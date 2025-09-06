US Open Men’s Championship LIVE on ABC and ESPN Deportes Sunday, September 7

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the US Open concludes Sunday, September 7, with the Men’s Championship LIVE at 2 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN Deportes (Spanish), and streaming on the ESPN app. The action will be preceded by the US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special at 1 p.m. ET on ABC, and at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish). ESPN2 will air an encore of the Men’s Championship at 8 p.m. ET.

Men’s Championship: No. 1 Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs. No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

They meet again: Just weeks after Sinner’s Wimbledon victory over Alcaraz, the World No. 1 and defending US Open champion will face the World No. 2 once more in a showdown for the year’s final Grand Slam.

The newly enhanced ESPN App is the All-In-One-Place streaming home for the US Open with every match streaming live for all fans who subscribe to ESPN, whether through a traditional pay TV package or directly with an ESPN DTC subscription.

The new Multiview feature on the ESPN App curates the top live matches into one tile on the home screen, allowing fans to watch up to four simultaneous live US Open matches with one click. On Apple TV and Xbox, Multiview enables fans to select the combination of US Open matches or other live events they want to watch.

The ESPN App is also the home for on-demand viewing of match replays, live press conferences each day, and official US Open films, documenting select Championships and other memorable matches from previous years.

2025 US Open on ESPN (All Times ET)