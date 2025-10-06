ESPN and the ACC Announce Women’s Basketball Television Schedule for 2025-26 Season, Tipping off November 3

100+ games to air across ESPN networks including 20+ ranked vs. ranked matchups

Five ACC teams enter season in ESPN.com’s Way-Too-Early Top 25

ESPN and the ACC announced its 2025-26 women’s basketball television schedule and game times as ACC Tipoff began Monday in Uptown Charlotte.

ESPN’s industry-leading women’s college basketball coverage begins with a pair of ACC teams in action on Monday, Nov. 3 in the Oui-Play Event as No. 8 Duke and No. 16 Baylor go head-to-head in Paris, France (noon, ESPN), followed by California vs. No. 11 Vanderbilt (2:30 p.m., ESPNU). In all, more than 100 conference and non-conference games featuring ACC programs will air across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ACC Network during the regular season. ESPN is also the exclusive home of the Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament and the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

2025-26 ACC on ESPN Women’s College Basketball Schedule Highlights:

Non-Con Showdowns: The season starts strong with marquee non-conference games in the month of November. In addition to the Oui-Play Event, No. 7 Tennessee and No. 9 NC State meet in the Battle in the Boro (4 p.m., ESPN2) and No. 2 UConn and No. 17 Louisville hit the hardwood in the Armed Forces Classic (5:30 p.m., ESPN) at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany, both on Tue., Nov. 4. Other early season showdowns include No. 19 USC vs. the ninth-ranked Wolfpack at the Ally Tip-Off in Charlotte on Nov. 9 (3 p.m., ESPN) and No. 10 North Carolina taking on No. 3 UCLA in the inaugural WBCA Challenge in Las Vegas on Nov. 13 (9 p.m., ESPN2).

Conference Rivalries: The schedule features 12 ranked vs. ranked intraconference showdowns, according to ESPN.com's Way-Too-Early Top 25. Highlights include No. 10 North Carolina vs. No. 9 NC State on Feb. 2 (6 p.m., ESPN2) and No. 10 UNC vs. No. 8 Duke on Feb. 15 (1 p.m., ABC) in a pair of Tobacco Road Rivalry games, plus No. 18 Notre Dame takes on No. 17 Louisville on the final day of the regular season on March 1 (4 p.m., ESPN2).

ACC/SEC Challenge: The two-day women's challenge will see five Top 25 matchups, including No. 9 NC State at No. 6 Oklahoma on Wed., Dec. 3 (7 p.m., ESPN2). Viewers can catch a premier ESPN doubleheader on Thur., Dec. 4, with No. 1 South Carolina heading to No. 17 Louisville (7 p.m.), followed by No. 5 LSU against the eighth-ranked Duke Blue Devils at 9 p.m. Click HERE for more details on the third annual ACC/SEC Men's and Women's Basketball Challenge.

ACC Network

ACC Network will highlight more than 70 women’s basketball games during the 2025-26 season, beginning on Nov. 16. Anticipated matchups on ACCN include No. 17 Louisville at No. 10 North Carolina on Dec. 14, Stanford at No. 9 NC State on New Years Day and Florida State at No. 8 Duke on Feb. 26. ACC Network Extra will stream an additional 180+ games throughout the season.

ACCN will also once again offer extensive studio coverage of ACC women’s basketball throughout the season with its daily flagship studio show ACC PM, the ACC Network Basketball Podcast and its signature basketball show Nothing But Net all offering insight and analysis of the latest news, storylines and highlights from around the league.

ACC on ESPN Networks 2025-26 Women’s College Basketball Schedule: