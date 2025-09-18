This Weekend on ESPN: LALIGA, Bundesliga, NWSL, Eredivisie, Women’s Super League, More

LALIGA Matchday 5: Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Atlético de Madrid headline the weekend on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Bundesliga: FC Bayern München aim to stay perfect Saturday on ESPN+

NWSL on ESPN: Bay FC vs. NJ/NY Gotham – led by Esther González & Jaedyn Shaw – Sunday, 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 & ESPN+

Eredivisie: PSV Eindhoven vs. Ajax highlights Matchday 6 action Sunday on ESPN+

Women’s Super League: Four unbeaten clubs, including Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur, in action this weekend on ESPN+

LALIGA Matchday 5: Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético Headline Weekend on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Jr., and Real Madrid (4-0) enter Matchday 5 unbeaten and atop the LALIGA table. Los Blancos face their toughest test of the young season Saturday when they host No. 3 Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabéu at 10:15 a.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

Weekend Highlights:

FC Barcelona vs. Getafe – Raphinha and second-place Barcelona host No. 4 Getafe in a top four showdown Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

– Raphinha and second-place Barcelona host No. 4 Getafe in a top four showdown Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. Atlético de Madrid at Mallorca – Diego Simeone’s side, led by Antoine Griezmann and Julián Álvarez, travel to Mallorca Sunday at 10:15 a.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

LALIGA – Matchday 5 :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Fri, Sep 19 3 p.m. Real Betis vs. Real Sociedad ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Sep 20 8 a.m. Girona vs. Levante UD ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Real Madrid vs. Espanyol English: Adrian Healey and Steve McManaman (reporter Sid Lowe) Spanish: Ricardo Ortiz and Mario Kempes (Martin Ainstein) ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Villareal vs. Osasuna ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Alavés vs. Sevilla ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Valencia vs. Athletic Club Mark Donaldson and Kasey Keller Richard Méndez and Alex Pereyra (Rodrigo Fáez) ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Sep 21 8 a.m. Rayo Vallecano vs. Celta de Vigo ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Mallorca vs. Atlético de Madrid Ricardo Ortiz and Mario Suarez ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Elche vs. Real Oviedo ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. FC Barcelona vs. Getafe Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson (Gemma Soler) Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart (Moisés Llorens) ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

Harry Kane and FC Bayern München look to stay perfect Saturday on ESPN+

Unbeaten FC Bayern München, led by Harry Kane, Luis Díaz, and Michael Olise – three of the Bundesliga’s top 10 goal scorers – visit TSG Hoffenheim on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET, live on ESPN+. Bayern will seek a fourth consecutive win to start the season.

Also Saturday, Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz will stream live look-ins from four matches – SV Werder Bremen vs. SC Freiburg, FC Augsburg vs. FSV Mainz 05, TSG Hoffenheim vs. FC Bayern München, and Hamburger SV vs. 1. FC Heidenheim – beginning at 9:20 a.m. ET on ESPN+.

Bundesliga Matchday 4 schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Fri, Sep 19 2:30 p.m. VfB Stuttgart vs. FC St. Pauli ESPN+ Sat, Sep 20 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. SV Werder Bremen vs. Sport-Club Freiburg ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. FC Augsburg vs. FSV Mainz 05 ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. FC Bayern München ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Hamburger SV vs. FC Heidenheim ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. RB Leipzig vs. 1. FC Köln ESPN+ Sun, Sep 21 9:30 a.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. 1. FC Union Berlin ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. VfL Wolfsburg ESPN+

*Subject to change

NWSL on ESPN: Bay FC vs. NJ/NY Gotham, Sunday night

NWSL leading scorer Esther González (13 goals) leads NJ/NY Gotham FC on the road against Bay FC on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET, live on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Gotham recently added former North Carolina Courage midfielder Jaedyn Shaw in a late-season, league and club-record transfer. Shaw, one of four Gotham players to win Olympic gold with the U.S. Women’s National Team this summer in France, further strengthens the club’s star-studded roster.

Eredivisie Matchday 6 Showdown: PSV Eindhoven host AFC Ajax, live Sunday on ESPN+

The two clubs at the heart of last season’s dramatic Eredivisie title race meet for the first time this season as PSV Eindhoven host AFC Ajax on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET, live and exclusive on ESPN+.

Eredivisie Matchday 6 :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Fri, Sep 19 2 p.m. Sparta Rotterdam vs. FC Twente ESPN+ Sat, Sep 20 2 p.m. Fortuna Sittard vs. FC Utrecht ESPN+ Sun, Sep 21 8:30 a.m. PSV Eindhoven vs. Ajax ESPN+ 10:45 a.m. AZ Alkmaar vs. Feyenoord ESPN+

*Subject to change

Women’s Super League’s top four clubs in action this weekend, exclusively on ESPN+

The Barclays Women’s Super League’s four unbeaten clubs – Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur – return to action this weekend, live on ESPN+. The marquee matchup of Matchday 3 features No. 1 Manchester United W.F.C. hosting No. 2 Arsenal W.F.C. on Sunday at 9:20 a.m. ET from Leigh Sports Village in Manchester.

Also on Sunday, Chelsea F.C. Women – led by U.S. Women’s National Team stars Catarina Macario, Alyssa Thompson, and Naomi Girma – host Leicester City W.F.C. at Kingsmeadow at 7 a.m. ET.

WSL Week 3 on ESPN+ schedule :

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network(s) Fri, Sep 19 2:30 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City ESPN+ Sun, Sep 21 7 a.m. Aston Villa vs. Liverpool ESPN+ 7 a.m. Chelsea vs. Leicester City ESPN+ 9:50 a.m. Manchester United vs. Arsenal ESPN+

*Subject to change

