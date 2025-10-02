ACC Huddle and Former Florida State Head Coach Jimbo Fisher Travel to Tallahassee for Expanded Coverage of Rivalry Showdown Between No. 3 Miami and No. 18 Florida State

Live from Heritage Fountain outside Doak Campbell Stadium – Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

FSU Alum Taylor Tannebaum hosts alongside former FSU National Championship head coach Fisher, Eric Mac Lain and Eddie Royal

FSU Head Coach Mike Norvell and legendary running back Dalvin Cook set to join the desk

Field Pass with ACC Huddle alt-cast provides alternate live game viewing experience (7:30 p.m., ACCN)

Former Miami head coach and longtime FSU assistant Mark Richt provides pre and postgame coverage alongside Kelsey Riggs Cuff and Tom Luginbill

ACC Network continues its season-long campus road shows at Florida State this week with expanded coverage of the No. 18 Seminoles’ top-25 matchup against in-state rival No. 3 Miami. ACCN’s signature football studio show ACC Huddle will originate from Heritage Fountain outside Doak Campbell Stadium from 10 a.m. to noon ET with special on-site activations, giveaways and more surrounding the live show.

New this season, ACC Huddle is traveling to the marquee ACC football game each weekend. ACC Huddle previously traveled to the site of the ACC Network Primetime Football game.

Florida State alum Taylor Tannebaum hosts alongside former FSU National Championship-winning head coach Jimbo Fisher and longtime ACCN analysts Eric Mac Lain and Eddie Royal.

ACC Network will also provide live pre and postgame coverage from inside Doak Campbell Stadium with Kelsey Riggs Cuff hosting ACC Huddle Scoreboard (6:30 p.m.) and ACC Huddle Final Score (11 p.m.) alongside former Miami quarterback and head coach Mark Richt and ESPN college football analyst Tom Luginbill. The College Football Hall of Famer Richt also spent more than a decade as a QB coach and Offensive Coordinator at FSU, coaching Heisman Trophy winning quarterbacks Charlie Ward and Chris Weinke.

During the game, Field Pass with ACC Huddle airs live on ACC Network with Tannebaum, Fisher, Mac Lain and Royal providing free-flowing commentary and instant reaction to the action from the sidelines.

Show highlights and guests:

Legendary Florida State running back Dalvin Cook is set to reunite with his former head coach, Fisher, on set during the 10 a.m. hour, while FSU head coach Mike Norvell will join the ACC Huddle desk live during the 11 a.m. hour. Cook was a two-time All-American under Fisher and Norvell, the 2023 ACC Coach of the Year, has the Seminoles off to a 3-1 record

is set to reunite with his former head coach, Fisher, on set during the 10 a.m. hour, while FSU head coach will join the ACC Huddle desk live during the 11 a.m. hour. Cook was a two-time All-American under Fisher and Norvell, the 2023 ACC Coach of the Year, has the Seminoles off to a 3-1 record The Rivalry – From 1987 to 1993, Florida State and Miami met four times when both were ranked in the top 5 in the country. With state bragging rights and national championship aspirations on the line, the stakes were massive when the Seminoles and Hurricanes squared off. Like all great rivalries, the moments during this seven-year period – “Bowden goes for two and the win,” “Wide Right I,” “Wide Right II” – defined an era in college football.

From 1987 to 1993, Florida State and Miami met four times when both were ranked in the top 5 in the country. With state bragging rights and national championship aspirations on the line, the stakes were massive when the Seminoles and Hurricanes squared off. Like all great rivalries, the moments during this seven-year period – “Bowden goes for two and the win,” “Wide Right I,” “Wide Right II” – defined an era in college football. Position of Strength – Growing up, FSU quarterback Tommy Castellanos dreamed of playing QB for a major-college team. But when he was being recruited, the biggest programs, like Georgia and Florida State, wanted him to play receiver or defensive back. Castellanos stuck to his beliefs and went to play QB at Central Florida for head coach Gus Malzahn. Soon he transferred to Boston College and played the position with a chip on his shoulder, including a victory over FSU in 2024. A year later, reunited with offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn, Castellanos is leading a Seminoles team with championship aspirations by playing the position he knew he always could.

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will call the Miami-Florida State ACC clash at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

ACC Network Saturday Schedule: