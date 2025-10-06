ESPN and the ACC Announce Women’s Basketball Television Schedule for 2025-26 Season, Tipping off November 3

ACC NetworkCollege Basketball - Women's

ESPN and the ACC Announce Women’s Basketball Television Schedule for 2025-26 Season, Tipping off November 3

Photo of Colin Bradley Colin Bradley1 day ago
  • 100+ games to air across ESPN networks including 20+ ranked vs. ranked matchups
  • Five ACC teams enter season in ESPN.com’s Way-Too-Early Top 25

ESPN and the ACC announced its 2025-26 women’s basketball television schedule and game times as ACC Tipoff began Monday in Uptown Charlotte.

ESPN’s industry-leading women’s college basketball coverage begins with a pair of ACC teams in action on Monday, Nov. 3 in the Oui-Play Event as No. 8 Duke and No. 16 Baylor go head-to-head in Paris, France (noon, ESPN), followed by California vs. No. 11 Vanderbilt (2:30 p.m., ESPNU). In all, more than 100 conference and non-conference games featuring ACC programs will air across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ACC Network during the regular season. ESPN is also the exclusive home of the Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament  and the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

2025-26 ACC on ESPN Women’s College Basketball Schedule Highlights:

  • Non-Con Showdowns: The season starts strong with marquee non-conference games in the month of November. In addition to the Oui-Play Event, No. 7 Tennessee and No. 9 NC State meet in the Battle in the Boro (4 p.m., ESPN2) and No. 2 UConn and No. 17 Louisville hit the hardwood in the Armed Forces Classic (5:30 p.m., ESPN) at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany, both on Tue., Nov. 4. Other early season showdowns include No. 19 USC vs. the ninth-ranked Wolfpack at the Ally Tip-Off in Charlotte on Nov. 9 (3 p.m., ESPN) and No. 10 North Carolina taking on No. 3 UCLA in the inaugural WBCA Challenge in Las Vegas on Nov. 13 (9 p.m., ESPN2).
  • Conference Rivalries: The schedule features 12 ranked vs. ranked intraconference showdowns, according to ESPN.com’s Way-Too-Early Top 25. Highlights include No. 10 North Carolina vs. No. 9 NC State on Feb. 2 (6 p.m., ESPN2) and No. 10 UNC vs. No. 8 Duke on Feb. 15 (1 p.m., ABC) in a pair of Tobacco Road Rivalry games, plus No. 18 Notre Dame takes on No. 17 Louisville on the final day of the regular season on March 1 (4 p.m., ESPN2).
  • ACC/SEC Challenge: The two-day women’s challenge will see five Top 25 matchups, including No. 9 NC State at No. 6 Oklahoma on Wed., Dec. 3 (7 p.m., ESPN2). Viewers can catch a premier ESPN doubleheader on Thur., Dec. 4, with No. 1 South Carolina heading to No. 17 Louisville (7 p.m.), followed by No. 5 LSU against the eighth-ranked Duke Blue Devils at 9 p.m. Click HERE for more details on the third annual ACC/SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenge.

ACC Network
ACC Network will highlight more than 70 women’s basketball games during the 2025-26 season, beginning on Nov. 16. Anticipated matchups on ACCN include No. 17 Louisville at No. 10 North Carolina on Dec. 14, Stanford at No. 9 NC State on New Years Day and Florida State at No. 8 Duke on Feb. 26. ACC Network Extra will stream an additional 180+ games throughout the season.

ACCN will also once again offer extensive studio coverage of ACC women’s basketball throughout the season with its daily flagship studio show ACC PM, the ACC Network Basketball Podcast and its signature basketball show Nothing But Net all offering insight and analysis of the latest news, storylines and highlights from around the league.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans within the ESPN App. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, a vertical video feature called Verts and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, and more. These new features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

ACC on ESPN Networks 2025-26 Women’s College Basketball Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Network
Mon, Nov. 3 Noon Oui Play
No. 8 Duke vs. No. 16 Baylor		 ESPN
  2:30 p.m. Oui Play
California vs. No. 11 Vanderbilt		 ESPNU
Tue, Nov. 4 4 p.m. Battle in the Boro
No. 7 Tennessee vs. No. 9 NC State		 ESPN2
  5:30 p.m. Armed Forces Classic Presented by Peraton
No. 2 UConn vs. No. 17 Louisville		 ESPN
Sun, Nov. 9 3 p.m. Ally Tip-Off
USC vs. No. 9 NC State		 ESPN
Thu, Nov. 13 9 p.m. WBCA – Las Vegas
No. 10 North Carolina vs. No. 3 UCLA		 ESPN2
Sat, Nov. 15 6 p.m. WBCA – Las Vegas
Fairfield vs. No. 10 North Carolina		 ESPN+
Sun, Nov. 16 1 p.m. TCU at No. 9 NC State ESPN
  3 p.m. No. 17 Louisville at Clemson ESPN2
  3 p.m. Jacksonville at Georgia Tech ACCN
  5 p.m. Indiana at Florida State ACCN
Wed, Nov. 19 6 p.m. Coastal Carolina at No. 9 NC State ACCN
  8 p.m. Morehead State at No. 17 Louisville ACCN
Thu, Nov. 20 6 p.m. WBCA Showcase
Davidson vs. Miami		 ESPNU
  6 p.m. Longwood at Virginia ACCN
  8 p.m. NC Central at Wake Forest ACCN
Fri, Nov. 21 6 p.m. No. 19 USC at No. 18 Notre Dame ESPN
Sat, Nov. 22 8 p.m. WBCA Showcase
Miami vs. No. 22 Iowa		 ESPN+
Sun., Nov. 23 6 p.m. UNC Greensboro at No. 10 North Carolina ACCN
Mon, Nov. 24 9 p.m. Central Michigan at No. 18 Notre Dame ACCN
Tue, Nov. 25 7 p.m. UL Monroe at Clemson ACCN
Wed, Dec. 3 5 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge
Kentucky at Miami		 ESPN2
  5 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge
Auburn at Syracuse		 ACCN
  5 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge
Georgia at Florida State		 ESPNU
  7:15 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge
No. 9 NC State at No. 6 Oklahoma		 ESPN2
  9:15 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge
No. 7 Tennessee at Stanford		 ESPN2
Thu, Dec. 4 5 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge
Florida at Virginia Tech		 ESPN2
  7 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge
No. 1 South Carolina at No. 17 Louisville		 ESPN
  7 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge
No. 10 North Carolina at No. 4 Texas		 ESPN2
  7 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge
Clemson at Alabama		 ESPNU
  7 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge
Arkansas at SMU		 ACCN
  9 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge
No. 5 LSU at No. 8 Duke		 ESPN
  9 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge
No. 18 Notre Dame at No. 13 Ole Miss		 ESPN2
Sun, Dec. 7 Noon Boston University at No. 10 North Carolina ACCN
  2 p.m. No. 8 Duke at Virginia Tech ACCN
Wed, Dec. 10 9 p.m. Ball State at No. 17 Louisville ACCN
Sun, Dec. 14 4 p.m. No. 17 Louisville at No. 10 North Carolina ACCN
Wed, Dec. 17 6 p.m. Eastern Kentucky at No. 17 Louisville ACCN
  8 p.m. UNC Wilmington at No. 10 North Carolina ACCN
Thu, Dec. 18 7 p.m. South Dakota State at No. 8 Duke ACCN
Sun, Dec. 21 Noon Kennesaw State at Miami ACCN
  2 p.m. Charleston Southern at No. 10 North Carolina ACCN
  6 p.m. Bay Area Women’s Classic
Oregon vs. Stanford		 ESPN2
  8:30 p.m. Bay Area Women’s Classic
No. 19 USC vs. California		 ESPN
Sun, Dec. 28 Noon Wofford at Georgia Tech ACCN
  2 p.m. Stetson at Miami ACCN
  4 p.m. No. 8 Duke at Syracuse ACCN
Mon, Dec. 29 6 p.m. Pittsburgh at No. 18 Notre Dame ACCN
  8 p.m. No. 10 North Carolina at Boston College ACCN
Thu, Jan. 1 Noon California at No. 10 North Carolina ACCN
  2 p.m. Stanford at No. 9 NC State ACCN
  4 p.m. No. 18 Notre Dame at Georgia Tech ACCN
Sun, Jan. 4 Noon or 1 p.m. Stanford at No. 10 North Carolina ESPN/ACCN
  Noon or 1 p.m. No. 18 Notre Dame at No. 8 Duke ESPN/ACCN
  2 p.m. Virginia at Florida State ACCN
  4 p.m. Virginia Tech at No. 17 Louisville ACCN
  6 p.m. Pittsburgh at Boston College ACCN
Thu, Jan. 8 6 p.m. No. 8 Duke at California ACCN
  8 p.m. No. 9 NC State at Clemson ACCN
Sun, Jan. 11 Noon Boston College at Virginia Tech ACCN
  1 p.m. No. 10 North Carolina at No. 18 Notre Dame ESPN
  2 p.m. Florida State at Miami ACCN
  4 p.m. Clemson at Georgia Tech ACCN
  5 p.m. No. 8 Duke at Stanford ESPN
  6 p.m. SMU at No. 9 NC State ACCN
Thu, Jan. 15 6 p.m. No. 17 Louisville at No. 18 Notre Dame ACCN
  8 p.m. Virginia at No. 8 Duke ACCN
Sun, Jan. 18 Noon Wake Forest at Clemson ACCN
  1 p.m. No. 17 Louisville at No. 9 NC State ESPN2
  2 p.m. Stanford at Syracuse ACCN
  6 p.m. Georgia Tech at No. 8 Duke ACCN
Thu, Jan. 22 6 p.m. Miami at No. 18 Notre Dame ACCN
  8 p.m. No. 10 North Carolina at Georgia Tech ACCN
Sun, Jan. 25 Noon No. 9 NC State at Virginia ACCN
  2 p.m. No. 8 Duke at Pittsburgh ACCN
  4 p.m. Georgia Tech at Florida State ACCN
  6 p.m. Stanford at California ACCN
Thu, Jan. 29 6 p.m. No. 9 NC State at Boston College ACCN
  8 p.m. No. 17 Louisville at Stanford ESPN
  8 p.m. No. 8 Duke at Miami ACCN
Sun, Feb. 1 Noon Wake Forest at No. 8 Duke ACCN
  2 p.m. Boston College at Georgia Tech ACCN
  6 p.m. Florida State at Clemson ACCN
Mon, Feb. 2 6 p.m. No. 10 North Carolina at No. 9 NC State ESPN2
Thu, Feb. 5 7 p.m. No. 8 Duke at No. 17 Louisville ESPN
  6 p.m. Clemson at No. 10 North Carolina ACCN
  8 p.m. Florida State at No. 9 NC State ACCN
Sun, Feb. 8 Noon No. 9 NC State at Virginia Tech ACCN
  2 p.m. No. 10 North Carolina at Wake Forest ACCN
Thu, Feb. 12 6 p.m. SMU at No. 10 North Carolina ACCN
  8 p.m. Georgia Tech at Clemson ACCN
Sun, Feb. 15 Noon Pittsburgh at SMU ACCN
  1 p.m. No. 10 North Carolina at No. 8 Duke ABC
  6 p.m. Florida State at No. 17 Louisville ACCN
  TBD No. 9 NC State at No. 18 Notre Dame ESPN
Thu, Feb.19 7 p.m. No. 9 NC State at No. 8 Duke ESPN
  6 p.m. No. 10 North Carolina at Virginia Tech ACCN
  8 p.m. Stanford at Miami ACCN
Sun, Feb. 22 Noon Pittsburgh at No. 10 North Carolina ACCN
  2 p.m. No. 8 Duke at Clemson ESPN/ESPN2
  2 p.m. Stanford at Florida State ACCN
  6 p.m. No. 18 Notre Dame at SMU ACCN
Thu, Feb. 26 6 p.m. No. 17 Louisville at Georgia Tech ACCN
  8 p.m. Florida State at No. 8 Duke ACCN
Sun, March 1 Noon No. 8 Duke at No. 10 North Carolina ESPN
  Noon Virginia Tech at Virginia ACCN
  2 p.m. No. 9 NC State at Pittsburgh ACCN
  4 p.m. No. 18 Notre Dame at No. 17 Louisville ESPN2
  4 p.m. Florida State at Wake Forest ACCN
Tags
Photo of Colin Bradley Colin Bradley1 day ago
Photo of Colin Bradley

Colin Bradley

Back to top button