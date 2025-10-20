ACC Network Tips off College Basketball Season with Back-To-Back Nights of Nothing But Net Season Preview Specials, October 20-21

Nothing But Net Women’s Preview premieres Monday at 7 p.m. ET; Nothing But Net Men’s Preview debuts Tuesday at 7 p.m.

60-minute Nothing But Net Special Hubert Davis Conversation premieres Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ACCN; Watch/share the trailer HERE

ACC Network readies for the start of the college basketball season with back-to-back nights of dedicated Nothing But Net preview shows prior to the action tipping off on Monday, November 3. Nothing But Net Women’s Preview premieres on Monday, October 20 at 7 p.m. while Nothing But Net Men’s Preview makes its debut the following night at 7 p.m. Plus, ACC Network will air a special 60-minute Nothing But Net Special Hubert Davis Conversation Tuesday at 8 p.m. in the latest installment of ACCN’s new content initiative.

Kelsey Riggs Cuff hosts the women’s preview alongside former Clemson standout Kelly Gramlich and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer and legendary Notre Dame head coach Muffet McGraw. Taylor Tannebaum hosts the men’s preview with a pair of Final Four Most Outstanding Players, Luke Hancock (Louisville, 2013) and Joel Berry II (North Carolina, 2017).

Both hour-long specials will break down each ACC team’s offseason, including key roster additions and subtractions, storylines and outlook for the 2025-26 season.

An ACC Network initiative, Nothing But Net Special Hubert Davis Conversation is hosted by ACCN’s Wes Durham and features the North Carolina head coach in an hour-long, in-depth conversation that chronicles Davis’ life-long connections to Carolina basketball. Davis reflects on watching his uncle Walter Davis play at UNC, getting recruited by Dean Smith, his own playing career, experience working at ESPN, returning to UNC to work for Roy Williams, succeeding Williams as the head coach, and more.

ESPN recently announced its women’s and men’s ACC basketball schedules, which features more than 190 regular season games on ACC Network.

Upcoming Basketball Programming on ACC Network