ESPN Digital & Social 2025: No. 1 in August

ESPN Digital & Social was again No. 1 in the U.S. Sports Category in August with 201.5 million unique users, reaching 71.7% of the U.S. adult population across digital, YouTube and social media platforms, according to recently released Comscore data.

The ESPN App remained No. 1 in August, reaching 25.3 million unique users, more than the next seven non-ESPN apps combined and four times its nearest competitor in the Mobile Sports App category.

in August, reaching 25.3 million unique users, and four times its nearest competitor in the Mobile Sports App category. The ESPN Fantasy App was also No. 1 among fantasy sports apps with 10.4 million unique users, up 11% YoY.

among fantasy sports apps with 10.4 million unique users, up 11% YoY. For the 50th consecutive month ESPN Social was 1 among sports properties, reaching 483 million engagements in August, more than 15.6 million per day.

ESPN Social was among sports properties, reaching in August, more than 15.6 million per day. ESPN.com was No. 1 across the web in August with 63.6 million unique visitors.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, a vertical video feature called Verts and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, and more. These new features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

###