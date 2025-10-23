ElClásico: Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona Live on ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes on Sunday, October 26

ESPN’s 262nd ElClásico Marketing Spot

Historic rivalry between two of the most successful and popular clubs in soccer

Ian Darke, Steve McManaman, lead English commentary; Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart, and reporter Martin Ainstein, on Spanish commentary – live from Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu Stadium

Extensive coverage beginning Thursday in English and Spanish

Mexican and LALIGA legend Hugo Sanchez to headline Spanish-language studio coverage on Sunday

ESPN2, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes will combine to present the 262nd official Real Madrid-FC Barcelona ElClasico, the most-popular club rivalry match in the world, live from Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, on Sunday, October 26, at 11:15 a.m. ET. Matchday coverage begins at 10 a.m. ET with ESPN FC ElClásico Pregame on ESPN+. The match and surround programming will also stream on the ESPN App via DTC or Pay TV authentication.

Commentators Ian Darke, Steve McManaman (English), Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart, and reporter Martin Ainstein (Spanish) will call the match live from Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid.

ESPN’s four-day programming will originate from Bristol, Conn., and Madrid. Kay Murray (English) and Mauricio Pedroza (Spanish) will host the studio programming in Bristol. Reporters Sid Lowe (English) and Moises Llorens will anchor segments from Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid. Real Madrid legend and ESPN Deportes analyst Hugo Sanchez will headline the team of studio pundits for this epic match.

ElClásico Weekend Schedule – Live Programming:

Date Time (ET) Event Networks Thu, Oct 23 4 p.m. ESPN FC: ElClásico Preview Special Kay Murray, Alejandro Moreno; Sid Lowe and Luis Garcia in Madrid ESPN2, ESPN+ Fri, Oct 24 5 p.m. Ahora o Nunca Mauricio Pedroza, Herculez Gómez, Alex Pareja, and Cristina Alexander; Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart, Moises Llorens, Rodrigo Faez, and Mario Suarez, in Madrid ESPN Deportes 5 p.m. ESPN FC: ElClásico Preview Special ESPN2, ESPN+ 6 p.m. ESPN FC Kay Murray, Shaka Hislop, and Craig Burley; Luis Garcia, Mario Suarez, and Alex Kirkland, in Madrid ESPN+ Sun, Oct 26 10 a.m. ESPN FC: ElClásico Pregame Murray, Burley, and Alejandro Moreno; Sid Lowe and Luis Garcia, in Madrid ESPN+ 10:30 a.m. En Espanol ESPN FC: ElClásico Pregame Pedroza, Pareja, Barak Fever, and Hugo Sanchez; Faez, Suarez, Palomo, Biscayart, Ainstein, and Llorens, in Madrid ESPN+ 11 a.m. ESPN FC: ElClásico Pregame Murray, Burley, Moreno; Lowe and Garcia ESPN2, ESPN+ 11:15 a.m. ElClásico: Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona Ian Darke and Steve McManaman Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart, and Martin Ainstein ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 1:15 p.m. ESPN FC: ElClásico Postgame Murray, Burley, Moreno; Lowe and Garcia ESPN2, ESPN+ 1:15 p.m. En Espanol ESPN FC: ElClásico Postgame Pedroza, Pareja, Barak Fever, and Hugo Sanchez; Faez, Suarez, Palomo, Biscayart, Ainstein, and Llorens, in Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

262nd ElClásico notes:

At Stake: Real Madrid will look to avenge last season’s results, when they lost all four ElClásico encounters – including a humbling 0-4 defeat at home in October 2024. Under new manager Xabi Alonso, Real Madrid sit atop the LALIGA table with 24 points from nine matches, and FC Barcelona are second with 22 points.

Real Madrid will look to avenge last season’s results, when they lost all four ElClásico encounters – including a humbling 0-4 defeat at home in October 2024. Under new manager Xabi Alonso, Real Madrid sit atop the LALIGA table with 24 points from nine matches, and FC Barcelona are second with 22 points. A Rivalry Like No Other: This marks the 262nd official ElClásico, and results couldn’t be closer – Real Madrid leads with 105 wins, Barcelona has 104, and 52 matches have ended in draws.

This marks the 262nd official ElClásico, and results couldn’t be closer – Real Madrid leads with 105 wins, Barcelona has 104, and 52 matches have ended in draws. Global Superstars on Display: Sunday’s contest will feature an array of talent, with seven players ranked in the Ballon d’Or 2025 Top 30. Real Madrid boasts Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Jr., and Jude Bellingham; FC Barcelona counters with Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Pedri, and Robert Lewandowski.

Sunday’s contest will feature an array of talent, with seven players ranked in the Ballon d’Or 2025 Top 30. Real Madrid boasts Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Jr., and Jude Bellingham; FC Barcelona counters with Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Pedri, and Robert Lewandowski. Off the Field, Top of the World: Real Madrid and FC Barcelona don’t just dominate on the pitch — they rule the sport off the playing field. According to Forbes (May 2025), Real Madrid is the most valuable soccer team in the world, with Barcelona close behind at No. 3 – making Real Madrid-FC Barcelona the rivalry of global brands.

ElClásico studio coverage on ESPN

The 262nd official Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona match on ESPN studio programming:

ESPN FC : In addition to the “ElClásico Preview Special” on ESPN2 and ESPN+ on Thursday at 4 p.m., daily editions of ESPN FC from Bristol, Conn., studios with segments originating from Madrid will stream on ESPN+, Thursday-Sunday.

In addition to the “ElClásico Preview Special” on ESPN2 and ESPN+ on Thursday at 4 p.m., daily editions of ESPN FC from Bristol, Conn., studios with segments originating from Madrid will stream on ESPN+, Thursday-Sunday. Ahora o Nunca : Mauricio Pedroza will host ESPN Deportes’ signature studio program on Friday, October 24, at 4 p.m. ET, including expansive coverage by Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart, Llorens, Rodrigo Faez, and Mario Suarez, in Madrid.

Mauricio Pedroza will host ESPN Deportes’ signature studio program on Friday, October 24, at 4 p.m. ET, including expansive coverage by Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart, Llorens, Rodrigo Faez, and Mario Suarez, in Madrid. LALIGA Al Día: ESPN’s Spain-based reporters Ana Cobos, Llorens, Lluis Bou and Rodra will host daily editions of the LALIGA news, analysis and discussion program, from Madrid, exclusively on YouTube on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

ESPN’s Spain-based reporters Ana Cobos, Llorens, Lluis Bou and Rodra will host daily editions of the LALIGA news, analysis and discussion program, from Madrid, exclusively on YouTube on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. ESPN Spanish-language shows SportsCenter, Equipo F, Generacion F, Enfocados, and Fútbol Picante, will feature segments from Madrid previewing the 262nd ElClásico.

Digital Soccer News and Information Platforms

ESPN Social: ESPN Social will capture and share ElClásico content across TikTok, Instagram, X, and more, including interviews with legends of the game.

ESPN Social will capture and share ElClásico content across TikTok, Instagram, X, and more, including interviews with legends of the game. com: reporters Rodra and Lluis headline ElClásico coverage from Madrid.

reporters Rodra and Lluis headline ElClásico coverage from Madrid. ESPN Digital: Comprehensive coverage of the 262nd ElClásico across ESPN.com and the ESPN App, featuring in-depth reporting and analysis from Madrid. Highlights include Sam Marsden’s profile of Pedri as Barcelona’s standard-setter, Alex Kirkland’s look at Vinícius Jr.’s dramatic two-year swing, and Ryan O’Hanlon’s comparison of Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappé. Lluis Bou and Rodra select a combined ElClásico XI, while ESPN reporters weigh in on key storylines, records, form, betting odds, and predictions surrounding the rivalry.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans within the ESPN App. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, a vertical video feature called Verts and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, and more. These new features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

– 30 –

Media Contacts: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]