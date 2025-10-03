ACC Network to Present 24 Hours of Live On-Site Coverage Over Three Days of ACC Women’s and Men’s Basketball Tipoff Events in Charlotte, Oct. 6-8

Hosts Kelsey Riggs Cuff, Matt Schick and Wes Durham anchor live coverage from ACC Women’s Tipoff Presented by Ally and ACC Men’s Tipoff Presented by T. Rowe Price

Interviews with top women’s and men’s players and head coaches

Live from Uptown Charlotte Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET

ACC Network will present three full days of live, on-site coverage of the ACC Women’s and Men’s Tipoff events from Charlotte, Oct. 6-8. Kelsey Riggs Cuff, Matt Schick and Wes Durham will host daylong coverage beginning at 9 a.m. ET, totaling 24 hours of live coverage over three days from the ACC basketball media days.

ACC Tipoff will feature interviews with head coaches, student-athletes, insiders and more across the Nothing But Net set inside The Hilton Charlotte Uptown Monday-Wednesday. Women’s players scheduled to appear at Tipoff include 2024-25 ACC Player of the Year Hannah Hidalgo and ’24-25 First Team All-ACC members Kymora Johnson, Zoe Brooks and Toby Fournier. Men’s student-athletes set to participate include All-ACC members Markus Burton, Baye Ndongo and Boopie Miller, plus last season’s Most Improved Player Donald Hand Jr. The full list of participants can be found HERE.

During the ACC Women’s Tipoff on Monday, Oct. 6, Cuff will be joined on-set by former Clemson standout Kelly Gramlich, Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer Debbie Antonelli and two-time NCAA National Champion and longtime WNBA executive Angela Taylor, plus contributing reporter Ari Chambers offering in-depth insight, interviews and analysis surrounding each ACC women’s basketball team.

On Tuesday, Oct. 7, women’s Tipoff coverage will continue throughout the morning before coverage shifts to the men’s Tipoff at noon prior to the Commissioner’s Forum at 12:30 p.m. Men’s coverage continues Wednesday with Schick and Durham hosting alongside former Final Four Most Outstanding Players Luke Hancock (2013) and Joel Berry II (2017), plus former Virginia Tech head coach Seth Greenberg and Antonelli, the 2024 Curt Gowdy Award recipient.

The ACC enters the 2025-26 women’s basketball season with five teams ranked in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Women’s Basketball Top 25, including 2024-25 Elite Eight participant and ACC Tournament Champion Duke (No. 8), Sweet 16 participant NC State (No. 9), North Carolina (No. 10), Louisville (No. 17) and Notre Dame (No. 18). On the men’s side, Louisville (No. 7), last season’s ACC Tournament Champions and national semifinalists Duke (No. 12), NC State (No. 24) and North Carolina (No. 25) are all ranked in ESPN’s preseason Top 25.

ACC Tipoff Programming on ACC Network (October 6-8):