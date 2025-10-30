ACC Network’s Comprehensive Coverage of Fall Championship Season Begins Friday with the Crowning of Champions Through November 16

Cross Country Championships kick off action Friday, Oct. 31

Every game of Field Hockey Championship airs on ACCN

ACCN to feature men’s and women’s soccer Championships with title games airing on ESPNU

ACC Network heads into fall championships season with comprehensive live event coverage beginning Friday, Oct. 31. Champions in five different sports – men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey and men’s and women’s soccer – will be crowned through November 16. The ACC Volleyball Champion will be crowned following the conclusion of the regular season.

The ACC currently has the No. 1 team in the country in field hockey and men’s and women’s soccer. The three No. 1 ranked programs are the most from any league.

During the fall regular season, ACCN aired more than 80 total showdowns across women’s and men’s soccer, volleyball and field hockey as part of ESPN’s record fall Olympic sports programming for the 2025-26 season.

ACC Cross Country Championships

For the fifth consecutive season, ACCN will have live coverage of the ACC Cross Country Championships. The women’s 6K race is slated to start at 9:30 a.m. ET, while the men’s 8K race will follow at 10:30 a.m. ET, both from E. P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park in Louisville, Ken. No. 4 Virginia and No. 6 Syracuse are among the top men’s cross country teams in the country, while No. 2 NC State and No. 5 Notre Dame are top teams on the women’s side. Between the women’s and men’s programs, a total of 13 teams are nationally ranked, leading all conferences. Shawn Kenny calls the races alongside former longtime Duke coach Norm Ogilvie.

ACC Field Hockey Championship

The ACC Field Hockey Championship is scheduled for November 4, 5 and 7 at Louisville’s Trager Stadium. ACCN will be the exclusive home to the entire championship, with the title game airing Friday, Nov. 7 at 3 p.m. Ranked ACC teams include No. 1 North Carolina, No. 4 Virginia, No. 6 Wake Forest, No. 8 Duke and No. 9 Syracuse. Leah Secondo will call the entire Championship alongside analyst Suzanne Bush.

Ally ACC Women’s Soccer Championship

The ACC Women’s Soccer Championship begins on Sunday, Nov. 2 with first-round games on campus sites of the No. 3 and No. 4 seeded teams. The winners of the first-round games travel to First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. to meet the top two seeds in the semifinals on Thursday, Nov. 6 at 5:30 and 8 p.m. on ACCN. ESPNU has the title game at noon on Sunday, Nov. 9.

Jonathan Yardley and Ariya Massoudi will serve as play-by-play commentators during the first round alongside analysts Paddy Foss and Michael Lahoud. Glenn Davis will call the semifinals and championship match with former North Carolina star Kacey White.

Seven teams – including five in the top 10 – are ranked in the latest United Soccer Coaches Poll and both are the most of any league. Five different ACC teams have been ranked No. 1 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll this season.

ACC Men’s Soccer Championship

The men’s soccer Championship begins Wednesday, Nov. 5 with first round matches streaming live on ACCNX from campus sites. The quarterfinals (Nov. 9) and semifinals (Nov. 13) air live on ACCN, with the championship match taking place from First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park on Sunday, Nov. 16 at 1 p.m. on ESPNU.

Joe Malfa and Jonathan Yardley handle play-by-play duties with analysts Devon Kerr and former Virginia standout Paddy Foss. Malfa and Kerr team up to call the semifinals and championship match.

ACC programs Stanford (No. 1), NC State (No. 4) and Virginia (No. 6) are all ranked in the top-10 in the country.

2025 ACC Fall Sports Championship Coverage on ACC Network/ESPNU