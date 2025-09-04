Let’s Play Ball! ESPN Major League Baseball Schedule Updates on Road to 2025 MLB Wild Card Series

American League Wild Card Race Heats Up: Houston Astros to Host Seattle Mariners on September 21 Edition of Sunday Night Baseball; Boston Red Sox to Host New York Yankees September 14 on Sunday Night Baseball

Baseball Tonight Special: MLB Squeeze Play Whip-Around Shows Added on September 10 and September 17 to Document MLB Postseason Chase

Chicago Cubs Host New York Mets September 24 Only on ESPN

2025 MLB Wild Card Series Exclusively on ESPN Networks Starting September 30

ESPN today announced several Major League Baseball schedule updates as the postseason chase heats up on the road to the 2025 MLB Wild Card Series. On September 21, the Houston Astros and Jose Altuve will host the Seattle Mariners and Major League home run leader Cal Raleigh on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball presented by Capital One at 7 p.m. ET. In the current scenarios entering MLB action on September 4, the Astros would host the Mariners in the MLB Wild Card Series.

As previously announced, the Boston Red Sox and Alex Bregman will host the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge on the September 14 edition of ESPN Sunday Night Baseball presented by Capital One. The Red Sox and Yankees are currently both American League Wild Card teams.

ESPN has also added MLB windows to three consecutive Wednesdays in September. On September 10 and September 17, ESPN will televise Baseball Tonight Special: MLB Squeeze Play – an MLB whip-around show – starting at 7 p.m. on ESPN2 both weeks.

In addition, ESPN will exclusively televise the New York Mets and Juan Soto vs. the Chicago Cubs and Pete Crow-Armstrong game on Wednesday, September 24, at 8 p.m. Both Clubs are currently NL Wild Card teams.

The 2025 MLB Wild Card Series will air exclusively on ESPN Networks, beginning Tuesday, September 30.

ESPN September MLB schedule:

Date Time (ET) Coverage Platforms Wed, Sept. 10 7-10:30 p.m. Baseball Tonight Special: MLB Squeeze Play ESPN2, ESPN App Sun, Sept. 14 7 p.m. Sunday Night Baseball presented by Capital One: New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes Wed, Sept. 17 7-11 p.m. Baseball Tonight Special: MLB Squeeze Play ESPN2, ESPN App Sun, Sept. 21 7 p.m. Sunday Night Baseball presented by Capital One: Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes Wed, Sept. 24 8 p.m. New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs ESPN, ESPN App

