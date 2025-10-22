ESPN and WABC Announce 2025 TCS New York City Marathon Broadcast Schedule for November 2 Race

ESPN and ABC7/WABC-TV today announced the broadcast schedule for the 2025 TCS New York City Marathon taking place Sunday, November 2. Marathon programming will air on ESPN2/ESPN3/ESPN Deportes and ABC7/WABC-TV, which have been home to the TCS New York City Marathon’s award-winning broadcast since 2013.

Joining the broadcast team for the first time is Olympian Clayton Young, who finished the 2025 World Championships marathon as the top American and will be covering the race leaders along the course. Additionally, “Good Morning America” correspondent Will Reeve will join as co-host of the “Live from the TCS New York City Marathon” national Finish Line Show, airing 3–5 p.m. ET on ABC Network.

Returning to the broadcast are SportsCenter anchor Hannah Storm, ESPN Running Events Commentator John Anderson, Olympian Carrie Tollefson, and Paralympians Kurt Fearnley and Amanda McGrory. Storm will return to host the program with Anderson, Tollefson, and Fearnley in the broadcast booth as analysts for all four professional races. A talented array of reporters including veteran track and field commentator Lewis Johnson, Peloton instructor and marathoner Becs Gentry, Ali on the Run Show host Ali Feller, and ABC7’s Eyewitness News reporters Ryan Field, Sam Ryan, Kemberly Richardson, Michelle Charlesworth, Pedro Rivera, Dani Beckstrom, and Brittany Bell will be present at the start, finish, along the course, and in the sky. In the world feed booth will be Olympian Kara Goucher and veteran track and field commentator Paul Swangard.

For U.S. viewers, the award-winning broadcast of the TCS New York City Marathon will air on ESPN2 and on the ESPN App from 8–11:30 a.m. ET. Pre-race and continuing coverage will be streamed live on ESPN+ and the ESPN App from 7–8 a.m. ET, and from 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. ET. Additionally, a domestic, Spanish-language broadcast will air live on ESPN3 (accessible on the ESPN App and ESPN.com) from 8–11:30 a.m. ET. The Spanish-language broadcast will also re-air on ESPN Deportes at 8 a.m. ET on Monday, November 3.

Locally, the race will air on ABC7/WABC-TV from 8 a.m.–1 p.m., with pre-coverage airing 7–8 a.m. ABC7NY.com will present a view from the finish line from 8 p.m. ET until the last participant finishes.

To get audiences inspired by the transformative power of running ahead of race day, New York Road Runners’ first-ever documentary short film, “Final Finishers,” will be released on ESPN+ and ABC7NY.com beginning Saturday, Nov. 1. A sneak peek of the film—which celebrates the unsung heroes at the back of the pack—will air during the 3–5 p.m. ET national race-day coverage from the finish line on ABC Network.

