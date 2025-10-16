ESPN Names Shae Cornette as New Host of First Take

ESPN announced today that Shae Cornette will be the new host of First Take. Cornette will make her official debut on Monday, Nov. 3 after serving as a fill-in host for the signature morning debate show over the last several years.

Cornette has been a longstanding anchor on SportsCenter and a mainstay across ESPN studio programming since joining ESPN in 2020. She is known for her dynamic presence, extensive knowledge and confident command of conversation, making her a respected and recognizable voice across television, radio and streaming.

“Shae is meticulous in her preparation, connects naturally with our show’s high-profile personalities, and has a unique ability to keep lively debate engaging and on point,” said David Roberts, Executive Vice President, Executive Editor, Sports News and Entertainment. “Her professionalism, presence, and energy make her an ideal fit for First Take and a great addition to one of ESPN’s most successful franchises.”

Stephen A. Smith, Featured Commentator and Executive Producer of First Take, added: “Hosting First Take is no easy assignment. It requires confidence, toughness, and real sports insight — and Shae brings all of that and more. I’ve seen her command the desk with poise and passion every time she’s hosted. She’s the real deal, and I’m thrilled to have her officially join the team.”

Cornette will conclude her SportsCenter anchor responsibilities later this month, with her final show scheduled for Oct. 25.

“I feel ready to step into this role and know I can add to the already successful brand that First Take is,” Cornette said. “From my days in radio to hosting SportsCenter and now First Take, my journey at ESPN has been one of growth, challenge, and opportunity. First Take’s energy, perspective and passion represents everything I love about sports, and I’m excited to bring more of that to the debate desk every weekday morning.”