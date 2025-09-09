On Pace for Record Year, ESPN Formula 1 Viewership Earns 10th Event High of ’25 Season

Fifteen of 16 Races Have Had Year-Over-Year Viewership Growth

On pace to break the all-time season viewership record that was set in 2022, ESPN’s Formula 1 coverage earned its 10th event viewership record of the year as 1.2 million tuned in for ESPN2’s live telecast of Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix.

F1 races are averaging 1.4M viewers this season across ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC, ahead of the all-time series record average of 1.21M that was set in 2022.

The Italian Grand Prix’s viewership, which marked the 15th year-over-year gain in 16 races this season, had a 12 percent audience gain over last year’s race (1.1M) and the largest audience ever for the event on U.S. television, per Nielsen Big Data + Panel. The audience peaked at 1.4 million between 10-10:15 a.m. ET as Max Verstappen closed out the win.

The Italian Grand Prix also averaged 484,000 viewers in the Persons ages 18-49 demographic.

The 10 races this season setting viewership records were Australia, China, Monaco, Spain, Canada, Austria, Great Britain, Belgium, The Netherlands and Italy. The Miami race in May is the only race this season to not have year-over-year viewership growth.

NEXT: Azerbaijan Grand Prix | Sunday, Sept. 21 | 6:55 a.m. ET | ESPN

