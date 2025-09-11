This Weekend on ESPN: LALIGA, Bundesliga, Eredivisie, Women’s Super League

LALIGA: Global stars Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Jr., Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Julián Álvarez, U.S. international Johnny Cardoso, Nico Williams and more in action

Bundesliga: Kasper Hjulmand makes his Bayer Leverkusen managerial debut Friday at home

Eredivisie: Sergiño Dest and Ricardo Pepi return with PSV Eindhoven after the international break

Women’s Super League: S. standouts Catarina Macario, Alyssa Thompson, and Naomi Girma lead Chelsea’s push for a seventh straight title

LALIGA: Mbappé, Yamal, Nico Williams, Johnny Cardoso Among Headliners This Weekend

Three matches into the season, perennial top four side Atlético de Madrid find themselves in unfamiliar territory – 17th in the standings. Manager Diego Simeone, U.S. international Johnny Cardoso, and stars Antoine Griezmann and Julián Álvarez aim for a turnaround at home against third-place Villarreal CF on Saturday.

LALIGA – Matchday 4 schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Fri, Sep 12 3 p.m. Sevilla vs. Elche ESPN+ Sat, Sep 13 8 a.m. Getafe vs. Real Oviedo ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Real Sociedad vs. Real Madrid English: Adrian Healey, Alex Pareja (reporter Alex Kirkland) Spanish: Fernando Palomo, Mario Eduardo Biscayart ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Athletic Club vs. Alavés ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Atlético de Madrid vs. Villareal Mark Donaldson, Kasey Keller (Sid Lowe) Richard Méndez, Alex Pereyra (Rodrigo Fáez) ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Sep 14 8 a.m. Celta de Vigo vs. Girona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Levante vs. Real Betis ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Osasuna vs. Rayo Vallecano ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. FC Barcelona vs. Valencia Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson (Gemma Soler) Ricardo Ortiz, Mario Kempes (Moisés Llorens) ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Espanyol vs. Mallorca ESPN, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to changes.

Bayer Leverkusen’s new manager Kasper Hjulmand Bundesliga debut, Friday on ESPN2

Bayer Leverkusen’s new manager Kasper Hjulmand, appointed last week, will make his Bundesliga debut on the sidelines at home against Eintracht Frankfurt Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes.

Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz will stream on Saturday, beginning at 9:20 a.m. ET with live look-ins to five matches: Sport-Club Freiburg vs. VfB Stuttgart, FSV Mainz 05 vs. RB Leipzig, VfL Wolfsburg vs. 1. FC Köln, 1. FC Union Berlin vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, and FC Heidenheim vs. Borussia Dortmund.

Bundesliga Matchday 3 schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Fri, Sep 12 2:30 p.m. Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Eintracht Frankfurt ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes Sat, Sep 13 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Sport-Club Freiburg vs. VfB Stuttgart ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. FSV Mainz 05 vs. RB Leipzig ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. VfL Wolfsburg vs. 1. FC Köln ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Union Berlin vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. FC Heidenheim vs. Borussia Dortmund ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. FC Bayern München vs. Hamburger SV ESPN+ Sun, Sep 14 9:30 a.m. FC St. Pauli vs. FC Augsburg ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. SV Werder Bremen ESPN+

*Subject to change

Eredivisie Matchday 5: Sergiño Dest, Ricardo Pepi and PSV visit NEC Nijmegen

Sergiño Dest continues his 2025-26 Eredivisie campaign this weekend following a successful U.S. Men’s National Team return – his first international appearance in 16 months after injury. Dest and U.S. teammate Ricardo Pepi re-join PSV Eindhoven as they look to bounce back from a Matchday 4 home defeat when they travel to face NEC Nijmegen, Saturday, Sept. 13, at 12:45 p.m. ET.

Eredivisie Matchday 5 :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Sat, Sep 13 10:30 a.m. Ajax vs. PEC Zwolle ESPN+ 12:45 p.m. NEC Nijmegen vs. PSV Eindhoven ESPN+ 3 p.m. Feyenoord vs. sc Heerenveen ESPN+ Sun, Sep 14 8:30 a.m. Heracles Almelo vs. AZ Alkmaar ESPN+

*Subject to change

Women’s Super League: U.S. stars power Chelsea’s record-extending title push

Chelsea FC, led by U.S. Women’s National Team standouts Catarina Macario, Alyssa Thompson, and Naomi Girma, continue their pursuit of a record-extending seventh consecutive Women’s Super League championship this weekend. The defending champions visit Aston Villa on Sunday at 7 a.m. ET, live exclusively on ESPN+.

WSL Week 2 on ESPN+ schedule :

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network(s) Fri, Sep 12 2:30 p.m. West Ham vs. Arsenal ESPN+ Sun, Sep 14 7 a.m. London City Lionesses vs. Manchester United ESPN+ 7 a.m. Aston Villa vs. Chelsea ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Everton vs. Tottenham Hotspur ESPN+

*Subject to change

