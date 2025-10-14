ESPN and the Big 12 Announce Men’s Basketball TV Schedule for 2025-26 Season, Tipping off November 9

College Basketball - Men's

ESPN and the Big 12 Announce Men’s Basketball TV Schedule for 2025-26 Season, Tipping off November 9

Photo of Colin Bradley Colin Bradley6 hours ago
  • 100+ games across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN App
  • Six Big 12 teams ranked in Preseason Top 25  

ESPN and the Big 12 announced its network designations and game times for the 2025-26 men’s college basketball season, with 100+ games set for ESPN networks beginning Sunday, Nov. 9. Games will be presented across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU an stream on the all new ESPN App.

ESPN’s coverage of Big 12 men’s college basketball tips off on Sunday, Nov. 9 with a pair of Big 12 teams hosting power conference opponents as Oklahoma State takes on Texas A&M in Stillwater (2 p.m. ET, ESPN2) and Baylor hosts Washington (8:30 p.m., ESPN). The Big 12 enters the season with six teams ranked in the AP Preseason Top 25 – 2024 national semifinalists No. 2 Houston, No. 8 BYU, No. 10 Texas Tech, No. 13 Arizona, No. 16 Iowa State and No. 19 Kansas.

2025-26 Big 12 on ESPN Men’s College Basketball Schedule Highlights:

  • Non-Conference Showdowns: The season starts with Big 12 teams in action in several signature events and Top 25 showdowns in the national spotlight. Highlights include No. 2 Houston facing off with No. 20 Auburn in The Battleground 2k25 in Birmingham on Nov. 16 (3 p.m., ESPN) and No. 19 Kansas clashing with No. 6 Duke in the State Farm Champions Classic from Madison Square Garden on Nov. 18 (9 p.m., ESPN). The high-profile matchups continue with No. 8 BYU and top-ranked recruit AJ Dybansta meeting Miami in the ESPN Events Invitational on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 27, 5 p.m., ESPN) and No. 19 Kansas hosting No. 4 UConn at Phog Allen on Dec. 2 (9 p.m., ESPN2). Prior to the start of conference play, No. 13 Arizona will host No. 20 Auburn on Dec. 6 (10 p.m., ESPN) and No. 8 BYU takes on Clemson in the Jimmy V Classic Presented by Modelo on Dec. 9 (6:30 p.m., ESPN). Saturday, Dec. 13 will see No. 10 Texas Tech hosting No. 14 Arkansas (Noon, ESPN2) and No. 13 Arizona taking on No. 15 Alabama in the C.M. Newton Classic (9:30 p.m., ESPN) in Birmingham, Ala. Plus, No. 10 Texas Tech meets No. 6 Duke in a marquee non-conference contest on Dec. 20 (8 p.m., ESPN) from MSG in New York City.
  • Big 12 on Big Monday: Beginning Monday, Jan. 26, ESPN will showcase six straight weeks of marquee matchups in the Big 12 through the final Monday of the college basketball regular season (March 2). The lineup includes No. 13 Arizona at No. 8 BYU, No. 19 Kansas at No. 10 Texas Tech, No. 13 Arizona at No. 19 Kansas, No. 2 Houston at No. 16 Iowa State, No. 2 Houston at No. 19 Kansas and No. 16 Iowa State at No. 13 Arizona.
  • Big 12 MBB on ABC: Two Big 12 conference showdowns will take place on ABC this season as four of the conference’s top programs are in action. No. 19 Kansas travels to Ames to take on No. 16 Iowa State at 1 p.m. on Feb. 14 and No. 13 Arizona meets the second-ranked Cougars in Houston at 3 p.m. on Feb. 21.
  • Conference Rivalries: Conference play begins in January with some of the top rivalries in the sport set to take center stage. In all, the conference slate features 18 matchups between schools ranked in ESPN.com’s Top 25 with highlights including No. 2 Houston at No. 10 Texas Tech on Jan. 24 (6:30 p.m., ESPN), No. 2 Houston at No. 8 BYU on Feb. 7 (10:30 p.m., ESPN), No. 19 Kansas at No. 13 Arizona on Feb. 28 (4 or 4:30 p.m., ESPN) and No. 10 Texas Tech at No. 8 BYU on March 7 (10:30 p.m., ESPN).

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans within the ESPN App. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, a vertical video feature called Verts and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, and more. These new features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

Big 12 on ESPN Networks 2025-26 Men’s College Basketball Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Network
Sun, Nov. 9 2 p.m. Texas A&M at Oklahoma State ESPN2
  8:30 p.m. Washington at Baylor ESPN
Mon, Nov. 10 8 p.m. Mississippi State at No. 16 Iowa State ESPNU
Fri, Nov. 14 9 p.m. No. 7 Michigan at TCU ESPN2
11 p.m. No. 21 Gonzaga at Arizona State ESPN2
Sun, Nov. 16 3 p.m. The Battleground 2k25
No. 2 Houston vs. No. 20 Auburn		 ESPN
Tue, Nov. 18 9 p.m. State Farm Champions Classic
No. 19 Kansas vs. No. 6 Duke		 ESPN
Thu, Nov. 20 7 p.m. Legends Classic
Pittsburgh vs. UCF		 ESPN2
Fri, Nov. 21 6:30 p.m. Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic
Clemson vs. West Virginia		 ESPN2/ESPNU
  6:30 p.m. Hoops Classic
No. 11 Louisville vs. Cincinnati		 ESPN2/ESPNU
Mon, Nov. 24 11:30 p.m. The Southwest Maui Invitational
Arizona State vs. Texas		 ESPN2
Thu, Nov. 27 5 p.m. ESPN Events Invitational
No. 8 BYU vs. Miami		 ESPN
Tue, Dec. 2 9 p.m. No. 4 UConn at No. 19 Kansas ESPN2
Sat, Dec. 6 4 p.m. Seton Hall at Kansas State ESPNU
  6 p.m. Holiday Hoopfest
Wake Forest vs. West Virginia		 ESPN2
  10 p.m. No. 20 Auburn at No. 13 Arizona ESPN
Sun, Dec. 7 1 p.m. Missouri at No. 19 Kansas ESPN2
  3 p.m. Coast to Coast Challenge
No. 10 Texas Tech vs. LSU		 ESPN2
Tue, Dec. 9 6:30 p.m. Jimmy V Classic Presented by Modelo
Clemson vs. No. 8 BYU		 ESPN
Sat, Dec. 13 Noon No. 14 Arkansas at No. 10 Texas Tech ESPN2
  2 p.m. Holiday Hoopsgiving
Cincinnati vs. Georgia		 ESPNU
  8 p.m. Cleveland Hoops Showdown
Ohio State vs. West Virginia		 ESPNU
  9:30 p.m. C.M. Newton Classic
No. 13 Arizona vs. No. 15 Alabama		 ESPN
  10 p.m. Mississippi State at Utah ESPNU
Tue, Dec. 16 9 p.m. Towson at No. 19 Kansas ESPN
Sat, Dec. 20 8 p.m. No. 10 Texas Tech vs. No. 6 Duke ESPN
  8 p.m. Basketball Hall of Fame Series (Phoenix)
Stanford vs. Colorado		 ESPNU
  10:30 p.m. Basketball Hall of Fame Series (Phoenix)
San Diego State vs. No. 13 Arizona		 ESPN2
Sun, Dec. 21 3 p.m. Oregon State at Arizona State ESPN2
Fri, Jan. 2 9 p.m. West Virginia at No. 16 Iowa State ESPN2
Sat, Jan. 3 1 p.m. Oklahoma State at No. 10 Texas Tech ESPN2
  5 p.m. Baylor at VCU ESPN2
Tue, Jan. 6 7 p.m. Cincinnati at West Virginia ESPN2
  9 p.m. TCU at No. 19 Kansas ESPN/ESPN2
Sat, Jan. 10 4 p.m. No. 13 Arizona at TCU ESPN/ESPN2
  4 p.m. Oklahoma State at No. 16 Iowa State ESPN/ESPN2
  10 p.m. No. 8 BYU at Utah ESPN
Sun, Jan. 11 5 p.m. Cincinnati at UCF ESPN2
Tue, Jan. 13 9 p.m. No. 16 Iowa State at No. 19 Kansas ESPN/ESPN2
Wed, Jan. 14 11 p.m. TCU at No. 8 BYU ESPN2
Sat, Jan. 17 4 p.m. No. 13 Arizona at UCF ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
  8 p.m. No. 8 BYU at No. 10 Texas Tech ESPN/ESPN2
Sun, Jan. 18 5 or 6:15 p.m. Arizona State at No. 2 Houston ESPN/ESPN2
 Tue, Jan. 20 11 p.m. No. 19 Kansas at Colorado ESPN
Sat, Jan. 24 6 p.m. TCU at Baylor ESPN2
  6:30 p.m. No. 2 Houston at No. 10 Texas Tech ESPN
Mon, Jan. 26 9 p.m. No. 13 Arizona at No. 8 BYU ESPN
Wed, Jan. 28 9 p.m. No. 2 Houston at TCU ESPN2
Sat, Jan. 31 Noon No. 10 Texas Tech at UCF ESPN2
  4 p.m. Baylor at West Virginia ESPN2
  4 or 4:30 p.m. No. 8 BYU at No. 19 Kansas ESPN
  6 p.m. No. 13 Arizona at Arizona State ESPN2
Mon, Feb. 2 9 p.m. No. 19 Kansas at No. 10 Texas Tech ESPN
Thu, Feb. 5 7 p.m. West Virginia at Cincinnati ESPN2
Sat, Feb. 7 2 p.m. Baylor at No. 16 Iowa State ESPN/ESPN2
  4 p.m. Oklahoma State at No. 13 Arizona ESPN/ESPN2
  9:30 p.m. Kansas State at TCU ESPN2
  10:30 p.m. No. 2 Houston at No. 8 BYU ESPN
Mon, Feb. 9 9 p.m. No. 13 Arizona at No. 19 Kansas ESPN
Tue, Feb. 10 7 p.m. No. 8 BYU at Baylor ESPN/ESPN2
  9 p.m. No. 2 Houston at Utah ESPN/ESPN2
Sat, Feb. 14 Noon TCU at Oklahoma State ESPN2
  1 p.m. No. 19 Kansas at No. 16 Iowa State ABC
  4 p.m. No. 11 Louisville vs. Baylor ESPN
  6 or 6:30 p.m. No. 10 Texas Tech at No. 13 Arizona ESPN/ESPN2
Sun, Feb. 15 Noon. Utah at Cincinnati ESPN/ESPN2
Mon, Feb. 16 9 p.m. No. 2 Houston at No. 16 Iowa State ESPN
Tue, Feb. 17 9 p.m. Baylor at Kansas State ESPN/ESPN2
  11 p.m. No. 10 Texas Tech at Arizona State ESPN/ESPN2
Wed, Feb. 18 9 p.m. No. 8 BYU at No. 13 Arizona ESPN
Sat, Feb. 21 3 p.m. No. 13 Arizona at No. 2 Houston ABC
  4 p.m. Arizona State at Baylor ESPN/ESPN2
  10:30 p.m. No. 16 Iowa State at No.  BYU ESPN
Mon, Feb. 23 9 p.m. No. 2 Houston at No. 19 Kansas ESPN
Tue, Feb. 24 7 p.m. Cincinnati at No. 10 Texas Tech ESPN/ESPN2
  9 p.m. No. 13 Arizona at Baylor ESPN2
  11 p.m. UCF at No. 8 BYU ESPN/ESPN2
Sat, Feb. 28 Noon Colorado at No. 2 Houston ESPN/ESPN2
  4 or 4:30 p.m. No. 19 Kansas at No. 13 Arizona ESPN
  6:30 p.m. TCU at Kansas State ESPN2
Mon, March 2 9 p.m. No. 16 Iowa State at No. 13 Arizona ESPN
Tue, March 3 7 p.m. No. 8 BYU at Cincinnati ESPN/ESPN2
Wed, March 4 9 p.m. Baylor at No. 2 Houston ESPN2
Sat, March 7 10:30 p.m. No. 10 Texas Tech at No. 8 BYU ESPN
  11 p.m. No. 13 Arizona at Colorado ESPN2
Tags
Photo of Colin Bradley Colin Bradley6 hours ago
Photo of Colin Bradley

Colin Bradley

Back to top button