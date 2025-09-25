Both Available on ESPN+ & ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM

UFC returns to RAC Arena in Perth, WA, Australia this weekend with UFC Fight Night presented by Bud Light: Ulberg vs. Reyes live on Saturday, Sept. 27. The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET, preceded by prelims starting at 7 p.m., both available on ESPN+ and ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM.

Main Event:

Top 10 light heavyweights Carlos Ulberg (13-1) and Dominick Reyes (15-4) square off in a high-stakes main event that could impact the title picture. Ranked No. 3, Ulberg owns the longest active UFC winning streak at 205 pounds with eight straight victories. The Dana White’s Contender Series alum enters his first UFC headliner following back-to-back decision wins over Volkan Oezdemir and former champion Jan Blachowicz. No. 7-ranked Reyes, a former title challenger, has returned to form with three straight finishes and now looks to halt Ulberg’s momentum while making his own case for a shot at UFC gold.

Co-Main Event:

Light heavyweights Jimmy Crute (13-4) and Ivan Erslan (14-5) collide in a pivotal matchup as both look to build momentum in the division. Crute, fighting close to home, snapped a five-fight winless streak in June with a first-round submission victory over Marcin Prachnio, reminding fans of his finishing ability. Erslan aims to earn his first UFC win after dropping competitive decisions in his first two Octagon appearances.

Additional UFC Fight Night content, studio shows & more on the ESPN App:

On the call:

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz and UFC lightweight Paul Felder. McKenzie Pavacich will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET):

Thurs. 9/25 8 p.m. UFC: Camino al Octágono ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ Fri. 9/26 5 a.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Ulberg vs. Reyes ESPN+ 4:30 p.m. UFC Live ESPN2 Sat. 9/27 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Ulberg vs. Reyes (Prelims) ESPN+ & ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM 10 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Ulberg vs. Reyes (Main Card) 1 a.m.* UFC Fight Night Post Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Ulberg vs. Reyes ESPN+

*Immediately following main event

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET):