ESPN, FOX One Bundle Now Available for $39.99/Month

ESPN’s direct-to-consumer service and FOX One, Fox Corporation’s (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX; “FOX” or the “Company”) wholly-owned direct-to-consumer streaming service, have teamed up to offer fans even more value and flexibility, giving them the option to subscribe to both services together for $39.99/month. This new bundle brings two services under one subscription, delivering an unmatched lineup of sports – all while fans access ESPN or FOX One content directly through its respective app.

The ESPN, FOX One Bundle brings together two leading sports subscriptions to deliver even more, for less, to the benefit of fans, leagues and partners, while delivering unmatched live sports access, real-time coverage, and greater flexibility through top-tier content. It reflects a shared commitment to enhancing the overall sports experience and meeting fans where they are.

The ESPN, FOX One Bundle features premium content and the best live events from top leagues on all of ESPN and FOX’s networks and services, making it easier than ever to watch the sports you love. Content highlights include:

ESPN: NFL; NBA; NHL; MLB; WNBA; WWE; UFL; SEC; ACC; Big 12; College Football, including the College Football Playoff; 40 NCAA championships including the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship; LALIGA, Bundesliga, NWSL, and FA Cup soccer; Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open tennis; The Masters, PGA Championship, PGA TOUR, TGL and LPGA golf; Little League World Series baseball and softball; Premier Lacrosse League; and more.

FOX One: NFL; MLB; FIFA World Cup 26Ô;College Football (Big Ten, Big 12, Mountain West); College Basketball (Big Ten, Big East, Big 12 & Mountain West); NASCAR; INDYCAR; NYRA (including the Belmont Stakes); UFL; LIV Golf; Westminster, domestic and international soccer (Concacaf, CONMEBOL, FIFA, Liga MX, MLS, UEFA); and more.

Fans can subscribe to the ESPN, FOX One Bundle by visiting stream.espn.com or FOXOne.com or in the account management sections of their existing ESPN or FOX One accounts.

After subscribing, ESPN content is streamed via ESPN platforms and FOX content is streamed via FOX One platforms. This bundle is only available with ESPN Unlimited, not ESPN Select, and there is not an option to combine this bundle with Disney+ and Hulu.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans within the ESPN App. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, a vertical video feature called Verts and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, and more. These new features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

About FOX One

FOX One is Fox Corporation’s wholly-owned, direct to consumer streaming service, bringing together the thrill of live streaming and the bold, trusted voices that define the full portfolio of FOX brands, including FOX News Channel, FOX Sports, the FOX Network, FOX Business, FOX Weather, FS1, FS2, Big Ten Network, FOX Deportes, FOX Local Stations and FOX Nation through the bundle. FOX One is designed to cater to cord-cutters and cord-nevers, delivering FOX’s content directly to audiences wherever they are and allowing them to watch how and when they want. Utilizing the technological innovations of Tubi Media Group, FOX One leverages cutting-edge technology to enhance the user experience, help audiences discover and enjoy content and easily integrate live and on-demand content.

About Fox Corporation

Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports, and entertainment content through its primary iconic domestic brands, including FOX News Media, FOX Sports, Tubi Media Group, FOX Entertainment, and FOX Television Stations. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allows us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships, and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that shapes our strategy to capitalize on existing strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com.