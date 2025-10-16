Der Klassiker: FC Bayern München vs. Borussia Dortmund Takes Center Stage on ESPN This Weekend

Der Klassiker: FC Bayern München vs. Borussia Dortmund Live on ESPN+ with On-Site Coverage

Rivalry match between German soccer’s most successful clubs

Derek Rae, Stewart Robson lead English commentary; Kenneth Garay, Barak Fever on Spanish commentary

More than 90 minutes of live, pitch-side studio coverage from Munich’s Allianz Arena, hosted by Alexis Nunes

ESPN+ will stream FC Bayern München–Borussia Dortmund Der Klassiker, German football’s fiercest rivalry, on Saturday, Oct. 18, at 12:30 p.m. ET live in English and Spanish. Match day coverage will begin at 11:30 a.m. with a one-hour special ESPN FC pregame show.

Commentators Derek Rae and Stewart Robson (English) will call the match live from Allianz Arena, with Kenneth Garay and Barak Fever handling Spanish-language commentary. Rae and Robson lead ESPN’s most comprehensive on-site coverage of Der Klassiker to date, broadcasting from three positions inside the stadium: the pitchview studio, pitch-side desk, and commentary booth.

Alexis Nunes will host studio coverage from the pitchview location, joined by analyst Thomas Hitzlsperger. Reporter Archie Rhind-Tutt and analyst Nedum Onuoha will provide insights from pitch-side. Coverage includes an extended post-match show with interviews from coaches and key players. FC Bayern and Germany legend Bastian Schweinsteiger, an ARD soccer expert, will join Rhind-Tutt and Onuoha pitch-side as part of ESPN’s Der Klassiker coverage.

Saturday’s Der Klassiker match day schedule:

Time (ET) Event Networks 11:30 a.m. ESPN FC – Der Klassiker Pregame Alexis Nunes, Thomas Hitzlsperger, Nedum Onuoha, Bastian Schweinsteiger, and reporter Archie Rhind-Tutt ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Der Klassiker: FC Bayern München–Borussia Dortmund English: Derek Rae and Stewart Robson Spanish: Kenneth Garay and Barak Fever ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 2:30 p.m. (Approx) ESPN FC – Der Klassiker Postgame Nunes, Hitzlsperger, Onuoha, Schweinsteiger, and reporter Rhind-Tutt ESPN+

Der Klassiker Matchup notes:

Led by Bundesliga top scorer Harry Kane (11 goals) FC Bayern and its collection of star players – Luis Díaz , Michael Olise , Joshua Kimmich , Manuel Neuer , Leon Goretzka , and more – are in top form with a perfect six wins to start the season.

(11 goals) FC Bayern and its collection of star players – , , , , , and more – are in top form with a perfect six wins to start the season. Borussia Dortmund features a collection of top-rated stars, including strikers Serhou Guirassy and Karim Adeyemi, and midfielder Julian Brandt, among others. After an inconsistent 2024-25 season, Borussia Dortmund are back as contenders for the championship with four wins and two draws six matches into the season.

Der Klassiker on ESPN Digital:

Harry Kane Feature – Since joining FC Bayern, the England star has been outstanding – but is his brilliance fully appreciated? Ahead of Der Klassiker, Dharnish Iqbal examines how Kane’s game has evolved since his career at Tottenham Hotspur, and what it means for Bayern and England.

– Since joining FC Bayern, the England star has been outstanding – but is his brilliance fully appreciated? Ahead of Der Klassiker, Dharnish Iqbal examines how Kane’s game has evolved since his career at Tottenham Hotspur, and what it means for Bayern and England. Derek Rae Column – ESPN’s lead Bundesliga voice and German football historian offers his signature perspective from Munich, capturing the color, context, and atmosphere of Der Klassiker from the heart of Bavaria.

Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz:

Saturday’s whip-around Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz on ESPN+, beginning at 9:20 a.m. ET, includes live look-ins at FC Heidenheim vs. Werder Bremen, FC Köln vs. FC Augsburg, FSV Mainz vs. Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig vs. Hamburger SV, and VfL Wolfsburg vs. VfB Stuttgart.

Bundesliga – Matchday 7 schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Fri, Oct 17 2:30 p.m. 1. FC Union Berlin vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach ESPN+ Sat, Oct 18 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. SV Werder Bremen ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Köln vs. FC Augsburg ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. RB Leipzig vs. Hamburger SV ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. VfL Wolfsburg vs. VfB Stuttgart ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. FC Bayern München vs. Borussia Dortmund ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Oct 19 9:30 a.m. Sport-Club Freiburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. FC St. Pauli vs. TSG Hoffenheim ESPN+

*Subject to change

This Weekend on ESPN Networks: Kylian Mbappé, LALIGA, NWSL, and Eredivisie Action

LALIGA Returns: Barcelona Looks to Rebound vs. Girona, Real Madrid Faces Getafe on ESPN+

LALIGA returns to action following the historic announcement of its first official match outside Spain: Villarreal CF vs. FC Barcelona in Miami on Saturday, December 20, at Hard Rock Stadium – home of the Miami Dolphins. The two sides currently sit third and second in the league standings, respectively.

Top games this weekend:

Following the international break and their first defeat of the season, FC Barcelona aims to bounce back at home against Girona FC this Saturday at 10:15 a.m. ET, live on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

Spanish-language coverage will feature Fernando Palomo, Mario Kempes, and reporter Moises Llorens

Adrian Healey, Alex Pareja, and reporter Gemma Soler will call the match in English.

On Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, Getafe CF hosts league leaders Real Madrid, featuring LaLiga top scorer Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Jr., also on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart, and reporter Martin Ainstein will handle the Spanish match commentary

English commentary will feature Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson, and reporter Sid Lowe.

The reporters will be on site for both matches.

LALIGA – Matchday 9 :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Fri, Oct 17 3 p.m. Real Oviedo vs. RCD Espanyol ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Oct 18 8 a.m. Sevilla FC vs. RCD Mallorca ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. FC Barcelona vs. Girona FC ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Villarreal CF vs. Real Betis ESPN+ 3 p.m. Atlético de Madrid vs. CA Osasuna ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Oct 19 8 a.m. Elche CF vs. Athletic Club ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Celta de Vigo vs. Real Sociedad ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p. m. Levante UD vs. Rayo Vallecano ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Getafe CF vs. Real Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. D. Alaves vs. Valencia CF ESPN+

*Subject to change

NWSL Sunday on ESPN: Angel City FC hosts Portland Thorns – Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Forward Riley Tiernan leads Angel City FC as they seek a playoff berth over the last two regular season matches, beginning Sunday at 5 p.m. ET at home against the Portland Thorns and their star players Olivia Moultrie and Reilyn Turner. The game on ESPN, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes will feature commentators Jenn Hildreth, Lianne Sanderson (English), Richard Mendez, and Natalia Astrain (Spanish).

At the conclusion of the match, ESPN+ will livestream Angel City FC’s postgame celebration in honor of Christen Press, who announced her retirement from professional soccer on Wednesday. The two-time FIFA World Cup champion was the team’s first player signed in 2021, ahead of Angel City’s expansion season in 2022.

The top four clubs in the Dutch Eredivisie playing Matchday 9 games on ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream matches featuring the top four Eredivisie’s clubs this weekend — No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 PSV Eindhoven, No. 3 Ajax, and No. 4 AZ Alkmaar.

Matchday 9 Dutch Eredivise schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Sat, Oct 18 12:30 p.m. FC Utrecht vs. FC Voldendam ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. PSV Eindhoven vs. Go Ahead Eagles ESPN+ 3 p.m. Ajax vs. AZ Alkmaar ESPN+ Sun, Oct 19 10:40 a.m. Heracles vs. Feyenoord ESPN+

*Subject to change

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans within the ESPN App. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, a vertical video feature called Verts and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, and more. These new features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

– 30 –