Trivelpiece on the call. Later at 7 p.m., Rice hosts Florida Atlantic with James Westling, LaDarrin McLane and Smacker Miles on the mic.

ESPN NETWORKS COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE – WEEK 6

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Network Fri, Oct 3 7 p.m. Charlotte at South Florida

Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia, Marilyn Payne ESPN2 7:30 p.m. Columbia at Princeton

Eric Frede, Jack Ford ESPNU 10:30 p.m. West Virginia at No. 23 BYU

Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra ESPN Sat, Oct 4 11:30 a.m. Wisconsin at No. 20 Michigan

Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons ESPN Radio Noon Kentucky at No. 12 Georgia**

Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George ABC Noon Clemson at North Carolina*

Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich ESPN Noon No. 14 Iowa State at Cincinnati

Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis ESPN2 Noon Army at UAB

Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox ESPNU Noon Boston College at Pittsburgh

Chris Cotter, Max Browne, Kendra Douglas ACC Network Noon Kansas State at Baylor

Pete Sousa, Leger Douzable, Tori Petry ESPN+ Noon Rhode Island at Brown ESPN+ Noon Richmond at Bucknell ESPN+ Noon Yale at Lehigh ESPN+ Noon San Diego at Marist ESPN+ Noon Saint Francis (IL) at Indiana Wesleyan ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Fordham at Lafayette ESPN+ 1 p.m. UTSA at Temple

Richard Cross, Barrett Brooks, Maria Trivelpiece ESPN+ 1 p.m. Dartmouth at Pennsylvania ESPN+ 1 p.m. Davidson at Stetson ESPN+ 1 p.m. Valparaiso at Drake ESPN+ 1 p.m. Robert Morris at Merrimack ESPN+ 1 p.m. Dayton at Morehead State ESPN+ 1 p.m. Morgan State at Georgetown ESPN+ 1 p.m. Long Island University at Mercyhurst ESPN+ 1 p.m. Western Illinois at Tennessee Tech ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Western Carolina at Wofford ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Chattanooga at VMI ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Savannah State at South Carolina State ESPN+ 2 p.m. Campbell at NC State

Jorge Sedano, Rodney McLeod, Victoria Arlen ESPN+/ACCNX 2 p.m. Kentucky State at Miles ESPN+ 2 p.m. Colgate at Cornell ESPN+ 2 p.m. UT Martin at Lindenwood ESPN+ 2 p.m. Harvard at Holy Cross ESPN+ 2 p.m. East Tennessee State at Furman ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Western Michigan at Massachusetts

Cooper Boardman, Craig Haubert ESPN+ 3 p.m. Tennessee State at Eastern Illinois ESPN+ 3 p.m. North Alabama at Abilene Christian ESPN+ 3 p.m. Murray State at South Dakota ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. No. 16 Vanderbilt at No. 10 Alabama*

Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath ABC 3:30 p.m. No. 9 Texas at Florida*

Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden ESPN 3:30 p.m. No. 24 Virginia at Louisville

Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport ESPN2 3:30 p.m. Syracuse at SMU

Wes Durham, Steve Addazio, Dana Boyle ACC Network 3:30 p.m. Central Michigan at Akron

Michael Reghi, Ryan Cavanaugh ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Eastern Michigan at Buffalo

Shawn Kenney, Marcus Ray ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Miami (Ohio) at Northern Illinois

Jason Ross Jr, Tyoka Jackson ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Oregon State at App State ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. James Madison at Georgia State ESPN+ 4 p.m. Texas State at Arkansas State

Chuckie Kempf, Darius Walker ESPNU 4 p.m. Kent State at No. 5 Oklahoma

Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker, Morgan Uber SEC Network 4 p.m. Samford at Mercer ESPN+ 4 p.m. Nicholls at Lamar ESPN+ 4 p.m. West Georgia at Austin Peay ESPN+ 5 p.m. Montana State at Northern Arizona ESPN+ 5 p.m. North Dakota at Northern Iowa ESPN+ 6 p.m. South Dakota State at Youngstown State ESPN+ 6 p.m. Coastal Carolina at Old Dominion ESPN+ 7 p.m. No. 11 Texas Tech at Houston*

Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor ESPN 7 p.m. Florida Atlantic at Rice

James Westling, LaDarrin McLane, Smacker Miles ESPN+ 7 p.m. South Alabama at Troy ESPN+ 7 p.m. Tuskegee at Morehouse ESPN+ 7 p.m. Portland State at Eastern Washington ESPN+ 7 p.m. Stephen F. Austin at Incarnate Word ESPN+ 7 p.m. East Texas A&M at Northwestern State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Southern Utah at Tarleton State ESPN+ 7 p.m. SE Louisiana at McNeese ESPN+ 7 p.m. North Dakota State at Illinois State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Indiana State at Southern Illinois ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. No. 3 Miami at No. 18 Florida State*^

ABC: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe

ACCN: Taylor Tannebaum, Jimbo Fisher, Eric Mac Lain, Eddie Royal ABC/ACC Network 7:30 p.m. Kansas at UCF

Lowell Galindo, Aaron Murray, Lauren Sisler ESPN2 7:30 p.m. Mississippi State at No. 6 Texas A&M

Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic SEC Network 8 p.m. Tulsa at Memphis

Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman ESPNU 8 p.m. UC Davis at Cal Poly ESPN+ 8 p.m. Montana at Idaho State ESPN+ 8 p.m. Houston Christian at UT Rio Grande Valley ESPN+ 10:30 p.m. Duke at California

Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony ESPN

*Skycast on ESPN App

**Skycast on SEC Network

^4K Game of the Week