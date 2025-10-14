ESPN and the Big 12 Announce Men’s Basketball TV Schedule for 2025-26 Season, Tipping off November 9

100+ games across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN App

Six Big 12 teams ranked in Preseason Top 25

ESPN and the Big 12 announced its network designations and game times for the 2025-26 men’s college basketball season, with 100+ games set for ESPN networks beginning Sunday, Nov. 9. Games will be presented across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU an stream on the all new ESPN App.

ESPN’s coverage of Big 12 men’s college basketball tips off on Sunday, Nov. 9 with a pair of Big 12 teams hosting power conference opponents as Oklahoma State takes on Texas A&M in Stillwater (2 p.m. ET, ESPN2) and Baylor hosts Washington (8:30 p.m., ESPN). The Big 12 enters the season with six teams ranked in the AP Preseason Top 25 – 2024 national semifinalists No. 2 Houston, No. 8 BYU, No. 10 Texas Tech, No. 13 Arizona, No. 16 Iowa State and No. 19 Kansas.

2025-26 Big 12 on ESPN Men’s College Basketball Schedule Highlights:

Non-Conference Showdowns: The season starts with Big 12 teams in action in several signature events and Top 25 showdowns in the national spotlight. Highlights include No. 2 Houston facing off with No. 20 Auburn in The Battleground 2k25 in Birmingham on Nov. 16 (3 p.m., ESPN) and No. 19 Kansas clashing with No. 6 Duke in the State Farm Champions Classic from Madison Square Garden on Nov. 18 (9 p.m., ESPN). The high-profile matchups continue with No. 8 BYU and top-ranked recruit AJ Dybansta meeting Miami in the ESPN Events Invitational on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 27, 5 p.m., ESPN) and No. 19 Kansas hosting No. 4 UConn at Phog Allen on Dec. 2 (9 p.m., ESPN2). Prior to the start of conference play, No. 13 Arizona will host No. 20 Auburn on Dec. 6 (10 p.m., ESPN) and No. 8 BYU takes on Clemson in the Jimmy V Classic Presented by Modelo on Dec. 9 (6:30 p.m., ESPN). Saturday, Dec. 13 will see No. 10 Texas Tech hosting No. 14 Arkansas (Noon, ESPN2) and No. 13 Arizona taking on No. 15 Alabama in the C.M. Newton Classic (9:30 p.m., ESPN) in Birmingham, Ala. Plus, No. 10 Texas Tech meets No. 6 Duke in a marquee non-conference contest on Dec. 20 (8 p.m., ESPN) from MSG in New York City.

Big 12 on Big Monday: Beginning Monday, Jan. 26, ESPN will showcase six straight weeks of marquee matchups in the Big 12 through the final Monday of the college basketball regular season (March 2). The lineup includes No. 13 Arizona at No. 8 BYU, No. 19 Kansas at No. 10 Texas Tech, No. 13 Arizona at No. 19 Kansas, No. 2 Houston at No. 16 Iowa State, No. 2 Houston at No. 19 Kansas and No. 16 Iowa State at No. 13 Arizona.

Big 12 MBB on ABC: Two Big 12 conference showdowns will take place on ABC this season as four of the conference's top programs are in action. No. 19 Kansas travels to Ames to take on No. 16 Iowa State at 1 p.m. on Feb. 14 and No. 13 Arizona meets the second-ranked Cougars in Houston at 3 p.m. on Feb. 21.

: Two Big 12 conference showdowns will take place on ABC this season as four of the conference’s top programs are in action. No. 19 Kansas travels to Ames to take on No. 16 Iowa State at 1 p.m. on Feb. 14 and No. 13 Arizona meets the second-ranked Cougars in Houston at 3 p.m. on Feb. 21. Conference Rivalries: Conference play begins in January with some of the top rivalries in the sport set to take center stage. In all, the conference slate features 18 matchups between schools ranked in ESPN.com’s Top 25 with highlights including No. 2 Houston at No. 10 Texas Tech on Jan. 24 (6:30 p.m., ESPN), No. 2 Houston at No. 8 BYU on Feb. 7 (10:30 p.m., ESPN), No. 19 Kansas at No. 13 Arizona on Feb. 28 (4 or 4:30 p.m., ESPN) and No. 10 Texas Tech at No. 8 BYU on March 7 (10:30 p.m., ESPN).

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

Big 12 on ESPN Networks 2025-26 Men’s College Basketball Schedule: