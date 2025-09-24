Former NFL Quarterback Drew Brees to Join ESPN’s First Take this Football Season

ESPN has reached an agreement with former NFL Quarterback Drew Brees to be a NFL contributor on its signature morning debate show, First Take, this football season. Brees will make weekly Tuesday-only appearances on the show, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 23.

Brees joins a show of prominent personalities, including Stephen A. Smith, former NFL MVP Cam Newton and Sirius XM’s Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, among many others.

“First Take is built on smart, purposeful debate, and Drew elevates that in a big way with his ability to break down the game while challenging different viewpoints,” said David Roberts, Executive Vice President, Executive Editor, Sports News and Entertainment at ESPN. “He provides the show with another unique voice debating the biggest storylines across the NFL.”

Said Brees: “First Take is a show with such passion and energy for sports. I’m excited to play part in that while sharing my perspective with fans alongside Stephen A. Smith and the rest of the group.”

First Take airs weekdays from 10 a.m. – Noon ET on ESPN.