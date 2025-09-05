US Open Women’s Championship LIVE on ESPN and ESPN Deportes Saturday, September 6

Men’s Doubles Championship at Noon ET Exclusively on ESPN+

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the US Open continues Saturday, September 6, with the Women’s Championship LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes (Spanish), and streaming on the ESPN app at 4 p.m. ET. Prior to the Women’s Championship, ESPN Deportes (Spanish) will air a 30-minute preview special at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Women’s Championship: No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka vs. No. 8 Amanda Anisimova (USA)

Defending US Open champion and World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka will face #8 seed and recent Wimbledon finalist American Amanda Anisimova, who has advanced to her first US Open final.

Men’s Doubles Championship

Beginning at Noon ET exclusively on ESPN+, the Men’s Doubles Championship will be decided between No.5 seeds Marcel Granollers (ESP) and Horacio Zeballos (ARG) vs. No. 6 seeds Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski from the UK. This will be a rematch of the 2025 Roland Garros men’s doubles championship which Granollers and Zeballos won.

The newly enhanced ESPN App is the All-In-One-Place streaming home for the US Open with every match streaming live for all fans who subscribe to ESPN, whether through a traditional pay TV package or directly with an ESPN DTC subscription.

The new Multiview feature on the ESPN App curates the top live matches into one tile on the home screen, allowing fans to watch up to four simultaneous live US Open matches with one click. On Apple TV and Xbox, Multiview enables fans to select the combination of US Open matches or other live events they want to watch.

The ESPN App is also the home for on-demand viewing of match replays, live press conferences each day, and official US Open films, documenting select Championships and other memorable matches from previous years.

ESPN+ will exclusively stream the Men’s Doubles Championship on Arthur Ashe Stadium, as well as all outer courts matches (juniors, wheelchair).

2025 US Open on ESPN (All Times ET)