US Open Men’s Semifinals LIVE on ESPN and ESPN Deportes Friday, September 5

No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz vs. No. 7 Novak Djokovic at 3 p.m. ET

No. 1 Jannik Sinner vs. No. 25 Felix Auger-Aliassime at 7 p.m. ET

Women’s Doubles Championship at Noon ET on ESPN2

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the US Open continues Friday, September 5, with the Men’s Semifinals LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes (Spanish), and streaming on the ESPN app. First-ball-to-last-ball action begins at 3 p.m. ET / noon PT and continues through end of play.

The first match begins with No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) entering his ninth Major semifinal vs. No. 7 Novak Djokovic (SRB), making his 53rd Major semifinal appearance, the most ever for any man or woman since the Open Era began.

The second match features last year’s US Open champion and World No. 1 Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs. No. 25 Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN), entering his second US Open semifinal.

Women’s Doubles Championship

Beginning at Noon ET on ESPN2, the Women’s Doubles Championship will be decided between No.1 seeds Katerina Siniakova (CZE) and Taylor Townsend (USA) vs. No. 3 seeds Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN) and Erin Routliffe (NZL).

The newly enhanced ESPN App is the All-In-One-Place streaming home for the US Open with every match streaming live for all fans who subscribe to ESPN, whether through a traditional pay TV package or directly with an ESPN DTC subscription.

The new Multiview feature on the ESPN App curates the top live matches into one tile on the home screen, allowing fans to watch up to four simultaneous live US Open matches with one click. On Apple TV and Xbox, Multiview enables fans to select the combination of US Open matches or other live events they want to watch.

The ESPN App is also the home for on-demand viewing of match replays, live press conferences each day, and official US Open films, documenting select Championships and other memorable matches from previous years.

ESPN+ will stream all matches played on Louis Armstrong Stadium and exclusively stream the Men’s Doubles Championship on Arthur Ashe Stadium, as well as all outer courts matches (juniors, wheelchair).

2025 US Open on ESPN (All Times ET)