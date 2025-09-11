Live from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio – Main Card: 6 p.m. ET | Prelims: 3 p.m. ET

Both Available on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes & ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM

UFC is in San Antonio this weekend with Noche UFC presented by Bud Light: Lopes vs. Silva, in advance of Mexican Independence Day, honoring and celebrating Mexico’s many extraordinary contributions and accomplishments across combat sports. The event will be live from Frost Bank Center on Saturday, Sept. 13 with the main card beginning at 6 p.m. ET, preceded by prelims starting at 3 p.m., both available on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM.

Main Event:

Saturday’s main event features a Top 10 showdown at featherweight with No. 2 Diego Lopes taking on No. 10 Jean Silva as both look to cement their names in the title conversation. Lopes (26-7), who had won an impressive five in a row before a decision loss in his first UFC championship opportunity earlier this year, looks to return to his dominating ways and make it consecutive Noche UFC victories. Silva (16-2), the Dana White’s Contender Series alum riding a 13-fight career win streak, plans to continue his 100% finish win rate inside the Octagon with a showstopping victory in his sixth appearance.

Co-Main Event:

Top 10 UFC veteran Rob Font faces off against rising prospect David Martinez in a bantamweight contest in the co-main event. Font (22-8), in his 12th year on the UFC roster, plans to further improve on his back-to-back wins with a commanding performance and show everyone he remains at the top in the 135-pound division. Martinez (12-1), an alum from last year’s Dana White’s Contender Series who has charged into his UFC career, looks to make it back-to-back, first-round knockout wins in as many Octagon appearances and move into the rankings after only two fights in the UFC.

Additional Noche UFC content, studio shows & more on the ESPN App:

On the call:

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside UFC hall of famer Daniel Cormier and former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz. Karyn Bryant will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET):

Thu. 9/11 8 p.m. UFC: Camino al Octágono ESPN Deportes Fri. 9/12 4:30 p.m. UFC Live ESPN2 5:30 p.m. Noche UFC Pre-Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Lopes vs. Silva ESPN+ Sat. 9/13 3 p.m. Noche UFC Presented by Bud Light: Lopes vs. Silva (Prelims) ESPN+, ESPN Deportes & ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM 6 p.m. Noche UFC Presented by Bud Light: Lopes vs. Silva (Main Card) 9 p.m.* Noche UFC Post Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Lopes vs. Silva ESPN+

*Immediately following main event

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET):

6 p.m. Main Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva Co-Main Rob Font vs. David Martinez Undercard Rafa Garcia vs. Jared Gordon Undercard Kelvin Gastelum vs. Dustin Stoltzfus Undercard Alexander Hernandez vs. Diego Ferreira Undercard Santiago Luna vs. Quang Le 3 p.m. Feature Jose Daniel Medina vs. Dusko Todorovic Undercard Claudio Puelles vs. Joaquim Silva Undercard Tatiana Suarez vs. Amanda Lemos Undercard Jesus Aguilar vs. Luis Gurule Undercard Zachary Reese vs. Sedriques Dumas Undercard Alessandro Costa vs. Alden Coria Undercard Montserrat Rendon vs. Alice Pereira Undercard Rodrigo Sezinando vs. Daniil Donchenko**

**TUF Welterweight Finale

