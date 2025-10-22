ABC’s Telecast of Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix Draws Event’s Largest TV Audience on Record

ABC’s live telecast of Sunday’s Formula 1 United States Grand Prix attracted the largest U.S. television audience on record for the event as an average of 1.5 million viewers tuned in for the race-only portion of the telecast. The audience was up 14 percent over last year’s race viewership, based on Nielsen Big Data + Panel data.

The audience marked the 12th event viewership record set this season in 19 F1 races, with all but two of the 19 experiencing year-over-year audience growth. Viewership peaked at 1.6 million between 4:15-4:30 p.m. as Max Verstappen drove to victory, further tightening up the battle for the F1 driver’s championship with only five races left in the season.

The race telecast, which ran from 3-4:45 p.m. ET, also attracted 539,000 average viewers in the Persons ages 18-49 demographic, an increase of 10 percent over last year’s race.

All but two races this season (Miami, Singapore) have seen year-over-year viewership increases and 12 of the 19 (Australia, China, Monaco, Spain, Canada, Austria, Great Britain, Belgium, The Netherlands, Italy, Azerbaijan, USGP) scored event record audiences.

Across ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC, F1 races are averaging 1.3 million viewers, ahead of the all-time U.S. television record average of 1.21 million that was set in 2022.

Next: Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday, Oct. 26, on ABC (race starts 3:55 p.m. ET).

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans within the ESPN App. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, a vertical video feature called Verts and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, and more. These new features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

-30-

Media contact: [email protected]