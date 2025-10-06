ESPN and the ACC Announce Women’s Basketball Television Schedule for 2025-26 Season, Tipping off November 3
- 100+ games to air across ESPN networks including 20+ ranked vs. ranked matchups
- Five ACC teams enter season in ESPN.com’s Way-Too-Early Top 25
ESPN and the ACC announced its 2025-26 women’s basketball television schedule and game times as ACC Tipoff began Monday in Uptown Charlotte.
ESPN’s industry-leading women’s college basketball coverage begins with a pair of ACC teams in action on Monday, Nov. 3 in the Oui-Play Event as No. 8 Duke and No. 16 Baylor go head-to-head in Paris, France (noon, ESPN), followed by California vs. No. 11 Vanderbilt (2:30 p.m., ESPNU). In all, more than 100 conference and non-conference games featuring ACC programs will air across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ACC Network during the regular season. ESPN is also the exclusive home of the Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament and the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.
2025-26 ACC on ESPN Women’s College Basketball Schedule Highlights:
- Non-Con Showdowns: The season starts strong with marquee non-conference games in the month of November. In addition to the Oui-Play Event, No. 7 Tennessee and No. 9 NC State meet in the Battle in the Boro (4 p.m., ESPN2) and No. 2 UConn and No. 17 Louisville hit the hardwood in the Armed Forces Classic (5:30 p.m., ESPN) at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany, both on Tue., Nov. 4. Other early season showdowns include No. 19 USC vs. the ninth-ranked Wolfpack at the Ally Tip-Off in Charlotte on Nov. 9 (3 p.m., ESPN) and No. 10 North Carolina taking on No. 3 UCLA in the inaugural WBCA Challenge in Las Vegas on Nov. 13 (9 p.m., ESPN2).
- Conference Rivalries: The schedule features 12 ranked vs. ranked intraconference showdowns, according to ESPN.com’s Way-Too-Early Top 25. Highlights include No. 10 North Carolina vs. No. 9 NC State on Feb. 2 (6 p.m., ESPN2) and No. 10 UNC vs. No. 8 Duke on Feb. 15 (1 p.m., ABC) in a pair of Tobacco Road Rivalry games, plus No. 18 Notre Dame takes on No. 17 Louisville on the final day of the regular season on March 1 (4 p.m., ESPN2).
- ACC/SEC Challenge: The two-day women’s challenge will see five Top 25 matchups, including No. 9 NC State at No. 6 Oklahoma on Wed., Dec. 3 (7 p.m., ESPN2). Viewers can catch a premier ESPN doubleheader on Thur., Dec. 4, with No. 1 South Carolina heading to No. 17 Louisville (7 p.m.), followed by No. 5 LSU against the eighth-ranked Duke Blue Devils at 9 p.m. Click HERE for more details on the third annual ACC/SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenge.
ACC Network
ACC Network will highlight more than 70 women’s basketball games during the 2025-26 season, beginning on Nov. 16. Anticipated matchups on ACCN include No. 17 Louisville at No. 10 North Carolina on Dec. 14, Stanford at No. 9 NC State on New Years Day and Florida State at No. 8 Duke on Feb. 26. ACC Network Extra will stream an additional 180+ games throughout the season.
ACCN will also once again offer extensive studio coverage of ACC women’s basketball throughout the season with its daily flagship studio show ACC PM, the ACC Network Basketball Podcast and its signature basketball show Nothing But Net all offering insight and analysis of the latest news, storylines and highlights from around the league.
ACC on ESPN Networks 2025-26 Women’s College Basketball Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Mon, Nov. 3
|Noon
|Oui Play
No. 8 Duke vs. No. 16 Baylor
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|Oui Play
California vs. No. 11 Vanderbilt
|ESPNU
|Tue, Nov. 4
|4 p.m.
|Battle in the Boro
No. 7 Tennessee vs. No. 9 NC State
|ESPN2
|5:30 p.m.
|Armed Forces Classic Presented by Peraton
No. 2 UConn vs. No. 17 Louisville
|ESPN
|Sun, Nov. 9
|3 p.m.
|Ally Tip-Off
USC vs. No. 9 NC State
|ESPN
|Thu, Nov. 13
|9 p.m.
|WBCA – Las Vegas
No. 10 North Carolina vs. No. 3 UCLA
|ESPN2
|Sat, Nov. 15
|6 p.m.
|WBCA – Las Vegas
Fairfield vs. No. 10 North Carolina
|ESPN+
|Sun, Nov. 16
|1 p.m.
|TCU at No. 9 NC State
|ESPN
|3 p.m.
|No. 17 Louisville at Clemson
|ESPN2
|3 p.m.
|Jacksonville at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|5 p.m.
|Indiana at Florida State
|ACCN
|Wed, Nov. 19
|6 p.m.
|Coastal Carolina at No. 9 NC State
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Morehead State at No. 17 Louisville
|ACCN
|Thu, Nov. 20
|6 p.m.
|WBCA Showcase
Davidson vs. Miami
|ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|Longwood at Virginia
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|NC Central at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|Fri, Nov. 21
|6 p.m.
|No. 19 USC at No. 18 Notre Dame
|ESPN
|Sat, Nov. 22
|8 p.m.
|WBCA Showcase
Miami vs. No. 22 Iowa
|ESPN+
|Sun., Nov. 23
|6 p.m.
|UNC Greensboro at No. 10 North Carolina
|ACCN
|Mon, Nov. 24
|9 p.m.
|Central Michigan at No. 18 Notre Dame
|ACCN
|Tue, Nov. 25
|7 p.m.
|UL Monroe at Clemson
|ACCN
|Wed, Dec. 3
|5 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
Kentucky at Miami
|ESPN2
|5 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
Auburn at Syracuse
|ACCN
|5 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
Georgia at Florida State
|ESPNU
|7:15 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
No. 9 NC State at No. 6 Oklahoma
|ESPN2
|9:15 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
No. 7 Tennessee at Stanford
|ESPN2
|Thu, Dec. 4
|5 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
Florida at Virginia Tech
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
No. 1 South Carolina at No. 17 Louisville
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
No. 10 North Carolina at No. 4 Texas
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
Clemson at Alabama
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
Arkansas at SMU
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
No. 5 LSU at No. 8 Duke
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
No. 18 Notre Dame at No. 13 Ole Miss
|ESPN2
|Sun, Dec. 7
|Noon
|Boston University at No. 10 North Carolina
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|No. 8 Duke at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|Wed, Dec. 10
|9 p.m.
|Ball State at No. 17 Louisville
|ACCN
|Sun, Dec. 14
|4 p.m.
|No. 17 Louisville at No. 10 North Carolina
|ACCN
|Wed, Dec. 17
|6 p.m.
|Eastern Kentucky at No. 17 Louisville
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|UNC Wilmington at No. 10 North Carolina
|ACCN
|Thu, Dec. 18
|7 p.m.
|South Dakota State at No. 8 Duke
|ACCN
|Sun, Dec. 21
|Noon
|Kennesaw State at Miami
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Charleston Southern at No. 10 North Carolina
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|Bay Area Women’s Classic
Oregon vs. Stanford
|ESPN2
|8:30 p.m.
|Bay Area Women’s Classic
No. 19 USC vs. California
|ESPN
|Sun, Dec. 28
|Noon
|Wofford at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Stetson at Miami
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|No. 8 Duke at Syracuse
|ACCN
|Mon, Dec. 29
|6 p.m.
|Pittsburgh at No. 18 Notre Dame
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|No. 10 North Carolina at Boston College
|ACCN
|Thu, Jan. 1
|Noon
|California at No. 10 North Carolina
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Stanford at No. 9 NC State
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|No. 18 Notre Dame at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|Sun, Jan. 4
|Noon or 1 p.m.
|Stanford at No. 10 North Carolina
|ESPN/ACCN
|Noon or 1 p.m.
|No. 18 Notre Dame at No. 8 Duke
|ESPN/ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Virginia at Florida State
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at No. 17 Louisville
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|Pittsburgh at Boston College
|ACCN
|Thu, Jan. 8
|6 p.m.
|No. 8 Duke at California
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|No. 9 NC State at Clemson
|ACCN
|Sun, Jan. 11
|Noon
|Boston College at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|1 p.m.
|No. 10 North Carolina at No. 18 Notre Dame
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|Florida State at Miami
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Clemson at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|5 p.m.
|No. 8 Duke at Stanford
|ESPN
|6 p.m.
|SMU at No. 9 NC State
|ACCN
|Thu, Jan. 15
|6 p.m.
|No. 17 Louisville at No. 18 Notre Dame
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Virginia at No. 8 Duke
|ACCN
|Sun, Jan. 18
|Noon
|Wake Forest at Clemson
|ACCN
|1 p.m.
|No. 17 Louisville at No. 9 NC State
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|Stanford at Syracuse
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at No. 8 Duke
|ACCN
|Thu, Jan. 22
|6 p.m.
|Miami at No. 18 Notre Dame
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|No. 10 North Carolina at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|Sun, Jan. 25
|Noon
|No. 9 NC State at Virginia
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|No. 8 Duke at Pittsburgh
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Florida State
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|Stanford at California
|ACCN
|Thu, Jan. 29
|6 p.m.
|No. 9 NC State at Boston College
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|No. 17 Louisville at Stanford
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|No. 8 Duke at Miami
|ACCN
|Sun, Feb. 1
|Noon
|Wake Forest at No. 8 Duke
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Boston College at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|Florida State at Clemson
|ACCN
|Mon, Feb. 2
|6 p.m.
|No. 10 North Carolina at No. 9 NC State
|ESPN2
|Thu, Feb. 5
|7 p.m.
|No. 8 Duke at No. 17 Louisville
|ESPN
|6 p.m.
|Clemson at No. 10 North Carolina
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Florida State at No. 9 NC State
|ACCN
|Sun, Feb. 8
|Noon
|No. 9 NC State at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|No. 10 North Carolina at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|Thu, Feb. 12
|6 p.m.
|SMU at No. 10 North Carolina
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Clemson
|ACCN
|Sun, Feb. 15
|Noon
|Pittsburgh at SMU
|ACCN
|1 p.m.
|No. 10 North Carolina at No. 8 Duke
|ABC
|6 p.m.
|Florida State at No. 17 Louisville
|ACCN
|TBD
|No. 9 NC State at No. 18 Notre Dame
|ESPN
|Thu, Feb.19
|7 p.m.
|No. 9 NC State at No. 8 Duke
|ESPN
|6 p.m.
|No. 10 North Carolina at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Stanford at Miami
|ACCN
|Sun, Feb. 22
|Noon
|Pittsburgh at No. 10 North Carolina
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|No. 8 Duke at Clemson
|ESPN/ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|Stanford at Florida State
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|No. 18 Notre Dame at SMU
|ACCN
|Thu, Feb. 26
|6 p.m.
|No. 17 Louisville at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Florida State at No. 8 Duke
|ACCN
|Sun, March 1
|Noon
|No. 8 Duke at No. 10 North Carolina
|ESPN
|Noon
|Virginia Tech at Virginia
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|No. 9 NC State at Pittsburgh
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|No. 18 Notre Dame at No. 17 Louisville
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|Florida State at Wake Forest
|ACCN