EverPass Media and ESPN Bring ESPN+ Content to Commercial Businesses with Multi-Year Licensing Agreement

Agreement adds 2,200+ live events to EverPass’ robust library of premium sports content, delivering year-round programming to bars, restaurants and other commercial venues via streaming

ESPN+ package to be offered to new and existing EverPass customers starting in October





NEW YORK, NY – September 10, 2025 – EverPass Media (“EverPass”), the premier streaming platform delivering premium live sports content to commercial businesses, and ESPN today announced a multi-year licensing agreement in which EverPass will hold the rights to market, sell and distribute ESPN+ to commercial businesses in the U.S. Under this agreement, ESPN+ will be sold as a separate package to both existing and new EverPass customers, allowing them to stream ESPN+ in bars, restaurants, hotels and other commercial establishments. The ESPN+ package will be available for customers starting October.

This new agreement includes access to over 2,200+ live events every year from top leagues all over the world, which will all be available to stream directly through EverPass’ platform. Highlights from ESPN+ include:

College football and basketball from the SEC , Big 12 , ACC , Big East , conference tournaments, and more;

from the , , , , conference tournaments, and more; Top-tier international soccer from LALIGA , Bundesliga , the FA Cup and Copa del Rey ;

, , and ; Around 50 ESPN+ exclusive regular season NHL games;

games; UFC Fight Nights , including select preliminary fights and main cards through the end of 2025;

, including select preliminary fights and main cards through the end of 2025; PGA TOUR LIVE events;

events; Select coverage of major tennis tournaments, including the S. Open and Wimbledon ; and

; and Select coverage of cricket tours in the West Indies and New Zealand, NLL and PLL lacrosse games and other niche sporting events.

“This is an important step forward for EverPass and the commercial marketplace,” said Alex Kaplan, CEO of EverPass Media. “Working with ESPN, one of the most iconic brands in global sports, brings year-round streaming content to bars, restaurants, hotels, and other venues. With access to premium content from the NFL, NHL, NCAA, PGA TOUR, soccer and more, ESPN+ adds tremendous value to our platform and to the businesses we serve.”

Kaplan continued, “This collaboration reinforces our commitment to aggregating the content that matters most to fans and delivering it through a seamless and accessible all-in-one platform for business owners. As we expand our lineup and continue building the most comprehensive sports offering in the market, EverPass is quickly becoming the go-to partner for commercial venues looking to create energy, drive foot traffic and grow revenue through live sports.”

The comprehensive offering will be available to EverPass customers alongside existing sports content, which include NFL Sunday Ticket; Peacock Sports Pass (Premier League, Big Ten football and basketball); Prime Video (Thursday Night Football, NBA, WNBA, NWSL, NASCAR); Paramount+ (UEFA Champions League) and more.

Launched in April 2023, EverPass partners with premium rightsholders and leading distributors to create new revenue channels and unlock access to sports and entertainment programming for commercial businesses. With scalable technology and a team of experts in sports, media and tech, EverPass delivers smarter solutions for the commercial market, streamlining access to top-tier content and supporting growth for bars, restaurants, hotels, gyms and other businesses.

To learn more about how EverPass can bring premium live sports to your business, visit https://everpass.com/.

About EverPass Media

EverPass Media is a premier streaming platform dedicated to commercial businesses, that aggregates, distributes and enables streaming of live sports and entertainment content, and offers a wide array of consumer engagement and performance marketing tools for bars, restaurants, hotels and other commercial venues. Launched initially as the exclusive distributor of NFL Sunday Ticket to commercial establishments in the United States, EverPass partners with rightsholders, distribution partners and business owners to unlock greater access to premium live events and drive business growth. EverPass was founded in 2023 in partnership with RedBird Capital Partners and 32 Equity, the strategic investment arm of the National Football League. TKO Group Holdings, parent company of UFC and WWE, joined as an investor in 2024.

About ESPN

ESPN, the world’s leading multiplatform sports entertainment brand, features seven U.S. television networks, the leading sports app, direct-to-consumer ESPN+, leading social and digital platforms, ESPN.com, ESPN Audio, endeavors on every continent around the world, and more. ESPN is 80 percent owned by ABC, Inc. (an indirect subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company) and 20 percent by Hearst.

Contacts

EverPass Media:

Lindsay Barber

Gagnier Communications

Email: [email protected]

ESPN:

Olivia Coryell

ESPN Communications

Email: [email protected]