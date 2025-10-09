ABC to Air the 2025 Heisman Trophy Ceremony Presented by Nissan on Saturday, Dec. 13

For the first time, ABC will broadcast the Heisman Trophy Ceremony Presented by Nissan on Saturday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. ET. For the fifth consecutive year, the ceremony will originate from Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Appel Room in New York City and will be hosted by Chris Fowler, emceeing for the 32nd straight year. The 2025 ceremony will honor the 91st Heisman Trophy winner.

Joining Fowler during the one-hour live telecast will be ESPN college football reporters Holly Rowe and Marty Smith, along with ESPN analysts and former Heisman Trophy winners Desmond Howard (1991), Tim Tebow (2007) and Andre Ware (1989).

The 2025 Heisman finalists will be announced earlier that week on Monday Night Countdown following the conclusion of conference championship weekend. Voting for the Heisman Trophy closes on Monday, Dec. 8.

The Heisman Trophy Ceremony is part of a full day of premier sports programming on ABC and ESPN, including:

Cricket Celebration Bowl (noon, ABC)

The college football postseason kicks off in Atlanta with the Cricket Celebration Bowl, pitting the champions of the MEAC and SWAC in a premier showcase of HBCU football.

ABC continues its football Saturday with live coverage of an NCAA Division I FCS Quarterfinal, spotlighting two of the nation’s top FCS programs as they compete for a berth in the semifinals.

Memphis and Louisville will renew their storied rivalry in a high-stakes non-conference clash with both teams aiming to build on strong 2024 campaigns. Last season, Memphis captured the American regular season and tournament titles while Louisville finished second in the ACC.

Kansas travels to Raleigh to face NC State in the second leg of a home-and-home series, with the Jayhawks looking to extend their dominance in the matchup after winning the last four meetings.

Live from New York City, the nation’s most prestigious individual award in college football will be presented to the 91st Heisman Trophy winner.

One of college basketball’s fiercest rivalries returns to the regular season for the first time in 14 years, as Indiana visits Rupp Arena to take on Kentucky.

The night concludes in Los Angeles with the Bucked Up LA Bowl, matching teams from the Mountain West and Pac-12 in a primetime clash from SoFi Stadium.

Arizona and Alabama meet in Birmingham for the C.M. Newton Classic, a neutral-site rematch of their 2023 showdown won by the Wildcats. Both teams are coming off strong tournament runs and will look to make a statement in this high-profile non-conference battle.

All programming will stream live on the ESPN App.

