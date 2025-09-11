This Weekend on ESPN: LALIGA, Bundesliga, Eredivisie, Women’s Super League
- LALIGA: Global stars Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Jr., Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Julián Álvarez, U.S. international Johnny Cardoso, Nico Williams and more in action
- Bundesliga: Kasper Hjulmand makes his Bayer Leverkusen managerial debut Friday at home
- Eredivisie: Sergiño Dest and Ricardo Pepi return with PSV Eindhoven after the international break
- Women’s Super League:S. standouts Catarina Macario, Alyssa Thompson, and Naomi Girma lead Chelsea’s push for a seventh straight title
- All matches stream on the ESPN App via ESPN DTC or Pay TV authentication
LALIGA: Mbappé, Yamal, Nico Williams, Johnny Cardoso Among Headliners This Weekend
Three matches into the season, perennial top four side Atlético de Madrid find themselves in unfamiliar territory – 17th in the standings. Manager Diego Simeone, U.S. international Johnny Cardoso, and stars Antoine Griezmann and Julián Álvarez aim for a turnaround at home against third-place Villarreal CF on Saturday.
LALIGA – Matchday 4 schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Network(s)
|Fri, Sep 12
|3 p.m.
|Sevilla vs. Elche
|ESPN+
|Sat, Sep 13
|8 a.m.
|Getafe vs. Real Oviedo
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Real Sociedad vs. Real Madrid
English: Adrian Healey, Alex Pareja (reporter Alex Kirkland)
Spanish: Fernando Palomo, Mario Eduardo Biscayart
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Athletic Club vs. Alavés
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Atlético de Madrid vs. Villareal
Mark Donaldson, Kasey Keller (Sid Lowe)
Richard Méndez, Alex Pereyra (Rodrigo Fáez)
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sun, Sep 14
|8 a.m.
|Celta de Vigo vs. Girona
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Levante vs. Real Betis
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Osasuna vs. Rayo Vallecano
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|FC Barcelona vs. Valencia
Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson (Gemma Soler)
Ricardo Ortiz, Mario Kempes (Moisés Llorens)
|ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Espanyol vs. Mallorca
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
*Subject to changes.
Bayer Leverkusen’s new manager Kasper Hjulmand Bundesliga debut, Friday on ESPN2
Bayer Leverkusen’s new manager Kasper Hjulmand, appointed last week, will make his Bundesliga debut on the sidelines at home against Eintracht Frankfurt Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes.
Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz will stream on Saturday, beginning at 9:20 a.m. ET with live look-ins to five matches: Sport-Club Freiburg vs. VfB Stuttgart, FSV Mainz 05 vs. RB Leipzig, VfL Wolfsburg vs. 1. FC Köln, 1. FC Union Berlin vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, and FC Heidenheim vs. Borussia Dortmund.
Bundesliga Matchday 3 schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Network(s)
|Fri, Sep 12
|2:30 p.m.
|Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
|ESPN+, ESPN2,
ESPN Deportes
|Sat, Sep 13
|9:20 a.m.
|Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Sport-Club Freiburg vs. VfB Stuttgart
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|FSV Mainz 05 vs. RB Leipzig
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|VfL Wolfsburg vs. 1. FC Köln
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|1. FC Union Berlin vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|FC Heidenheim vs. Borussia Dortmund
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|FC Bayern München vs. Hamburger SV
|ESPN+
|Sun, Sep 14
|9:30 a.m.
|FC St. Pauli vs. FC Augsburg
|ESPN+
|11:30 a.m.
|Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. SV Werder Bremen
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
Eredivisie Matchday 5: Sergiño Dest, Ricardo Pepi and PSV visit NEC Nijmegen
Sergiño Dest continues his 2025-26 Eredivisie campaign this weekend following a successful U.S. Men’s National Team return – his first international appearance in 16 months after injury. Dest and U.S. teammate Ricardo Pepi re-join PSV Eindhoven as they look to bounce back from a Matchday 4 home defeat when they travel to face NEC Nijmegen, Saturday, Sept. 13, at 12:45 p.m. ET.
Eredivisie Matchday 5:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Network(s)
|Sat, Sep 13
|10:30 a.m.
|Ajax vs. PEC Zwolle
|ESPN+
|12:45 p.m.
|NEC Nijmegen vs. PSV Eindhoven
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Feyenoord vs. sc Heerenveen
|ESPN+
|Sun, Sep 14
|8:30 a.m.
|Heracles Almelo vs. AZ Alkmaar
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
Women’s Super League: U.S. stars power Chelsea’s record-extending title push
Chelsea FC, led by U.S. Women’s National Team standouts Catarina Macario, Alyssa Thompson, and Naomi Girma, continue their pursuit of a record-extending seventh consecutive Women’s Super League championship this weekend. The defending champions visit Aston Villa on Sunday at 7 a.m. ET, live exclusively on ESPN+.
WSL Week 2 on ESPN+ schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network(s)
|Fri, Sep 12
|2:30 p.m.
|West Ham vs. Arsenal
|ESPN+
|Sun, Sep 14
|7 a.m.
|London City Lionesses vs. Manchester United
|ESPN+
|7 a.m.
|Aston Villa vs. Chelsea
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Everton vs. Tottenham Hotspur
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.
All of ESPN. All in One Place.
ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans within the ESPN App. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, a vertical video feature called Verts and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, and more. These new features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.
– 30 –