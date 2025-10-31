ESPN Networks Deliver Record College Football Viewership at the Midway Point of the Season, College GameDay Continues on Historic Run

ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU post double-digit year-over-year growth

ABC on record pace through nine weeks, with or without Big Data included

ESPN networks have aired the most-watched game in 23 of 27 key Saturday windows

SEC, ACC and Big 12 all experiencing year-over-year growth on ESPN networks

Even excluding Nielsen Big Data measurement, ESPN networks are up 13 percent year-over-year and on pace for their most-watched season since 2011. ABC remains on record pace with or without Big Data included.

ABC on Pace for Historic Season

ABC is registering 7.1 million avg. viewers across 28 regular-season games, up 23 percent year-over-year – the network’s highest average audience through nine weeks on record (dating back to 1996). ABC also remains the most-watched network in college football, delivering 3.5 million more viewers on average than any other network, with fans watching more minutes on ABC than all other broadcast networks combined.

College GameDay En Route to Best Season Ever

College GameDay Built by The Home Depot is averaging 2.8 million viewers, up 28 percent year-over-year and on pace for its most-watched season ever. The 2025 season has featured the seven most-watched regular-season episodes in show history, led by Lee Corso’s farewell in Week 1 (4.0 million viewers). The show has grown most among women (41 percent) and viewers under 25 (41 percent) and continues to outpace all competitors by 140 percent.

ESPN Networks Lead the Sport Across Every Metric

ESPN (15 percent), ESPN2 (10 percent) and ESPNU (20 percent) are all up double digits year-over-year. Collectively, ESPN networks have accounted for 62 percent of all live game minutes viewed across nationally rated linear networks, up three percentage points from last season. Across the sport, nationally rated college football games have generated 113 billion minutes watched to date, a record pace and an increase of 14 percent year-over-year.

ESPN Networks Lead Key Windows and Top Games

ESPN networks have aired the most-watched game in 23 of 27 key Saturday windows: five of eight at noon, all nine in late afternoon and all nine in primetime.

ABC’s late afternoon window averages 8.2 million viewers (up 44 percent) and primetime averages 8.0 million (up 14 percent)

ABC’s noon window averages 4.5 million viewers, up nine percent

ESPN’s Friday Night games are averaging 2.4 million viewers, up 39 percent, marking three of ESPN’s five most-watched Friday games in the past decade

ESPN networks have televised nine of the top 10 and 22 of the top 24 games this season, including all top 21 games on cable. Of the 10 games this season to surpass eight million viewers, nine have aired on ESPN networks

Conferences Capturing Year-Over-Year Growth

SEC : SEC-controlled games are scoring a record 4.7 million avg. viewers, up 13 percent year-over-year and 46 percent over two years ago. SEC games account for a conference-high 35 percent of all minutes viewed across rated networks

: SEC-controlled games are scoring a record 4.7 million avg. viewers, up 13 percent year-over-year and 46 percent over two years ago. SEC games account for a conference-high 35 percent of all minutes viewed across rated networks ACC : ACC-controlled games on ESPN networks are delivering 3.1 million avg. viewers, up 105 percent year-over-year and on pace for the conference’s most-watched season ever

: ACC-controlled games on ESPN networks are delivering 3.1 million avg. viewers, up 105 percent year-over-year and on pace for the conference’s most-watched season ever Big 12: Big 12-controlled games on ESPN networks are up six percent year-over-year, driven by 23 percent growth in weekday games

