ESPN and Athletes Unlimited Announce Multi-Year Distribution Deal Covering More Than 50 Nationally Televised Games Annually

Following an incredibly successful inaugural season of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL), ESPN and Athletes Unlimited (AU) today announced a multi-year rights extension that strengthens ESPN’s role as an official broadcast partner for AU’s professional leagues in softball, basketball, and volleyball. The expanded agreement deepens ESPN’s investment in women’s sports and reflects its ongoing commitment to spotlighting top-tier female athletes across its networks.

As part of this three-year agreement, ESPN will carry 50 exclusive AUSL games annually beginning in 2026, including 47 regular season matchups and the best of three-game AUSL Championship Series. Coverage will span ESPN networks, highlighted by a marquee game on ABC — the first time professional softball will ever air on broadcast television in the U.S. This long-term commitment comes on the heels of a breakout AUSL debut season that attracted a growing fanbase of softball followers and new professional sports fans alike.

“The growth we’ve seen across Athletes Unlimited’s leagues speaks to the power and appeal of women’s sports,” said Rosalyn Durant, ESPN Executive Vice President, Programming & Acquisitions. “We’re excited to deepen our partnership and bring even more of these moments and athletes to fans everywhere.”

In its inaugural season, the AUSL delivered strong performances across key metrics, signaling significant momentum for the future of women’s professional softball. AUSL’s viewership on ESPN rose 88% year‑over‑year (across ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU) compared to the prior season, with the Championship Series averaging 230,000 viewers on ESPN. In addition, the league sold out 24 games, merchandise sales topped $1 million, and digital engagement surged, with over 237 million social media impressions and 450,000 new followers gained.

This significant renewal arrives as ESPN experiences record-breaking engagement with softball content. The 2025 Women’s College World Series Finals, featuring Texas and Texas Tech, averaged 2.2 million viewers across linear networks — the most-watched Finals on record and up 13% from last year’s previous all-time high. Overall, the WCWS averaged 1.3 million viewers across 15 games, up 24% year-over-year and marking the most-watched edition ever. Likewise, ESPN delivered the most-watched Little League Softball game ever, as the 2025 Little League Softball World Series Championship averaged 1.4 million viewers (+139% vs. 2024), with the tournament as a whole averaging 347,000 viewers (+66% year-over-year). Together, these milestones underscore ESPN’s unmatched softball footprint — connecting audiences from youth to college to professional play.

As part of the expanded partnership, coverage of Athletes Unlimited’s basketball and volleyball competitions will grow significantly, with all 24 games from each season airing annually on ESPN networks. This increased carriage represents a meaningful step forward in elevating the visibility of both sports, offering a prominent platform through which fans can more easily discover, follow, and engage with the leagues.

“ESPN has played a pivotal role in the success of Athletes Unlimited, giving our world-class athletes the opportunity to shine on the most prominent stage in sports, and serving as the undisputed home for fans of softball, basketball and volleyball,” said Cheri Kempf, Chief Broadcast Officer of Athletes Unlimited. “This renewed and expanded partnership affirms the strength of our properties and reflects the growing enthusiasm for women’s professional sports. We are excited to continue collaborating with ESPN’s outstanding team to elevate the AUSL, AU Pro Basketball and the AU Pro Volleyball Championship even further and deliver exceptional experiences for fans and brands alike.”

